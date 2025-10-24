Advent calendars typically count down the 24 or 12 days until the holidays, which means you need to get your hands on one before Dec.ember 1 or 12 to stay on schedule. Those dates might seem far away right now, but they’ll be here before you know it — and since Advent calendars tend to sell out, we recommend buying yours as soon as possible.

Amazon not only offers Advent calendars filled with Legos, chocolate, beauty products, puzzles and more, but it also ships orders fast, especially if you’re a Prime member. You can have confidence that yours will arrive before Christmas and Hanukkah, even if you buy it last-minute (in most cases). Below, I rounded up the best Advent calendars on Amazon — I’ll continue updating this list over the next few weeks as more brands debut their 2025 selections.

The best Amazon Advent calendars of 2025

To recommend the best Advent calendars, I researched highly rated options across major categories like chocolate and candy, coffee and tea, food, wine, beauty and skin care. Every option on my final list comes from a brand we’ve covered before or have personally tried. Many of the calendars were also sent to us as courtesy samples from brands. To evaluate each one, I assessed its contents, price and packaging. Our list includes options that countdown the 12, 24 and 25 days before a holiday.

Best Amazon Advent calendars overall

Bonne Maman’s Advent calendar comes with 24 limited-edition spreads, each of which is packed in a mini glass jar that’s hidden inside a gift box. You’ll get to try flavors like caramel with vanilla, strawberry and passion fruit, and wild blueberry and maple syrup, but don’t worry about finishing them all in one month — the spreads last through June 2026, according to the brand.

There’s 24 dark, milk and white chocolate confections inside Godiva’s Advent calendar. You’ll unwrap dark chocolate ganache hearts, almond crunch, chocolate-covered caramels, hazelnut and milk chocolate pralines and more.

If you prefer sour gummy candy to decadent chocolate, add this 24-day Advent calendar to your cart. There are’s two individually-wrapped, mega-sized Sour Patch Kids behind each door, which come in five fruity flavors.

Lego’s Advent calendar is filled with 24 packs of blocks, which, when put together, form Star Wars characters in festive costumes and elements of Babu Frik’s workshop, like a workbench, tool rack and crane. There’s also an included mat you can fold out to stage or play with figures. Lego recommends this Advent calendar for those ages 6 and up.

The 12 beauty products in Amazon’s exclusive Advent calendar include some of 2025’s top trending items. It comes with 8 full-size and four mini goodies from brands like Touchland, Clinique, Laneige, Biodance and Medicube.

If you don’t like pre-filled Advent calendars, buy a reusable option and make your own. This one has 25 pockets sewn onto its front. You can either fill the cloth calendar’s pockets with sweets and knick knacks, or move a candy cane into a new pocket each day to mark it off. The reusable Advent calendar has a loop on the top to hang it from.

Amazon chocolate and candy Advent calendars

Lindt’s 24-day bear-shaped Advent calendar comes with 32 assorted chocolates, which means there’s multiple pieces behind a few of the doors. Throughout the month, you’ll eat confections like milk chocolate balls, snowmen, teddy bears and napolitans.

The individually-wrapped chocolate treats inside Kinder Joy’s Advent calendar have crispy wafers and/or cream on the inside. Over 24 days, you’ll eat some of the brand’s classic sweets, like Happy Hippos, Bueno Minis, Chocolate Minis, Schokobons, Cards and Chocolate Mini Eggs.

Toblerone’s Advent calendar has mini versions of the brand’s peak-shaped European confections inside. You get 24 individually-wrapped milk, white and dark chocolates that are filled with honey and almond nougat.

You get four pieces of candy per drawer for 24 days with Sugarfina’s Advent calendar. It comes with the brand’s gummies, like sugared cranberries, rainbow bears, heavenly sours and magic mangos. There’s caramel and cereal balls, too.

With this Advent calendar, you can enjoy 12 single-serving packets of YumEarth’s sour candies, fruit snacks and chewy candies before the holidays. All of the candy is free from the top nine most common allergens, including peanuts, gluten, soy and dairy, according to the brand. It’s also made with organic ingredients and without artificial dyes or high fructose corn syrup.

Each of the bite-sized Swiss milk chocolates hidden behind the doors of this calendar are wrapped like little presents. You get 24 in total.

Amazon beauty Advent calendars

L’Occitane’s Advent calendar is filled with skin, body and hair care essentials, like hand cream, body wash, conditioner and moisturizer. “It’s truly like opening a treasure chest,” says NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez. “I love that you can smell all of the delightful items hiding inside before you even uncover them.” Fernandez also appreciates that the products are decently sized, not just mini travel-sized containers.

Refresh your collection of makeup with E.l.f.’s 12-day Advent calendar, and get skin care products that help prep your face, too. It comes with items like primer, an eyeshadow stick, lipstick and moisturizer, plus tools like an eyelash curler, blending brush and makeup sponge. The lip and eye products come in 2025’s new shades.

Everything about Charlotte Tilbury’s Advent calendar is luxurious, from the gold box itself to the contents inside the crystal-knobbed drawers. You’ll open skin care and makeup across 12 days, including the brand’s bestsellers like its Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara, Magic Cream and Pillow Talk Lip Cheat. Five products are full-size and seven are minis.

