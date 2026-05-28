Achieving a salon-style blowout at home has its challenges: The effort to section your hair and hold a brush and hair dryer simultaneously usually takes a lot of patience, not to mention strength and coordination. Thankfully, good quality hair dryers nowadays come with multiple settings and attachments to help add volume and shine to your hair.

To find out which hair dryers are worth considering, I spoke to hairstylists about the difference between ceramic, tourmaline, titanium and ionic technologies and which factors are most important when shopping for a quality hair dryer. I also rounded up expert-recommended hair dryers, as well as ones NBC Select editors with various hair types have tried and loved.

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The best hair dryers of 2026

Best overall

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $ 387.89 Amazon What to know Wattage: 1600 | No. of speed settings: 3 | No. of heat settings: 4 | Technology: ionic | Attachments: 5 | Cool Shot Button: yes | Hair type: all What we like Minimizes heat damage

Reduces frizz

Fast drying Something to note Higher price point

It’s no surprise that the Dyson Supersonic tops our list, considering it has all the key factors our stylists say are most important. It comes with five styling attachments, including a diffuser, styling concentrator, flyaway attachment, gentle air attachment and a wide-tooth comb, which makes it ideal for all hair types, according to the brand.

“It prevents heat damage by [self-regulating] direct heat on the hair strands, eliminating frizz and providing high shine, which is crucial when it comes to getting the perfect blowout,” says celebrity hairstylist Courtney Foster. In fact, the Supersonic checks the temperature over 40 times a second to prevent damage to your hair, according to the brand. “I doubted that a hair dryer could be a game-changer, but the Dyson made me a believer,” says NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson. “I actually can see a positive difference in the health of my hair since using it.”

Former NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez loves using this blow dryer after every wash because it simultaneously dries and styles her hair and isn’t heavy to hold. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

Best for all hair types

T3 AireLuxe $ 224.99 Amazon $ 224.99 Ulta What to know Wattage: 1875 | No. of speed settings: monitored by smart chip | No. of heat settings: monitored by smart chip | Removable filter: no | Technology: ionic | Cool Shot Button: yes | Hair type: all, but especially curly hair What we like Fast drying

Retains moisture in hair

Lightweight Something to note Diffuser not included

This T3 AirLuxe comes recommended by Foster because it’s great for all hair types and has a compact, sleek design. It has five heat settings, three speed settings and comes with a paddle brush, a round brush, a drying concentrator that provides a wide airflow to help your hair dry faster, and a styling concentrator to focus air on one section at a time. If you want a diffuser or smoothing comb, you’ll need to purchase it separately.

Best smart hair dryer

Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer $ 214.99 $ 229.99 Amazon Now 7% off What to know Wattage: 1680 | No. of speed settings: 3 | No. of heat settings: 3 | Removable filter: yes | Technology: ionic | Attachments: 2 | Cool Shot Button: yes | Hair type: all What we like Dual optic sensors

Fast drying

Leaves hair shiny and smooth Something to note Diffuser not included

This hair dryer’s dual optical sensors recognize hair thickness and texture and automatically set the appropriate airflow and temperature settings for you, according to Shark. Otherwise, you can manually shift between its three heat and three airflow settings, based on your preference. By combining high-velocity heated air with ionized air, the HyperAir is fast-drying and achieves smoothness and shine without the frizz and flyaways, according to the brand. It comes with an IQ 2-in-1 concentrator attachment to focus airflow on one area.

Best blow dryer brush

Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb & Blow Dryer Brush $ 124.95 Amazon What to know Wattage: 900 | No. of speed settings: n/a, but does have a wet hair and dry hair mode | No. of heat settings: 3 preset air temperature settings and 1 preset heated smoothing comb setting | Removable filter: yes | Technology: ceramic | Attachments: none | Cool Shot Button: n/a | Hair types: all What we like Wet hair and dry hair modes

Lightweight

Has a cool touch tip to hold Something to note May need multiple passes

Brush dryers have gained popularity because they simplify the drying process by simultaneously brushing and styling your strands, says Foster. Last year, Shark expanded its lineup with the Speedstyle (a traditional hair dryer) and the Smoothstyle, a 2-in-1 hot tool. This is a great option if you’re looking for a lightweight dryer that’s easy to use and can give you both straight and bouncy hair, says former NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider in her review of both products after receiving them from the brand. You can use the Smoothstyle on wet hair mode to dry it off, or on dry hair mode, which activates the heated ceramic plates to style your strands, according to the brand.

