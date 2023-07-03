Fourth of July sales are here, and tons of summer essentials including fire pits, tents and wireless earbuds are heavily discounted, up to 70% off. Major retailers Select readers love like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have deals right now — but only for a limited time, so you’ll want to take advantage soon since the best items may run out of stock.

Below we compiled a list of discounts you can browse right now, including top-rated tech, home and apparel deals. We also included information about when Fourth of July sales typically end.

SKIP AHEAD Best Fourth of July sales | Best bedding and mattress sales | Appliance and kitchen sales | Furniture and home sales | Apparel and accessories sales | Tech sales | Beauty, wellness and skin care sales | When do Fourth of July sales end?

Our top picks

Best July Fourth deals 2023 to shop now

Below, we rounded up the best Fourth of July deals. We’ve included products Select staff members have personally tried and recommended, products from brands we’ve previously covered and highly rated products with at least a 4.0-star rating. Most discounts are available for a limited time and prices change frequently, so get your orders in quickly. We’ll also be updating this list, so check back to see new deals during the holiday.

Named one of our favorite Bluetooth headphones of the year, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are extremely versatile: Select staffers wear these earbuds during their commute, at the gym and even while sleeping. I can personally vouch for the noise-cancellation, which can drown out most city sounds and office chatter. They also have a transparency mode if you need to tune into your surroundings and touch controls (for example, while on a run outside). You can also adjust the volume or pause music by swiping and tapping on your buds.

Solo Stove sells a variety of fire pits, but the brand’s most popular one is the Bonfire 2.0, which has a 4.9-star rating from nearly 23,000 reviews on Solo Stove. The smokeless fire pit uses 360-degree airflow technology to superheat the air and blow off smoke to prevent it from getting into your hair or clothes, according to the brand. It also has a removable ash pan, which stores all the debris in one place for easy disposal. It also comes with a carrying case so you can transport it to tailgates, summer barbecues and camping sleepovers easily.

I’ve been using HyperX headsets for years (we also featured in our guide to the best gaming headsets), and the Cloud II is the most comfortable pair to keep on for extended periods of time, thanks to the padded memory foam earcups. Since they’re wired, they feature multisystem compatibility, which means you can use them with an Xbox, PlayStation or even with a PC. The virtual surround sound is great too, just immersive enough to get you focused on whatever game you’re playing, but not so overwhelming that it drowns out every sound around you.

Featured in our guide to the best sheet sets of 2023, this bamboo collection is a personal favorite thanks to its cooling properties, which keep me feeling comfy even during hot summer days. They’re machine washable, and after using them for over seven months, I have not seen any color fading. With this set you’ll get a fitted sheet, top sheet and two pillowcases in a variety of color options.

Waterpik flossers are a great, ADA-approved option for keeping your teeth clean and plaque-free. (They work by shooting pressurized water toward the spaces between your teeth to flush out leftover food and gunk after brushing.) This model, which is at its lowest price in three months, has 10 pressure settings, seven tips and a dishwasher-safe reservoir that can hold 20 ounces of water.

This nine-person tent is the accessory you need for your next camping trip. It has an electrical cord access port for when you need to charge your devices, plus mesh panels for ventilation and heat-sealed seams, which should keep your tent interior dry from rain, according to the brand. It's available and on sale in other sizes too, including a six-person and 11-person option. This particular version also has a 4.6-star rating from more than 5,000 Amazon reviewers.

The Petcube Bites 2 Lite was recently crowned a 2023 Best of Pet Awards winner for its quick installation and 160-degree wide-angle view. “​​I was blown away by how much of my apartment the camera was able to capture,” says Select social editor Sadhana Daruvuri. The camera also has a built-in treat dispenser and two-way audio that you can talk to and hear your pet on, to keep them entertained while you’re away.

One of our favorite reusable water bottles of 2023, this 20-ounce option has double-wall vacuum insulation to both maintain your water’s temperature and prevent condensation, according to the brand. It’s also dishwasher safe and comes with a drink-through straw and a carrying handle.

This brush-on sunscreen comes recommended in our guide to the best mineral sunscreens as it offers protection from UV rays, blue light and infrared radiation, according to experts we interviewed. It works best for normal and combination skin types and also protects your skin from pollution exposure, according to the brand.

This cool mist humidifier is one of our favorites humidifiers of 2023 — it automatically shuts off once the device runs out of water, according to the brand. It also has an essential oil tray so your machine can double as a diffuser with your favorite scents. Plus, it’s nearly silent so you can keep it in your home office or your baby’s nursery, according to Everlasting Comfort.

Best Fourth of July sales 2023

Here are the best July 4th sales to shop now across categories like tech, home and apparel. We’ll continue updating this throughout the holiday.

