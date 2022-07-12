Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and pet products to tech and fitness equipment. And whether you’re looking to clean your home more efficiently or revamp your home kitchen, Amazon is offering notable discounts on vacuums, air purifiers, coffee machines and more during the sale.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target and Bed Bath and Beyond are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day home and kitchen deals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

Prime Day home and kitchen deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day home and kitchen deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.5-star average rating from 74,303 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite handheld and cordless vacuums, this model from Black and Decker comes equipped with a 16-volt lithium battery and 180-degree rotating nozzle, plus a built-in crevice tool and flip-up brush. The vacuum is bagless and sports a see-through dirt bowl that, along with the filter, you can wash in the sink. It weighs 2.6 pounds.

4.6-star average rating from 7,131 reviews on Amazon

We consider this model one of the best air purifiers because of its independent certification and high marks on Consumer Reports’ testing. It uses the brand’s HEPASilent technology, which the company says helps the purifier filter 99.97 percent of particles down to 0.1 microns.

4.4-star average rating from 3,198 reviews on Amazon

Experts told us in our guide to espresso machines that semi-automatic espresso machines like this one are often what you’ll find in cafes and coffee shops — this model sports a 15-Bar pump, 58-millimeter porta filter and 2-liter water reservoir. You can use the preset mode for single or double shots by turning the dial. It also uses a PID controller — similar to the ones used in pellet grills — and thermoblock technology for heating.

4.5-star average rating from 9,024 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite smart ovens, this model uses 12 different modes of cooking: Air Fry, Bake, Bagel, Broil, Cookies, Dehydrate, Ferment, Pizza, Roast, Rotisserie, Toast and Warm. You can fit a 13-inch pizza, six pieces of bread or an entire rotisserie chicken in the 32-quart interior.

4.6-star average rating from 4,304 reviews on Amazon

A Select-favorite space heater, this model from Dreo uses a thermostat that ranges from 41 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit and comes equipped with a 12-hour timer as well as safety features like a 24-hour automatic shut-off and tip-over detection. It has an LED digital display and comes with a remote control that works up to 26 feet away, the brand says.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 27,698 reviews on Amazon

This independently-certified air purifier from Honeywell is one of our favorites — the brand says that it can circulate air in a room up to five times in an hour. It uses a prefilter and HEPA filter to remove both large and small particles and comes with a filter change indicator built-in.

4.2-star average rating from 8,959 reviews on Amazon

We’ve previously recommended Hoover vacuums — this model from the brand has a HEPA filter that the brand says keeps odors and allergens from returning to the air. It also comes with a few attachments like the pet upholstery tool, crevice tool and dusting brush, as well as built-in headlights.

4.6-star average rating from 11,078 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite coffee makers this year, the Ninja says their Hot and Cold Brew System can make both coffee and tea in five different styles: classic, rich, over ice, cold brew or specialty. You can choose from six different sizes ranging from a cup to a full carafe. It has a total capacity of 50 fluid ounces.

4.7-star average rating from 27,984 reviews on Amazon

Select writer Zoe Malin has been singing praises for the microwave- and dishwasher-safe Stasher Bags for as long as we can remember, calling them her “go-to eco-friendly storage product.” She said that she uses these pocket-sized bags for storing items like vitamins, paper clips and vitamins.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 7,589 reviews on Amazon

We’ve featured several Casper products in our coverage before, and this pillow from the sleep brand features a “pillow-in-pillow” design, with an inner pillow and removable, washable outer layer. It has a polyester microfiber fill inside of a 100% cotton cover with a percale weave.

4.5-star average rating from 11,406 reviews on Amazon

We’ve recommended a Rowenta iron as one of our favorite clothes irons — this model comes equipped with 400 steam holes, a clear window that allows you to monitor the water level in the 11-ounce tank and a stainless steel soleplate. Rowenta says the iron has an automatic shut-off after periods of no activity — 8 minutes on its base and 30 seconds on its face or side — as well as an anti-drip system.

The best Prime Day home and kitchen sales on Amazon

Here are the best home and kitchen Prime Day sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day home and kitchen sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering home and kitchen Prime Day sales we recommend.

