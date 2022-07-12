Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and pet products to tech and fitness equipment. And whether you’re planning to continue working from home, replace your home and kitchen gadgets or revamp your fitness routine, Amazon is offering notable discounts on tech, wellness, furniture, kitchen essentials and more during the annual savings event.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals and sales live on Amazon now, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

The best Prime Day deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day 2022 deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 3,815 reviews on Amazon

The Instant Vortex air fryer was previously recommended by experts due to its large surface area — this 5.7-quart version contains a large non-stick, dishwasher-safe air fry basket and tray to cook everything from veggies to cookies, according to the brand. The temperature ranges from 120 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and you can select from four one-touch cooking presets on its digital display, including air fry, broil, roast and reheat. In addition to the basket and tray, the air fryer also comes with a grill plate and skewer set.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 128,512 reviews

If you’re looking to revamp your home security system, the Blink Outdoor cameras connect to a companion app where you can view live video, plus they offer two-way audio that allows you to speak to and hear visitors, according to the brand. They have up to two years of battery life and are durable enough to withstand the elements, Amazon says.

4.6-star average rating from 63,027 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite at-home teeth whitening products, the Crest 3D Whitestrips contain a low concentration of hydrogen peroxide in order to gently whiten your teeth over time and keep them white for at least 12 months, according to the brand. This kit comes with 20 whitening treatments — the brand recommends using the strips once a day for 30 minutes. It also comes with two 1-Hour Express treatments that whiten teeth in one hour for a last-minute event, the brand says.

4.4-star average rating from 25,694 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite treadmills, this NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S boasts a foldable design to help maximize your space when it’s not in use, as well as a 4 ½-foot-long deck, textured non-slip side rails and a 300-pound weight capacity, according to the brand. It also has a one-touch speed control up to 10 mph, an incline control and a 5-inch display that shows distance, time and on-demand workouts that you can access through the included 30-day iFIT membership (afterwards, it’s $15 a month).

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 7,204 reviews on Amazon

The Blueair Blue 311 air purifier uses the brand’s HEPASilent technology to filter 99.97% of airborne particles approximately every 12.5 minutes, according to Blueair — it can filter the air in rooms up to 1,862 square feet in one hour at its highest fan speed, the brand says. It can also monitor pollutant levels in the air and adjust its fan setting accordingly, and it includes an LED indicator that shows the air quality status.

4.6-star average rating from 74,215 reviews on Amazon

This 2-pack smart plug set from Kasa lets you manage plugged-in devices remotely using the Kasa app or voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, according to the brand. The app also lets you set a timer or countdown schedules, and you can group your plug with other Kasa devices like smart bulbs and lightstrips to turn them all on or off with one touch, the brand says.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 12,030 reviews on Amazon

The PUR PLUS Water Filtration System easily attaches to your faucet and can help remove impurities like lead and mercury from your water, according to the brand. Using a lever on the side of the device, you can choose to turn on the filtered water system or turn it off to get regular, unfiltered water from your faucet. The filtration system uses the brand’s Genuine PUR Filter that PUR recommends replacing every three months — an indicator light lets you know when it’s time to change the filter.

Lowest price ever

4.2-star average rating from 12,236 reviews on Amazon

For those who may still be working from home, this ergonomic chair from Flash Furniture has a swivel design, flip-up padded armrests and a mesh mid-height backrest for comfort, according to the brand. It’s also highly adjustable: There’s a lever to adjust the height to your preferences, a tilt lever to lock the chair in an upright position or activate a rocking motion and a knob to control the tilt resistance, the brand says.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average from 11,099 reviews on Amazon

One of the best expert-recommended coffee makers, the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System lets you brew multiple sizes, including a single cup, half carafe and full 10-cup carafe. It offers five custom brew styles: Classic, Rich, Cold Brew, Specialty and Over Ice, the latter of which brews at a low temperature to make iced coffee in 10 to 15 minutes, according to the brand. It also features a thermal carafe and a fold-away milk frother that Ninja says can be used to froth both hot and cold milk.

