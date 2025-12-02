Cyber Monday may be over, but the deals are still going — especially on Amazon. The retailer is still offering hundreds of discounts on electronics, TVs, travel essentials, beauty items and more, some of which are at an even lower price than Black Friday. But don't wait to shop: These extended deals won't last long.

I’ve covered sales and deals as an editor at NBC Select for five years, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. I spent weeks combing through thousands of discounts to find the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon — each one I recommend below is highly rated and 20% off or more. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers to make sure they’re at their lowest price in at least three months or the lowest price ever.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

The Apple AirPods 4, currently at their lowest price ever, feature active noise cancellation (the version without ANC is also on sale) and a semi-open ear design, so you can hear sounds around you more clearly than with traditional earbuds. Like the previous AirPods versions, you can control audio and calls by pinching the stem of either earbud.

This smartwatch and fitness tracker compiles your health, sleep and workout data and syncs with your phone to mirror your apps and notifications. It has an always-on screen, fast charging and comes in two sizes (both of which are on sale).

The Oura Ring 4, the latest version of the brand’s smart ring, tracks multiple health metrics, including heart rate, sleep stages, stress levels, body temperature and blood oxygen. It also automatically detects and logs exercises like walking and running, and you can manually record the start and end of any workout via the Oura app.

One of our favorite blow dryer brushes, the Dyson Airwrap, is currently at its lowest price ever. The viral hair tool comes with six attachments to help dry, straighten and curl your hair. The airflow temperature also automatically adjusts to prevent heat damage while you style it, according to the brand. It comes with a storage case to take it on the go, too.

Attach your AirTag to your keys, wallet, luggage and more to find and keep track of them. The Apple FindMy app lets you pinpoint the exact location of your AirTag if it’s within 30 feet, and its chime makes your items even easier to find.

NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz considers these over-ear headphones the best from Sony because they have excellent sound quality, powerful active noise cancellation and responsive touch controls. They have up to 30 hours of battery life and you can connect them via Bluetooth to up to two devices at once.

Use a few drops of this hair oil to tame frizz, lock in your blowout and make your hair look shinier. It also offers heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

The viral Ninja Creami is the easiest way to make your favorite ice cream at home. You can turn almost any liquid into a frozen treat using this machine: it has seven programs to help you make ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, smoothie bowls and lite ice cream. Plus, you can customize your mixture with the mix-in feature, which lets you control how much of each ingredient you add. Your frozen treats take just a few minutes to make, plus a couple of hours of freezing beforehand.

These Blueland dishwasher detergent tablets are entirely plastic-free, making them an environmentally-friendly addition to your everyday cleaning routine. Simply drop a tablet directly into your dishwasher's dispenser and run it as normal. This 120 pack has a fresh lemon scent.

This is our top pick for the best expert-recommended upright vacuums. It has a detachable canister that makes it easy to carry around your home, and swivel-steering that lets you maneuver it around tight corners and furniture, according to the brand. You can switch from cleaning carpets to bare floors by shutting off the brush roll. It comes with attachments like an upholstery tool and two crevice tools to help you clean hard-to-reach spaces.

One of our favorite cleansing balms, this Elemis option has a blend of oils and waxes that break down makeup, hydrate the skin, reduce inflammation and regulate oil production, according to the brand.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is one of our favorite fitness trackers for runners and athletes. It shows you multiple personalized exercise stats, including pace, speed, heart rate, cadence, stride and intensity. It also has excellent battery life — Rabinowitz averaged about 10 days between charges when he tested it.

I’m a big fan of Mrs. Meyer’s hand soap, dish soap and room sprays — and many are on sale right now. This pack of three hand soaps comes in the brand’s Iowa pine scent, which is a mix of freshly cut trees with a touch of clove and cedar.

The K-Express is a budget-friendly single-serve coffee maker, perfect for college students or anyone on a budget. It makes 8, 10 and 12 ounces of coffee and lets you adjust the brew strength. Plus, the drip tray is removable, so you can fit a tall coffee tumbler.

