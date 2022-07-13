Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Day two of Prime Day 2022 — the final day of Amazon’s mega sale — is officially underway. During Prime Day, which Amazon created back in 2015, the retailer offers notable discounts in categories ranging from tech and skin care to home goods and fitness equipment. Retailers like Target, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond also host their own counter sales to compete with Prime Day, which means even more savings for you.

We’ll be updating this article throughout the day with our favorite deals across retailers, focusing on the ones that are only available for a limited time or that we think will sell out fast. We'll also regularly update you with our other coverage so you can see everything Prime Day has to offer. Make sure to keep up with all of our Prime Day coverage — we will be rounding up all the best sales and deals, plus highlighting ways you can save even more.