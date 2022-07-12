Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Bed Bath and Beyond’s Beyond Big Savings Event is here, bringing sitewide savings across nearly 700 highly rated home products. The sale comes at the same time as Amazon Prime Day — other retailers like Target are offering similar discounts this week. Make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

The best Beyond Big deals

Below, we’re sharing the best deals at the Beyond Big Savings event based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months. And if you find a lower price at any other retailer, Bed Bath and Beyond will match the price, so you’re guaranteed to get the lowest price available.

4.1-star average rating from 4,102 reviews on Bed Bath and Beyond

This Keurig pod coffee maker can make a cup of coffee in two minutes, according to the brand. The 1470-Watt machine can store nine pods and hold up to 12 ounces of water. The drip tray and water reservoir are both removable and the coffee maker weighs 4.77 pounds and comes in at under 5 inches wide — Keurig says its compactness makes it suitable for smaller spaces.

4.2-star average rating from 1,513 reviews on Bed Bath and Beyond

This toaster oven can fit one 8-inch pizza or up to four slices of bread at a time. The 1150-Watt oven can bake, broil and toast your food — it has three knobs for adjusting the settings for each cooking mode. The toaster oven comes with a bake pan, broil rack and removable crumb tray. You can also use the 30-minute timer and stay-on function.

4.3-star average rating from 302 reviews on Bed Bath and Beyond

This handheld massager comes with different attachments for targeting different parts of the body: According to the brand, the ball attachment is for larger muscle groups, the fork attachment works for your neck and back, the bar attachment can loosen up your shoulders and biceps, the cone is meant for trigger points and the flat attachment can be used anywhere.

4.5-star average rating from 819 reviews on Bed Bath and Beyond

This stackable cookware set can free up 30% more storage space, according to the brand. The set comes with 8-inch and 10-inch fry pans, 2.5-quart and 3.5-quart saucepans with lids, a 3-quart sauté pan with lid and a 6-quart stock pot with lid. The pieces are both dishwasher safe and oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The nonstick pots and pans have aluminum, stainless steel and tempered glass construction.

4.1-star average rating from 56 reviews on Bed Bath and Beyond

This set of 50 hangers uses a nonslip, velvety material to keep items of clothing from slipping off the hangers. Each hanger also comes equipped with a bar for scarves, belts, ties or other accessories, so you can have a full outfit on a single hanger, the brand says.

The best Beyond Big sales on Bed Bath and Beyond

Here are the best Beyond Big sales on Bed Bath and Beyond right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

Up to 50% off kitchen items Up to 50% off furniture Up to 40% off bath products Up to 40% off vacuums Up to 40% off outdoor items Up to 30% off bedding

The best Prime Day sales at other retailers

In addition to Bed Bath and Beyond, the following retailers are offering Prime Day sales we recommend.

Kohl’s: Up to 70% off bedding, outdoor toys, apparel and more during the Summer Cyber Deals event through July 13 Macy’s: Up to 60% off specials on women’s swimsuits, beauty and fragrances, luggage and more off during the Black Friday in July sale through July 13 Amazon: Prime Day 2022 is live July 12 to July 13 with deals on tech, skin care and more Target: Deals on TVs, kitchen items, furniture and more during Deal Days through July 13 Best Buy: Deals on tech, appliances and more during the Black Friday in July sale through July 13 Wayfair: Deals on furniture, kitchen appliances and more during the Summer of Deals event

