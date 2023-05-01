You don’t have to take on a major remodel to turn your bathroom into a calming oasis. You just need the right accessories. We’ve sifted through dozens of top-rated bath mats, wall shelves, shower curtains, towel warmers and more and found options that not only save space and offer convenience but also add fun and finesse, turning your bathroom into a mini spa.

Best Amazon bathroom accessories in 2023

Below, we rounded up 18 bathroom accessories from Amazon that will spruce up your space and are both fun and functional. Every item is highly rated with at least 4.3 stars and over 1,200 reviews.

Best organizational bathroom accessories

4.3-star average rating from over 1,200 Amazon reviews

These plastic adhesive floating wall shelves can transform empty wall space into a decorative storage solution that can hold up to 5 pounds of makeup brushes, lotions, small plants and more. Four rectangular shelves of multiple sizes are included in each pack, along with both adhesive strips and screws.

4.3-star average rating from over 5,900 Amazon reviews

This rolling storage cart’s slim design means it can fit in tight spaces, like between your toilet and the wall, or you can detach the four shelves to fit two on either side of the drain pipe in the cabinet under your bathroom sink. The wheels can be locked or you can detach them if you want the cart to remain stationary. The cart is made of plastic reinforced with a stainless-steel frame, and it comes with hooks so you can hang things off the sides. There are no tools required for assembly.

4.5-star average rating from over 35,000 Amazon reviews

Keep cotton balls, floss picks, hair ties, makeup brushes and other essentials at your fingertips in these plastic apothecary jars. They are BPA-free, available in sets of two, three and four and come with pre-printed and customizable labels.

4.6-star average rating from over 2,000 Amazon reviews

This organizer kit contains two L-shaped shower caddies and a soap holder to make full use of your shower’s corner to hold shampoo, soap, razors and other essentials. It’s made of stainless steel and coated with rust-proof paint so it should keep its shine without staining over time, according to the brand. Each caddy has six hooks to hold washcloths, loofahs and bath brushes, and mounts with adhesive rather than a suction cup. They'll stick securely to smooth tile, marble, tempered glass, wood and solid metal, according to Yasonic.

4.7-star average rating from over 14,000 Amazon reviews

These tiny plastic organizers have a non-slip bottom and can hold small items that often get mixed together in your drawers, such as nail polish, hair accessories, cosmetics, medicine and toothpaste. This stackable set comes with 18 boxes in various sizes so you can customize your drawer layout.

4.6-star average rating from over 2,500 Amazon reviews

This towel rack comes in brushed nickel or matte black in various lengths, from 13 inches to 19.5 inches. KES also offers the option of two, three, four or six swivel arms. The stainless-steel arms rotate 180 degrees, and when not in use, the bars can be swung back to save space.

Best indulgent bathroom accessories

4.6-star average rating from over 24,000 Amazon reviews

This Bluetooth speaker can connect to wireless devices up to 66 feet away and be fully submerged in water for 30 minutes without damage, according to the brand. It comes with a suction cup that attaches to your bathroom tile or mirror, and its can run for up to 12 hours of playing time on a single, three-hour charge.

4.5-star average rating from over 39,000 Amazon reviews

These towels are generously sized at 27 inches by 54 inches and are made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, so they are extremely absorbent and soft, according to the brand. The hems are double-stitched to prevent fraying, and they come in 12 color options, including Wedgewood, Cranberry, Moss and Pink.

4.6-star average rating from over 7,000 Amazon reviews

This tray is made of bamboo and comes either in natural or lacquered in several colors, including walnut, brown, black and gray. It expands from 29.4 inches to 44.2 inches to fit across almost any bathtub, according to the brand, and comes with several compartments, including a wine glass holder, candle holder, storage box and tablet stand.

4.5-star average rating from over 3,000 Amazon reviews

This towel warmer begins gearing within one minute and reaches a maximum temperature of 167 degrees in six minutes . The Keenray is 19 inches high and 13 inches wide and accommodates up to two 40- by 70-inch bath towels at once. It can also heat up bathrobes, blankets, PJs and more. It has an essential oil reservoir and comes with an aroma disc to make your towels smell fresh, according to the brand. The towel warmer stays heated for 60 minutes, has an auto shutoff, and is relatively portable at just 11 pounds.

4.5-star average rating from over 16,000 Amazon reviews

Bath pillows provide comfort for your neck and head, but a full-body bath pillow, like this option from Bath aHaven offers comfort for comfort your back, neck and tailbone while you soak. The pillow has 13 suction cups to keep the cushion securely in place, and it’s made of quilted breathable mesh, so it dries quickly, according to the brand. It’s machine washable and comes with a wash bag so that the suction cups don’t stick to the inside of your washing machine.

4.6-star average rating from over 42,000 Amazon reviews

The high piles of this chenille bath mat offer extra comfort and support when stepping out of the shower or tub, according to the brand. The mat is machine washable and comes with an adhesive backing so it stays in place. It also comes in 24 colors and several sizes.

4.7-star average rating from over 4,000 Amazon reviews

The 12 layers of white ruffles in this shower curtain were designed to give the appearance of a cascading waterfall, according to the brand. The front ruffle is made of sheer gauze, backed with a layer of opaque polyester fiber to provide privacy. This machine-washable curtain measures 72 inches by 72 inches and has grommets for hanging.

4.3-star average rating from over 3,800 Amazon reviews

This Urroy phone holder was designed for use in the shower and is ideal for anyone who wants to listen to music or catch up on Netflix after a long day. It holds smartphones between 4 and 6.3 inches inside a double-layered waterproof, anti fog shell that has a touchable screen. The holder rotates 360 degrees so you can view horizontally or vertically, and it sticks to shower walls or glass with adhesive and can support up to 4.5 pounds, according to Urroy.

Best practical bathroom accessories

4.5-star average rating from over 117,000 Amazon reviews

This drain protector and hair catcher is designed to catch human or pet hair to prevent clogs. Rather than sitting over the drain like most drain protectors, the TubShroom fits inside the drain and collects the hair around its cylinder so the caught hair is hidden while you shower. To remove the hair, pull out the TubShroom, clean it off, and plug it back into your drain. The TubShroom fits any standard 1.5-inch to 1.75-inch tub drain.

4.4-star average rating from over 44,000 Amazon reviews

Skin-irritating chemicals in the water system can disrupt ph balance, leaving your skin itchy, flaky and dry. AquaBliss filters away these chemicals, blocking chlorine, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, dirt and odors and helps control scale buildup, according to the brand. It fits standard showers, handheld shower heads and most rain showers, according to AquaBliss, and is designed to filter about 12,000 gallons of water in its lifespan, or approximately six months of normal usage. After that, you must replace the filter cartridge, sold separately.

4.4-star average rating from over 66,000 Amazon reviews

This drain cover lets you increase the amount of water a few more inches in your tub rather than hearing it trickle down the drain as you bathe. With a 4-inch diameter, it fits over most standard drains and adheres with 12 small suction cups that seal tightly, according to the brand.