Best affordable blow dryer brush

This Revlon tool is a favorite of NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “It does a fantastic job for the price — I have very flat, fine hair, and it actually gives me a good amount of volume,” she says. The tool has nylon and tufted bristles designed to detangle and get close to the roots to create volume, according to the brand. Revlon’s One-Step has three heat and three speed settings, along with a cooling feature to help your style last longer. It has both ionic technology to dry your hair quickly, as well as ceramic to distribute heat evenly, according to the brand.

“It’s the ease of using it that makes it attractive, and it gives you that salon finish,” says Karla Marabello, owner of K’Bello Organic Hair in New Jersey. The Revlon One-Step is also great even for those with thick and curly hair, she says.

Best for frizz

InfinitiPRO by Conair Frizz-Free Hot Air Brush $ 49.79 CVS What to know Wattage: 500 | No. of speed settings: 1 | No. of heat settings: 2, plus a cool setting | Removable filter: n/a | Technology: ionic | Attachments: 0 | Cool Shot Button: no | Hair type: all What we like Reduces frizz

Swivel cord to prevent tangles

Comfortable bristles Something to note Best on towel-dried hair

This Conair tool is a favorite of Foster’s because of its powerful ion generator that reduces frizz. This model has a 1.5-inch titanium ceramic-coated barrel that distributes heat evenly, and its ionic technology ensures a no-frizz blowout, according to the brand.

Best for thick, coarse hair

At 2000 watts, this hair dryer is one of the more powerful ones on our list, making it a good option for people with thick, coarse hair, experts say. Foster uses this hair dryer in her salon and recommends it to her clients because it dries hair faster, resulting in less damage, she says. The Babyliss is also one of Marabello’s favorites, too: “I love it because it is super lightweight and I can go all day blowing out and [won’t] have an ache in my shoulder,” she says. The ionic dryer comes with two concentrator nozzles, and you can purchase the diffuser separately.

Best for curly hair

Bed Head Curls-in-Check Hair Dryer $ 40.16 Amazon What to know What we like Lightweight

Fast drying

Long cord for easy use Something to note Cannot detach diffuser

For those with curly hair who want a high-quality hair dryer without breaking the bank, consider this NBC Select staff favorite. “After towel drying my hair to remove excess water, I diffuse it with this tool, which dries my curls while giving them volume and shape in 10 minutes or less,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who has 3a/3b curls. Using the heat settings, she uses the hot air to dry and the cool shot button to help set her curls right after. “I’ve owned it for about a year, and it’s still in perfect condition,” says Malin.

Malin loves using the cold shot button because it helps set her curls after roughly drying 80% of her hair. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best for long hair

The Ghd Helios uses ionic technology, which means it can dry long, thick hair quickly without damaging it, according to our experts. It’s also lightweight at just 1.7 pounds, and has an ergonomic design, making it easier to style your hair, according to the brand.

Marabello says a lighter, smaller dryer like this one is best for clients to use on their own because they can more easily maneuver the brush. One caveat, though, is that it comes with only one attachment — a contouring nozzle — but the brand has a compatible diffuser, which is available for purchase separately.

Best for travel

Drybar Baby Buttercup Travel Blow-Dryer $ 139.00 Nordstrom $ 139.00 Sephora What to know Wattage: 1200 | No. of speed settings: n/a | No. of heat settings: 2 | Removable filter: n/a | Technology: ionic | Attachments: 1 | Cool Shot Button: yes | Hair type: all What we like Compact and foldable

Dual voltage

Comes with a dust bag Something to note Nothing to note at this time

Weighing less than a pound, this travel blow dryer is a favorite of Schneider’s when she wants to dry her 2b/2c, sometimes 3a, curly hair straight. It’s also easy to store because it comes with a dust bag, can fold in half, takes up less space than traditional dryers and has a detachable nozzle, says Schneider. If you plan on fitting this in your luggage, the dryer also has dual voltage for overseas travel, according to the brand.