4.3-star average rating from 15,633 reviews on Amazon

To help you beat the summer heat, the Google Nest Thermostat — one of our favorite Energy Star-certified smart thermostats — lets you control your home temperature, program your own schedule, monitor any heating and cooling issues and more using the Google Home app. It can also automatically turn itself down and set itself to an Eco Temperature when you leave to conserve energy, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 19,332 reviews on Amazon

The Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away, an expert-recommended bagless upright vacuum in our guide to vacuums, equips a detachable canister for portability as well as the brand’s “Swivel Steering” construction that can help you maneuver it around tight corners and large furniture, according to the brand. The vacuum’s brushroll shutoff option lets you easily switch from deep carpet cleaning to bare floor cleaning, and the included upholstery and crevice tools can simplify access to hard-to-reach spaces, Shark says.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 9,011 reviews on Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your smart sprinkler timer, the Rachio 3 uses a system called Weather Intelligence Plus to water based on the weather in your specific location, according to the brand. It also equips multiple scheduling options and lets you control your watering remotely with the Rachio app. It’s available in 8-zone and 16-zone variations that you can choose based on your sprinkler system and lawn size, Rachio says.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 25,334 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite noise cancelling headphones, the Bose Headphones 700 offer up to 20 hours of wireless battery life and allow you to adjust the level of noise cancellation using the Bose app. They work with voice controls like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to place calls, set reminders, get weather updates and more.

4.6-star average rating from 3,352 reviews on Amazon

The DiamondClean Smart 9500 from Philips Sonicare — which makes some of our favorite electric toothbrushes — comes with four smart brush head types that automatically pair with the appropriate brushing mode on the handle, along with a travel case and a charging glass for recharging your device or rinsing your mouth after brushing, according to the brand. The brush also includes a pressure sensor that indicates when you’re brushing too hard, the brand says.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 19,582 reviews on Amazon

Nixplay’s Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Frame has a 10.1-inch display and to exhibit your selected photos — you can upload your favorite images via Google Photos, Dropbox, Facebook, Instagram and the Nixplay App. It comes with a wall mount or you can position it on a tabletop in either portrait or landscape mode — the built-in motion sensor turns the frame on and off automatically, according to the brand. Several other Nixplay Smart Frame models are also on sale, including the 13.3-Inch Frame and the 15.6-Inch Frame.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 2,013 reviews on Amazon

Oral-B makes some of the best electric toothbrushes for kids, according to our experts — this option includes a rechargeable handle and two brush heads. An in-handle timer helps kids brush for the recommended two minutes and the built-in pressure sensor lights up when too much pressure is applied while brushing, the brand says.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 12,781 reviews on Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum includes a self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days’ worth of debris, according to the brand. The vacuum is compatible with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, and it can also create a layout of your home to build personal Smart Maps of where to clean in the future — you can also indicate Keep Out Zones and customize your own cleaning schedule using the iRobot Home app.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 3,614 reviews on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD screen and is available in three storage capacities: 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. Samsung says the tablet can easily connect to other Galaxy devices, which lets you answer phone calls, share files and more across multiple devices. The tablet recharges using a USB-C cable and boasts a long-lasting battery that can last for hours on a single charge, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 5,930 reviews on Amazon

The Vitamix 5200 includes 10 variable speed controls that can be adjusted at any point during the blending process using the dial, according to the brand. It contains steel blades that can reach speeds fast enough to heat up ingredients without a stove in under six minutes, according to the brand. The blender comes with a 64-ounce container and an 11.5-amp high-performance motor.

The best Prime Day sales on Amazon

Here are the best Prime Day sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day counter sales that we recommend checking out.

Kohl’s: Up to 70% off select bedding, up to 60% off select Samsonite Luggage and sunglasses, up to 50% off outdoor toys, up to 30% off kids Nike, Under Armour and Adidas and more durings its Summer Cyber Deals event Macy’s: Up to 65% off luggage, up to 50% off beauty and fragrances, up to 50% off handbags and wallets and more during its Black Friday in July event Wayfair: Up to 60% off sitewide through Aug. 28 Best Buy: Up to 50% off on select small kitchen appliances during its Black Friday in July sale Target: Up to 50% off select tech, apparel and toys, up to 40% off kitchen appliances, up to 35% off floor care products and home items, up to 25% off beauty, up to $70 off Apple products and more during its Deal Days savings event Brooklinen: Up to 15% off sitewide through July 13 Dyson: Up to $120 off select Dyson items until July 16 Therabody: Up to $100 off Therabody products through July 13

