While Amazon Prime Day 2022 doesn't start until tomorrow, Target Deal Days — the retailer’s response to Amazon’s super sale — is already underway. The event lasts through July 13, offering savings on popular categories ranging from skin care and pet products to tech and fitness equipment. And while Amazon’s sale is only open to Prime members, anyone can access Target Deal Days. The same goes for other Prime Day alternative sales like Macy’s Black Friday in July and Bed Bath & Beyond’s Beyond Big Savings Event, both of which are also taking place this week.

Amazon created Prime Day in 2015, and since then, several retailers — like Target — have launched their own counter sales with equally noteworthy deals. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best deals and sales live on Target, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day and related sales — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the duration of the sale.

The best deals during Target Deal Days

Below, we’re sharing the best Target deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.8-star average rating from 1,999 reviews on Best Buy

This Apple TV allows you to stream TV, movies, games and more in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision, which the brand says enhances the appearance of visuals. It’s also equipped with a Dolby Atmos audio system and comes with a Siri-enabled remote. The Apple TV 4K also made our list of the best smart home hubs since you can use it to control select smart home accessories and view live video from Apple HomeKit-enabled cameras.

4.7-star average rating from 6,976 reviews on Target

KitchenAid stand mixers like this one come highly recommended by experts we previously spoke to about the appliance. It comes with a 5-quart dishwasher-safe stainless steel bowl and attachments like a flat beater and dough hook. The stand mixer also has a lever to raise the mixing bowl into position and you can choose from 10 speed levels.

4.4-star average rating from 1,292 reviews on Target

We’ve previously recommended a handful of Dyson’s cordless stick vacuum models, many of which offer features comparable to the Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin. You can choose from two speed settings and clean for up to 40 minutes before you need to dock the vacuum in the included wall dock charging station, according to the brand. The vacuum converts into a handheld vacuum and comes with the Dyson Combination tool, which has nylon bristles and a wide nozzle to suction dirt.

4.6-star average rating from 7,012 reviews on Target

The Waterpik Ultra has the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance, an important quality to look for in any water flosser you buy, experts told us. This model offers 10 pressure settings and comes with six tips, which you can store in the 22-ounce water reservoir’s built-in storage case.

4.4-star average rating from 875 reviews on Target

The Google Nest Audio is a Bluetooth speaker that broadcasts audio from your favorite streaming services. You can use the Nest Audio by itself or pair it with other Nest Speakers, Chromecast-enabled devices and more to create a larger audio system, Google says.

The best Target Deal Days sales

Here are the best Deal Days sales on Target right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day sales at other retailers

In addition to Target, the following retailers are offering sales during Prime Day:

Kohl’s: Up to 70% off bedding, outdoor toys, apparel and more during the Summer Cyber Deals event through July 13 Macy’s: Up to 60% off specials on women’s swimsuits, beauty and fragrances, luggage and more off during the Black Friday in July sale through July 13 Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 50% off sale and clearance items during the Beyond Big Savings Event Amazon: Prime Day 2022 is live July 12 to July 13 with deals on tech, skin care and more Best Buy: Deals on tech, appliances and more during the Black Friday in July sale through July 13 Wayfair: Deals on furniture, kitchen appliances and more during the Summer of Deals event