This travel hair dryer helps seal the hair cuticle to reduce frizz when drying your hair, according to the brand. Courtesy Lindsay Schneider

Best budget-friendly

Red by Kiss Ceramic 3200 Turbo Dryer $ 44.99 Amazon What to know Wattage: 1875 | No. of speed settings: 2 | No. of heat settings: 3 | Removable filter: yes | Technology: tourmaline ceramic | Attachments: 3 | Cool Shot Button: yes | Hair type: straight and curly hair What we like Locks in moisture

Softly detangles hair

Has a hanger loop for storage Something to note Meant for straightening hair

Ideal for both straight and curly hair, this dryer is lightweight at just one pound and comes with an air concentrator attachment, which allows you to concentrate the heat on sections of hair without damaging the integrity of your curls, according to the brand. Its tourmaline ceramic technology helps seal in moisture and prevent frizzy hair, experts say. Other attachments include the brand’s Double-Layered Detangler Pik and Single-Layered Detangler Pik that help smooth and straighten hair, according to Kiss. It also comes with a removable filter, which Lothrop says is important to clean regularly.

Best no frills

If you don’t need many attachments, this hair dryer is for you. Suitable for all hair types, this tool can add more volume with less frizz and more shine, according to the brand. Amazon reviewers say that this lightweight option dries their hair (no matter the type and texture) faster than other alternatives they’ve previously tried. Also, if you notice your airflow isn’t as powerful, all you have to do is remove the rear filter to remove any buildup, making it easy to clean, according to Conair.

Best ionic

Wavytalk Ionic Hair Dryer $ 34.97 $ 49.99 Amazon Now 30% off What to know Wattage: 1875 | No. of speed settings: 2 | No. of heat settings: 3 | Removable filter: yes | Technology: ceramic ionic | Attachments: 3 | Cool Shot Button: yes | Hair type: all What we like Minimizes frizz

Enhances hair patterns

Low noise Something to note Nothing to note at this time

This ceramic ionic hair dryer is designed for all hair types and has nearly all of the features our experts recommend for a smooth finish without the high price tag. It comes with a diffuser to straighten hair, a concentrator to maintain curly hair, a straightening comb to manage frizziness and a holder for easy storage, according to the brand. Weighing just 1.45 pounds, it’s also easy to take on the go, and it has a removable filter for easy cleaning.

Best for textured hair

Pattern The Blow Dryer $ 199.00 Ulta $ 199.00 Pattern Beauty What to know Wattage: 1875 | No. of speed settings: 2 | No. of heat settings: 3 | Removable filter: n/a | Technology: ceramic ionic | Attachments: 4 | Cool Shot Button: yes | Hair type: all, but specifically curly and coily hair What we like Best for curly/tight textures

Smooths and defines hair

Easy to change/lock attachment Something to note Higher price point

Not dual voltage

This lightweight dryer weighs a little over a pound and has a 4.7-star average rating from 100 reviews at Pattern Beauty. A great option for those who have curly, coily or tight hair textures, the diffuser attachment works to define curls and set styles like bantu knots, braids and waves, while the brush attachment detangles the hair while keeping curls intact, according to the brand. If you want to add volume, consider using the wide tooth comb attachment, or use the concentrator nozzle attachment to focus on the roots and small sections. To keep your dryer in good condition, don’t forget to clean the filter and wipe away any product residue, like leave-in conditioner or a heat protectant, according to the brand.

Best with diffuser

Bellissima Diffon Supreme Ionic XL $ 169.00 Amazon $ 169.00 Bellissima What to know Wattage: 600 | No. of speed settings: 2 | No. of heat settings: 3 | Removable filter: n/a | Technology: ceramic ionic | Attachments: 1 | Cool Shot Button: yes | Hair type: all, but specifically wavy, curly and coily hair What we like Fast drying

Reduces frizz

Prevents heat damage Something to note No additional attachments

Bellissima’s Diffon Supreme Ionic XL has a large diffuser bowl that’s perfect for long and thick hair. It also helps reduce static and frizz, according to the brand.

“It usually takes me hours or even a full day to air-dry my hair after washing, but with this diffuser, I was able to dry my hair in less than an hour while still avoiding the heat damage,” says NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris, who has never used a diffuser until getting this as a sample from the brand. “I like to use it on my braid-outs — after washing my hair, I’ll braid it down while it’s still damp and then use the diffuser to dry it in the braids, which helps my hair hold its shape when I take the braids out.”