What to buy during Prime Day 2022 — and what can wait

There are a wide range of sales to take advantage of during Prime Day across Amazon and other retailers, including Target, Best Buy and more. Our experts previously told us the deepest discounts — around 50% off and above — will be on Amazon’s own in-house products like the Echo Dot, Ring Video Doorbell, Fire TV Stick and Halo View. Prime Day can also be a good time to focus on tech deals across Amazon and other retailers, especially for devices like headphones, tablets and speakers, Kristin McGrath, shopping editor at RetailMeNot, previously told us. And the deals don’t stop at physical products, either: McGrath recommended looking at digital tech subscriptions like Kindle Unlimited, Prime Video and Amazon Music for discounted and even waived monthly costs.

It’s likely that Prime Day will also push offers on summer-centric products, including vacation supplies, outdoor entertainment, school supplies and more. “This is the peak season for these products, so Amazon and third-party sellers are highly motivated to sell the entire inventory for the season now and offer end-of-the-season discounts so they don’t get stuck with any inventory past the season,” said Yoni Mazor, chief growth officer and co-founder of online marketplace auditing company GETIDA.

But there are a few products that’ll see better discounts outside of Prime Day — specifically, products that are currently priced high due to global supply chain shortages will see “little or no discounts,” said Mazor. These product categories include electronics affected by the global chip shortage and clothing that’s “heavily reliant on importing and the global supply chain,” he added. McGrath also noted that Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November may offer deeper discounts on gaming devices, while big-ticket home items like furniture and appliances will see better deals during Memorial Day and Labor Day. And though school supplies are a large portion of Prime Day sales, experts previously told us a larger selection of back-to-school tech deals, including laptops, tablets and desktop computers, will be found toward the end of July and in early August.

How long will Prime Day 2022 deals last?

Though the official start date for Prime Day 2022 is July 12, Amazon started pumping out several early Prime Day deals at the end of June. Amazon says the two-day sales event ends on July 13, and Mazor told us most sales won’t go any longer than the 48-hour mark due to limited inventory. (However, some retailers hosting competing deals on Prime Day might extend or even adopt their new pricing well beyond the savings event depending on their business model, said Mazor.) CNBC reported that Amazon may also host a second Prime Day event later this year — a first for the retailer since the inception of the mega sale — which the retailer hasn’t yet confirmed or commented on.

How to make the most out of Prime Day 2022

There are plenty of ways to make the most out of your Prime Day shopping experience, including utilizing social media groups, making a shopping list and comparing prices across retailers. Mazor also recommended doing your research: Make sure to use price checkers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey, Amazon Assistant and Keepa to compare prices — some products may be offered at a higher price during the actual event, “but you can expect these products to level back down after July 13,” Mazor said.

Below, we highlighted a few more ways you can make the most out of Prime Day this year based on our previous reporting:

Sign up to receive notifications about sales and deals. Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, can notify you up to 24 hours in advance of a deal for an item on your wishlist, in your shopping cart or in your "saved for later" — you can program it to remind you when the deal goes live and even buy the product for you. Through the Amazon app, you can also add items to your wishlist and turn on notifications for your “watched and waitlisted deals.”

Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, can notify you up to 24 hours in advance of a deal for an item on your wishlist, in your shopping cart or in your "saved for later" — you can program it to remind you when the deal goes live and even buy the product for you. Through the Amazon app, you can also add items to your wishlist and turn on notifications for your “watched and waitlisted deals.” Utilize the Prime Day Stampcard. Amazon is offering a Prime Stampcard this year that gives Prime members a $10 credit toward Prime Day purchases — you’ll simply need to activate the virtual stampcard and complete four activities: Stream Prime Video, listen to Prime Music, borrow a Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited book and make a Prime shipping-eligible purchase.

Amazon is offering a Prime Stampcard this year that gives Prime members a $10 credit toward Prime Day purchases — you’ll simply need to activate the virtual stampcard and complete four activities: Stream Prime Video, listen to Prime Music, borrow a Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited book and make a Prime shipping-eligible purchase. Check out social media groups. “Facebook groups can be very useful for finding really good deals on Amazon — they constantly dig out promo codes, coupon codes and other cool bundling offers that can pleasantly surprise you year-round, but especially during Prime Day,” Mazor noted.

