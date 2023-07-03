Fourth of July sales are here and Amazon has a ton of deals available on top-rated tech, outdoor gear and home essentials. From wireless earbuds for your daily commute to air purifiers for your home, we rounded up the best Fourth of July sales available on Amazon.

Anyone can take advantage of Amazon’s Fourth of July sale, unlike Amazon Prime Day, which is exclusive to Prime members. Below, we curated deals across categories and we’ll continue updating our list throughout the holiday, as prices tend to fluctuate.

Our top picks

Best July Fourth deals on Amazon

These are the best Fourth of July deals on Amazon. We only included products Select staff members have personally tried and recommended, items from brands we’ve previously covered and highly rated products with at least a 4.0-star rating that are at least 20% off. Discounts and prices change frequently, so check back for new deals throughout the day.

Insignia TVs are some of the most budget-friendly smart TVs on the market — especially when they’re on sale. This 32-inch TV offers HD resolution on all your viewing content and functions with Alexa, for hands-free control. It supports AirPlay too, so you can seamlessly cast home videos and photos from your iPhone. Plus, since it has built-in Fire TV functionality you can access Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and more with ease.

I’ve been using JBL speakers for years, and the Flip line has always been a favorite thanks to its lightweight design and big sound. The Flip 6 is both dustproof and waterproof, and gets 12 hours of battery life, according to the brand. And, since it’s only about 1.21 pounds, you'll be able to easily carry it in your beach tote or handbag.

We consider the Instant Air Purifier one of the best air purifiers for small spaces since it’s best suited for rooms no larger than 126 square feet. An air purifier can successfully remove dust, dirt, pollen and other bacteria from your space. It’s also especially handy when the air quality is low and you’re suffering from allergies — mine’s been helpful in minimizing the impact of the Canadian wildfire smoke currently engulfing New York. “I love that it’s totally hands-off because it senses the air quality in your room and adjusts settings accordingly,” says Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin. The display light also automatically dims in response to ambient light, according to Malin.

We recommend the K-Mini in our guide to the best coffee makers as it's very compact (only five inches wide) and great for small apartments with limited counter space. It can brew between 6 to 12 ounces of coffee and can accommodate travel mugs up to 7-inches-tall, according to the brand. There’s also an auto feature that turns this coffee maker off 90 seconds after use.

We like this 1.4-pound Shark handheld vacuum since it’s lightweight and comes with two helpful cleaning attachments: a multi-surface tool to use on delicate fabrics or to nab up any pet hair, and a crevice tool to reach tight spaces. An LED indicator will let you keep track of the battery life, plus you can also empty debris with the push of a button, according to the brand.

Dyson products are some of our favorites, and this two-in-one air purifier fan keeps your air clean and you cool at the same time. It automatically monitors air quality around you and has 350-degree oscillation, according to Dyson. It also has a night mode feature, which automatically dims the display lights and adjusts speed settings for minimal noise, according to the brand.

Best July Fourth sales on Amazon

Here are the best Fourth of July sales to shop now on Amazon. We’ll continue updating this throughout the holiday.

Why trust Select?

Nishka Dhawan is an associate editor at Select who has spent over three years covering sales and deals. For this piece, rounded up sales on Amazon across categories shoppers typically search for around July Fourth, and recommended highly rated deals we think readers should know about.