How I picked the best hair dryers

With variables like the number of power levels, attachments and heat controls, it can be difficult to know which hair dryer will give you the best results for your specific hair type. Regardless of whether your hair is thick, straight, wavy, curly or coily, the following key elements are most important to keep in mind when exploring your options, according to our experts. I also kept these in mind while curating our list:

Wattage : Hair dryer wattage is a key measure of performance, experts say. “The higher the better,” says Jenna Lothrop, master stylist at Samantha’s Hair Studio in Chatham, Massachusetts. That’s because the higher the wattage, the more powerful the airflow, so your hair dries quicker, she says. Plus, you’ll need less heat, which reduces the risk of damaging your hair.

: Hair dryer wattage is a key measure of performance, experts say. “The higher the better,” says Jenna Lothrop, master stylist at Samantha’s Hair Studio in Chatham, Massachusetts. That’s because the higher the wattage, the more powerful the airflow, so your hair dries quicker, she says. Plus, you’ll need less heat, which reduces the risk of damaging your hair. Speed settings : It is important for hair dryers to have at least three speed settings — low, medium and high — that you can easily adjust, says Lothrop.

: It is important for hair dryers to have at least three speed settings — low, medium and high — that you can easily adjust, says Lothrop. Heat settings : Three heat settings — cool, warm and hot — is ideal, says Lothrop. Too high a heat can cause damage, so our experts recommend reducing the temperature once your hair is about 75% dry.

: Three heat settings — cool, warm and hot — is ideal, says Lothrop. Too high a heat can cause damage, so our experts recommend reducing the temperature once your hair is about 75% dry. Attachments : Look for a hair dryer that comes with attachments like a diffuser and concentrator nozzle for your styling needs, according to our experts.

: Look for a hair dryer that comes with attachments like a diffuser and concentrator nozzle for your styling needs, according to our experts. Technology : All of the hair dryers I researched have tourmaline, ceramic, ionic and titanium (or a combination of two) internally, but can also be on the coating of your dryer. Each type of technology is designed to distribute heat more effectively.

: All of the hair dryers I researched have tourmaline, ceramic, ionic and titanium (or a combination of two) internally, but can also be on the coating of your dryer. Each type of technology is designed to distribute heat more effectively. Cool shot button: Most professional hair dryers have a cool shot button, which provides a burst of cool air that seals the cuticle so your hairstyle stays in place, experts say.

How to shop for a hair dryer

Keep the following in mind while shopping for a hair dryer:

Hair type: While some blow dryers say they are suitable for all hair types, other factors that play a key role include materials, heating technology, attachments and wattage. Understanding your hair type (like whether your hair is thick, curly or prone to frizz) is key.

While some blow dryers say they are suitable for all hair types, other factors that play a key role include materials, heating technology, attachments and wattage. Understanding your hair type (like whether your hair is thick, curly or prone to frizz) is key. Wattage: The higher the wattage, the hotter and more powerful the dryer, which means your hair dries quicker and will be less prone to damage. Hair dryer wattage ranges from about 800 watts (typical for a compact, travel hair dryer) to 3,500 watts for a professional blow dryer, according to our experts. The average hair dryer falls somewhere in the middle, at about 1800 watts. Lower wattage hair dryers (around 1,600 watts) are best suited for those with medium-to-fine hair; those with thick or coarse hair should look for blow dryers equipped with 2,000 watts or more.

The higher the wattage, the hotter and more powerful the dryer, which means your hair dries quicker and will be less prone to damage. Hair dryer wattage ranges from about 800 watts (typical for a compact, travel hair dryer) to 3,500 watts for a professional blow dryer, according to our experts. The average hair dryer falls somewhere in the middle, at about 1800 watts. Lower wattage hair dryers (around 1,600 watts) are best suited for those with medium-to-fine hair; those with thick or coarse hair should look for blow dryers equipped with 2,000 watts or more. Heat settings: Most dryers have three heat settings to help you customize your hair-drying experience: high, medium and low. By having more than one setting, you are able to change the amount of heat and, therefore, can reduce the amount of damage. If you have more excess moisture in your hair, consider starting at a higher heat setting to help dry your hair faster, experts say.

Most dryers have three heat settings to help you customize your hair-drying experience: high, medium and low. By having more than one setting, you are able to change the amount of heat and, therefore, can reduce the amount of damage. If you have more excess moisture in your hair, consider starting at a higher heat setting to help dry your hair faster, experts say. Speed settings: Most dryers come with two or three speed settings, with three being ideal, says Lothrop. Less speed allows more control when styling. Start with a higher speed on wet hair, then adjust down as your hair dries.