Best Fourth of July 2023 sales at Select reader-favorite retailers

Best Buy : Up to 40% off select appliances through July 13

: Up to 40% off select appliances through July 13 Walmart : Up to 65% off select tech, home, kitchen, apparel and more products sitewide

: Up to 65% off select tech, home, kitchen, apparel and more products sitewide Overstock : Up to 70% off home, kitchen, outdoor and more through July 9

: Up to 70% off home, kitchen, outdoor and more through July 9 Wayfair : Up to 70% off bedroom, outdoor, living room furniture and more

: Up to 70% off bedroom, outdoor, living room furniture and more REI : Up to 50% off outdoor gear through July 4

: Up to 50% off outdoor gear through July 4 Home Depot: Up to 60% off patio furniture, up to 35% off appliances, up to $120 off tools and more

Best Fourth of July 2023 bedding and mattress sales

Brooklinen : 20% off all sheets at the brand’s summer sale

: 20% off all sheets at the brand’s summer sale Casper : 20% off pillows, sheets, bedding and mattresses through July 13

: 20% off pillows, sheets, bedding and mattresses through July 13 Tuft & Needle : Up to $700 off select mattresses and frames

: Up to $700 off select mattresses and frames Brooklyn Bedding : 25% off sitewide through July 4

: 25% off sitewide through July 4 Luna : Up to 20% off sitewide with coupon code JULY20

: Up to 20% off sitewide with coupon code JULY20 Bear : 35% off sitewide plus $400 worth of sleep accessories with your order

: 35% off sitewide plus $400 worth of sleep accessories with your order Helix : 25% off select mattresses with code JULY25

: 25% off select mattresses with code JULY25 Birch : 25% off sitewide with code FOJ25

: 25% off sitewide with code FOJ25 Amerisleep : $450 off mattresses with coupon code AS450

: $450 off mattresses with coupon code AS450 Purple : Up to $800 off mattress sets

: Up to $800 off mattress sets Vaya Sleep : $300 off any mattress with promo code VAYA300

: $300 off any mattress with promo code VAYA300 Leesa: Up to $700 off select mattresses through July 11

Best Fourth of July 2023 appliance and kitchen sales

Our Place : Up to 25% off glasses, plates and bowls

: Up to 25% off glasses, plates and bowls Dyson : Up to $200 off select vacuums

: Up to $200 off select vacuums Great Jones : Up to 25% off select summer essentials through July 4

: Up to 25% off select summer essentials through July 4 Samsung : Up to $1,200 off select appliances

: Up to $1,200 off select appliances Solo Stove : Up to 40% off fire pits

: Up to 40% off fire pits Nutribullet : 20% off juicers through July 4

: 20% off juicers through July 4 HexClad : Up to 41% off select cookware through July 5

: Up to 41% off select cookware through July 5 Green Pan : Up to 50% off sitewide with code FIREWORKS through July 4

: Up to 50% off sitewide with code FIREWORKS through July 4 Shark : Up to 18% off sitewide with promo code JULY4TH

: Up to 18% off sitewide with promo code JULY4TH Ninja : Up to 18% off sitewide with promo code JULY4TH

: Up to 18% off sitewide with promo code JULY4TH Bokksu : Up to 50% off sitewide as part of the brand’s semi-annual sale

: Up to 50% off sitewide as part of the brand’s semi-annual sale Hello Fresh: New subscribers get 16 Free Meals with coupon code HFJULY4TH23

Best Fourth of July 2023 furniture and home sales

West Elm : Up to 60% off furniture, outdoor items and more

: Up to 60% off furniture, outdoor items and more Burrow : Up to 60% off select items through July 16

: Up to 60% off select items through July 16 Anthropologie : Extra 40% off furniture, outdoor products, candles, bedding and more

: Extra 40% off furniture, outdoor products, candles, bedding and more Crate&Barrel : Up to 60% off sitewide

: Up to 60% off sitewide Article : Up to 34% off select items through July 9

: Up to 34% off select items through July 9 Ruggable : 15% off sitewide code MYS23

: 15% off sitewide code MYS23 West & Willow : 20% off sitewide through July 4 with code JULY

: 20% off sitewide through July 4 with code JULY Outer : 30% off sitewide through JULY 5

: 30% off sitewide through JULY 5 Ashley : Up to 25% off outdoor furniture

: Up to 25% off outdoor furniture Raymour & Flanigan: Up to 35% off sitewide through July 10

Best Fourth of July 2023 apparel and accessories sales

Best Fourth of July 2023 tech sales

Lenovo : Up to 76% off select doorbuster deals like laptops, monitors, tablets and more

: Up to 76% off select doorbuster deals like laptops, monitors, tablets and more Microsoft : Up to $600 off select Surface laptops

: Up to $600 off select Surface laptops Govee : Up to 40% off smart lights through July 4

: Up to 40% off smart lights through July 4 HyperX : Headphones and earbuds starting at $19.99 through July 8

: Headphones and earbuds starting at $19.99 through July 8 BioLite: Up to 40% select products sitewide for the brand’s summer sale

Best Fourth of July 2023 beauty, wellness and skin care sales

Ulta : Up to 40% off select beauty products through July 15

: Up to 40% off select beauty products through July 15 Vegamour : Up to $60 off sitewide with coupon code SUMMERHAIR

: Up to $60 off sitewide with coupon code SUMMERHAIR Cay Skin : 20% off sitewide

: 20% off sitewide SkinStore: Up to 25% off select beauty products

When do Fourth of July sales end?

While most July Fourth sales end at 12 a.m. July 5th, there many retailers with sales running through the end of the week. This means you may be able to shop from certain brands even after your Fourth of July celebrations end. Bear in mind, the longer you wait though, the larger the chance that your chosen item runs out of stock.

Why trust Select?

Nishka Dhawan is an associate editor at Select who has previously covered sales and deals for more than three years. For this piece, she rounded up sales across shopping categories like tech, home and sleep, and recommended highly rated deals readers should know about.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.