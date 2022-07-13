Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
Day two of Prime Day 2022 — the final day of Amazon’s mega sale — is officially underway. During Prime Day, which Amazon created back in 2015, the retailer offers notable discounts in categories ranging from tech and skin care to home goods and fitness equipment. Retailers like Target, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond also host their own counter sales to compete with Prime Day, which means even more savings for you.
We’ll be updating this article throughout the day with our favorite deals across retailers, focusing on the ones that are only available for a limited time or that we think will sell out fast. We'll also regularly update you with our other coverage so you can see everything Prime Day has to offer. Make sure to keep up with all of our Prime Day coverage — we will be rounding up all the best sales and deals, plus highlighting ways you can save even more.
The latest Apple Watch is still at its lowest price ever
Yesterday we saw the Apple Watch Series 7 drop to its lowest price ever, and it looks like you can still snag that deal while Prime Day lasts. (The deal was so good that Select writer Zoe Malin and Select editor Morgan Greenwald both bought themselves a watch.) One of our favorite fitness trackers, the Apple Watch allows you to interact with friends and tracks metrics like blood oxygen and heart rate, according to the brand.
- Apple Watch Series 7, $309 (was $429)
This expert-approved coffee machine is deeply discounted now
When we talked to coffee connoisseurs about how to buy a coffee machine, they all agreed that the best ones are certified by the Speciality Coffee Association of America (SCA). The Technivorm Moccamaster KBGT Coffee Brewer is one of the machines on the SCA’s list — it uses a copper boiling element to bring water to the proper brewing temperature and can brew 40 ounces of coffee in 4-6 minutes, according to the brand. Right now the brewer is down to the lowest price we’ve seen in years.
- Technivorm Moccamaster KBGT Coffee Brewer, $234.99 (was $359)
Day 1 bestsellers: The most purchased deals we covered
The first day of Prime Day was flooded with great deals on everything from smart plugs to headphones — and Select readers wasted no time checking out. Below are some of the most purchased deals we covered yesterday — historically, many of these products are Prime Day bestsellers.
- Crest 3D Whitestrips, $29.99 (was $45.99)
- Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $44.99 (was $99.99)
- Amazon Smart Plug, $12.99 (was $24.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $169.98 (was $249)
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrush, $59.95 (was $99.99)
- BLACK+DECKER Furbuster Handheld Vacuum, $94.75 (was $99.99)