Most dryers come with two or three speed settings, with three being ideal, says Lothrop. Less speed allows more control when styling. Start with a higher speed on wet hair, then adjust down as your hair dries. Cold air button: Most dryers have an option to send a burst of cool air after heat styling to seal the cuticle (which allows your hair stays in place), experts say.

Most dryers have an option to send a burst of cool air after heat styling to seal the cuticle (which allows your hair stays in place), experts say. Attachments: “Attachments are always something you want to have,” says Lothrop. Concentrator nozzles, for example, will protect your hair from the heat and improve the airflow to help dry and style your hair, she says. Other helpful attachments include a comb and a diffuser. Some come included, and others you can purchase separately.

What are the different types of hair dryers?

With many different hair dryers on the market, these hot tools are divided into categories based on their materials and technology, which influences how fast your hair dries, how it dries and the aesthetic benefits of it depending on your hair type. The four main types include ceramic, titanium, ionic and tourmaline. Here’s a look at the science behind each:

Ceramic is a coating on the interior parts of a hair dryer that is excellent at distributing heat evenly without any “hot spots,” which means it’s more gentle on the hair — too much heat can cause damage, says Marabello. Ceramic dryers are great for all hair types, but especially for fine, thin hair, experts say.

is a coating on the interior parts of a hair dryer that is excellent at distributing heat evenly without any “hot spots,” which means it’s more gentle on the hair — too much heat can cause damage, says Marabello. Ceramic dryers are great for all hair types, but especially for fine, thin hair, experts say. Titanium is also an effective heat conductor, which tends to be lighter in weight than ceramic models. However, titanium dryers tend to get a lot hotter than ceramic dryers, so there’s more chance of damaging the hair than with a ceramic dryer, especially if your hair is fine, according to Marabello. Consequently, titanium is better suited for thicker hair.

is also an effective heat conductor, which tends to be lighter in weight than ceramic models. However, titanium dryers tend to get a lot hotter than ceramic dryers, so there’s more chance of damaging the hair than with a ceramic dryer, especially if your hair is fine, according to Marabello. Consequently, titanium is better suited for thicker hair. Ionic is a technology that is all about preserving the hair’s health, says Marabello. Ionic hair dryers emit negative ions, which cause water on the hair to disperse, allowing the hair to dry quickly quickly. “Less heat means there’s less risk of damaging the hair,” she says. Ionic is ideal for thick, frizzy-prone hair, experts say.

is a technology that is all about preserving the hair’s health, says Marabello. Ionic hair dryers emit negative ions, which cause water on the hair to disperse, allowing the hair to dry quickly quickly. “Less heat means there’s less risk of damaging the hair,” she says. Ionic is ideal for thick, frizzy-prone hair, experts say. Tourmaline is a technology that is rapidly gaining momentum over ionic and ceramic hair dryers, according to the 2022 hair dryer research report by Technavio. Tourmaline dryers are lighter in weight and while they emit negative ions like ionic dryers, they also use infrared heat to seal the hair cuticles, which makes your hair shinier. Tourmaline dryers are great to combat frizz and style curly, coily and wavy hair.

Meet our hair care experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Courtney Foster is a certified trichologist and owner of Courtney Foster Beauty, a hair salon in New York City. Her specialties include cutting, coloring, styling and scalp health.

is a certified trichologist and owner of Courtney Foster Beauty, a hair salon in New York City. Her specialties include cutting, coloring, styling and scalp health. Graham Nation is a Los Angeles-based hairstylist and educator. His work has been featured in publications such as Vogue UK, W, Bustle and Schon.

is a Los Angeles-based hairstylist and educator. His work has been featured in publications such as Vogue UK, W, Bustle and Schon. Karla Marabello is the owner of K’Bello Organic Salon in northern New Jersey. She is a master organic hairstylist focused on health and well-being.

is the owner of K’Bello Organic Salon in northern New Jersey. She is a master organic hairstylist focused on health and well-being. Jenna Lothrop is the master hairstylist at Samantha’s Hair Studio in Chatham, Massachusetts.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is a former associate reporter at NBC Select who covered beauty and wellness, including articles on the best shampoo bars and detangling sprays. For this piece, she compiled a list of NBC Select staff favorites and highly rated options that align with expert guidance.

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