You can use this hot tool as a blow dryer with the included concentrator, plus as a hot air brush and curler with the included auto-wrap curlers and oval brush. The FlexStyle also maintains consistent air temperatures to prevent hair damage, according to the brand. Plus, you get a neoprene storage bag that you can easily take with you when you travel.

If you're looking for a cozy sweatshirt to wear this winter, this option from Carhartt is highly rated and on sale in most colors and sizes. It has a slightly oversized fit and a front pocket to keep your hands warm.

If you’re on the market for a new Bluetooth speaker, this one from JBL is currently at its lowest price ever. It has up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge and is water-resistant, so you can take it to the pool or beach. It also has a handle strap to make it easier to carry.

This KitchenAid stand mixer is hands-down my favorite item for all of my baking needs (while cutting my prep time in half). It has 10 speed settings and its top tilts upward, which makes it easier to add ingredients. It comes with multiple attachments, including a paddle, dough hook, wire whisk and a pouring shield to prevent flour from spilling everywhere.

This expert-recommended carpet cleaner is an NBC Select editor-favorite for removing deep stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more. It has a spray-and-suction mechanism, plus it comes with attachments like a stain trapper for pet messes and a self-cleaning hose to rinse it out after each use.

If you’re a coffee enthusiast, this espresso machine can turn your beans into a shot (or several) of espresso in less than a minute. Not only is it easy to use, but it also gives you full control to make the perfect cup. It also has a steam wand that allows you to foam milk and create latte art. The machine includes portafilters, coffee scoops, cleaning tools and filters.

This massage gun is one of my most-used items in my house — I love to use it after long days at work and for recovery after a workout. It’s compact enough for you to take it anywhere, it has three massaging speeds and comes with three head attachments.

Cook meats to perfection with this Bluetooth-enabled smart thermometer, which you can use to monitor the temperature of meat, fish and more via its companion app. It monitors both the internal temperature (up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit) and the external temperature (up to 527 degrees Fahrenheit) while you cook, according to the brand. The app also sends you alerts and notifications about temperature and estimated cooking times.

The Furbo is my go-to gift for pet parents because it rotates 360 degrees, so you can keep even closer tabs on your pet while you’re away, compared to fixed-angle pet cameras. It also has two-way audio, night vision, and automatic pet tracking, which keeps your pet in the camera’s view.

This lightweight Dyson vacuum weighs less than 7 pounds, one of the lightest cordless vacuums we’ve covered. It works on all floor types, including tile, hardwood and carpet, and has a runtime of 60 minutes, according to the brand. It also has three cleaning functions: auto (for small messes), eco (to preserve battery) and boost (for strong suction).

Samsung’s Frame TV blends into your home’s decor by doubling as a smart TV and a piece of art. You can browse from over 2,500 famous art pieces to display on the TV’s 50-inch screen. Plus, the matte screen is glare-free, which means the image appears to be printed on the screen, according to the brand. The TV connects to WiFi and gives you access to streaming apps, games and other smart features. It also comes with a slim-fit wall mount.

This single-serve coffee maker is one of my favorite coffee makers to use when I want a latte without the hassle of a high-end espresso machine. It brews four different cup sizes (5- and 8-ounce coffee, plus single and double espresso), and you can pour your brew over ice to make an iced latte or coffee. This set also comes with the brand’s Aeroccino Milk Frother, which makes hot or cold milk froth in seconds, according to the brand.

How I found the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting, including products the NBC Select staff tested firsthand. I vetted each deal to make sure it’s 20% off or more and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to prioritize highlighting products that are at their lowest price in at least three months or lowest price ever.

I also wrote about every deal in this article and worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’m frequently updating throughout Cyber Monday to reflect the most up-to-date prices. For more information on our editorial team and how we choose products, check out this page.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for five years. I also cover topics like beauty, wellness and pets. Prior to Cyber Monday, I sorted through thousands of Amazon sales to find worthwhile discounts you should know about.