You can never have enough lip balm, especially during the cold months when the chilly air tends to dry out skin. Burt’s Bees Advent calendar (which is an Amazon exclusive, according to the brand) comes with 12 lip balms in flavors like cranberry spritz, vanilla bean, salted caramel and mint cocoa. The lip balms are clear and made from beeswax, fruit extracts and moisturizing butters and oils.

Consider this Advent calendar a reminder to prioritize self care during the holiday season. It’s filled with 24 goodies for at-home spa days, like bath bombs, bath salts, body scrubs and lotions. All of the products come in festive holiday scents, like candy cane, sugar cookie and winter berry.

There’s 24 mini, travel-size and full-size makeup products inside W7 Beauty’s Advent calendar, including lip liner, bronzing drops, eyeliners, blushes, mascara and lipgloss. You also get a travel mirror and hair clip.

K-beauty brand Tonymoly and toy brand Squishmallows collaborated for this 7-day Advent calendar, which comes with limited-edition holiday skin care, body care and collectables. You’ll open mini gifts like lip gloss, sheet masks, hand cream, keychains and a headband to use while washing your face.

Amazon food and drink Advent calendars

Mix up your coffee routine this season with Door Country’s Advent calendar. There’s 12 bags of ground beans inside it, each of which can make a full pot of coffee. You’ll get to try a variety of flavored coffees across 12 days, like cinnamon hazelnut, black & tan, breakfast blend and candy cane.

Walker’s Advent calendar is filled with six types of the brand’s buttery shortbread cookies: shortbread fingers, rounds, stars, hearts, chocolate chip rounds and salted caramel squares. You can eat them directly after opening a package, or dip them in a glass of milk.

Vahdam designed this Advent calendar for tea lovers who are open to trying 24 varieties around the holidays. There’s one biodegradable tea bag in each numbered pocket, and every day, you’ll uncover a different flavor, like turmeric ginger, pumpkin spice, hibiscus rose and sweet cinnamon.

In addition to the 24 bags of popcorn packed inside this Advent calendar, there’s jokes printed on the inside of each door. The crunchy snack comes in six flavors: salted caramel, berry-licious, pop n’ choc, pecan pie, cookies & cream and peanut butter.

Amazon Advent calendars for pets

Himalayan Pet Supply’s Advent calendar gets your dog involved in the holiday festivities. It’s packed with treats in different shapes and flavors, including peanut butter bears, bacon cubes, chicken bites, cheese puffs and bacon bites cookies.

Milk-Bone is a household name when it comes to dog treats, and its 12-day Advent calendar comes with a variety of snacks your dog will be thrilled to munch on leading up to the holidays. It has traditional biscuits, nuggets made with bone marrow and vanilla yogurt-dipped cookies inside.

Your cat won’t be able to resist playing with the toys inside this 24-day Advent calendar, even if they’re typically stubborn or picky. It comes with mice, crinkle balls, a ball of yarn, wheels with bells inside, a plush fish, a feather wand and more.

Amazon Advent calendars for adults

“I’m a puzzle fiend, but sometimes I don’t want to spend time doing a 1,000 piece puzzle,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez. “This advent calendar is great because I can tackle one mini puzzle a day within thirty minutes, so I get the challenge of doing a puzzle along with the satisfaction of completing it.” Each puzzle inside Galison’s Advent calendar has 80 pieces and, once completed, it measures 5-by-7 inches.

Freshcut Paper’s Advent calendar comes with two components: a sticker book and a 3D card of a snowy woodland scene. Each day, you open one of the doors in the book, revealing a sticker that you add to the 3D card on the corresponding number — some of the stickers include bears, birds and presents. At the end of the 24 days, you’ll have a fully decorated scene.

There’s a crossword puzzle behind each of this Advent calendar’s doors, giving you 24 days of brain games to solve. The puzzles come in different sizes and shapes, and the brand includes solutions to each one on a separate cheat sheet. Crosswords also vary by difficulty.

Amazon Advent calendars for kids

Using KiwiCo’s Advent calendar, kids can build a Christmas village over 24 days. It comes with envelopes filled with the art supplies needed to complete mini projects, as well as easy-to-follow, age-appropriate directions. They’ll construct wooden buildings, animals, festive decor, village people and more. The Advent calendar, which KiwiCo recommends for those ages 5 and up, also comes with a mat for kids to play with or display their creations.

Thanks to this Advent calendar, the little geologist in your life can open a new gemstone each day leading up to Christmas or Hanukkah. It’s packed with stones like agate, green aventurine, hematite, sodalite, turquenite, tiger’s eye and blue calcite. On day 24, kids uncover a rose quartz gem they have to unearth out from a dig brick. National Geographic recommends this Advent calendar for those ages 8 and up.

The youngest children in your life may not understand what Advent calendars are, but you can still introduce them to the tradition with options like Melissa & Doug’s. It comes with a magnetic wooden tree and a shining star on top. There’s magnetic wooden elements you add to the tree, which crosses off each day before the holidays.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select, where I’ve been writing gift guides for over five years. I’ve specifically covered Advent calendars for the past three years. For this article, I compiled a list of the best Advent calendars of 2025, including highly rated options, reader favorites from 2024 and those the NBC Select staff tested. Most Advent calendars are from brands we’ve previously covered.

