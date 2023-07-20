There’s probably one thing you’d want to change about your favorite ice cream flavor. Less sugar? More chocolate chips? Or perhaps you’ve always wanted to try a specific sorbet flavor, but can’t find it at your local grocery store. That’s where the Ninja Creami comes in. With it, you can turn almost any liquid into a frozen treat from the comfort of your home. You can completely customize your mixture and how much of each ingredient you want to add in. The frozen treats are ready in just a few minutes — plus a couple hours of freezing beforehand.

After Ninja released its Creami ice cream maker in 2021, it became a social media sensation — in fact, it’s become so popular that all models are currently sold-out across retailers. Beyond ice cream, you can use the Creami to whip up frozen yogurt, smoothie and acai bowls, sorbet, slushies, milkshakes and more.

To decide if the Ninja Creami is really as remarkable as reviewers say, two of our editors tried the appliance over a month-long period. Our verdict? It’s worth the hype. Below, we’re breaking down our experience with the appliance, plus pros and cons to be aware of before purchasing.

What is the Ninja Creami?

The Ninja Creami is a corded countertop appliance that comes in two models: the Ninja Creami Deluxe and the smaller Ninja Creami Breeze. They’re both no bigger than a blender and easy to operate regardless of your cooking expertise — you add ingredients, press a button or two and wait until your mixture is ready to eat.

Each model has various presets to help you make frozen treats like sorbet, frozen yogurt and acai bowls. The Creami comes with a one-year limited warranty, two pints and a paddle attachment. If you need more accessories, you can purchase compatible options online.

Ninja Creami Deluxe (Out of stock)

The Ninja Creami Deluxe is the larger of the two models. It offers 12 programs: ice cream, lite ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshake, slushie, Italian ice, frozen drink, frozen yogurt, Creamiccino (Ninja’s version of a coffee frappe), respin and a mix-in feature. The respin program reprocesses your mixture so you can achieve your desired texture. (Our editors often use this feature to make our mixtures softer.) The mix-in functionality evenly disperses add-on ingredients like fruit, nuts, cookies, chocolate chips and sprinkles throughout the mixture — NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider, who tried the Ninja Creami Deluxe, compared the mix-in program results to a Dairy Queen Blizzard.

With this model, you can also specify if you want the Creami to blend the full pint, or just the top or bottom of it — this allows you to layer two flavors. The function is also great for portioning out servings. For example, if you like to prep and freeze all of your containers at the start of each week, you can use the “top” feature when ready to eat. That way, you only blend the top of the mixture to eat immediately and save the rest for later.

Cost: $249.99 | Size: 12.01 x 8.42 x 16.69 in. | Weight: 14.44 lbs. | Programs: 12 | What’s included: Appliance, paddle, two dishwasher-safe 24-ounce pints with storage lids, an outer bowl and lid to house the pint while processing

Ninja Creami Breeze (Out of stock)

This is the smaller Ninja Creami, which comes with eight programs compared to the Deluxe model’s 12: ice cream, lite ice cream, sorbet, milkshake, smoothie bowl, gelato, respin and mix-in. It functions exactly like the Deluxe model, although you connect the pint directly to the appliance after screwing on the processing lid instead of housing it in an outerbowl. There is also no option to blend just the top or bottom of the pint — each program processes the entire thing.

I found the Creami Breeze’s smaller footprint convenient for apartment living. My apartment does not have much counter space, so I stored the appliance in a closet. It’s a little over 10 pounds and did not feel very heavy. I was able to easily lift it and carry it from my closet to my island and back.

Cost: $199.99 | Size: 12.21 x 6.3 x 15.75 in. | Weight: 11.685 lbs. | Programs: 8 | What’s included: Appliance, paddle and processing lid, two dishwasher-safe 16-ounce pints with storage lids

How does the Ninja Creami work?

The Ninja Creami takes a backward approach to making frozen treats compared to typical at-home ice cream makers. You usually start by adding liquid ingredients to an ice cream machine, and either freeze the appliance’s insulated bowl ahead of time or run it through a programmed chilling period — both help the mixture get cold before the ice cream machine churns it into a thick, creamy treat. This can take anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour based on my reporting about ice cream makers and other highly rated models we’ve researched from brands like Breville and Cuisinart.

The Ninja Creami, however, requires you to freeze ingredients first. You pour liquids like dairy or nondairy milk, canned fruit, an already blended smoothie, wine (to make a frose, for example) or coffee into the included pints. You’ll then cover them and pop them in the freezer for 24 hours. Once the liquid is completely frozen, you screw on the machine’s processing lid, which is built with a paddle that has a blade, similar to a blender. You select your preferred preset and the machine drives the spinning paddle through the frozen block to shave the ice and whip it into a creamy, frozen treat.

Ninja Creami presets can run from about 90 seconds to five minutes depending on what you’re making. When you take the lid off the pint after the first run, don’t be surprised if you find a crumbly, powdery, chalky mixture that does not resemble ice cream, our editors say. Based on our experience, you’ll likely need to respin the pint, which is a separate program the Creami offers that further breaks down the mixture to get it closer to your desired consistency. Some pints only need one respin, but others may require two or three depending on how frozen and thick your mixture is.

After the first run through the Creami, don’t be surprised if you find a crumbly, powdery, chalky mixture that does not resemble ice cream, our editors say. You’ll likely need to respin it to further whip the mixture. Zoe Malin

How we tried the Ninja Creami

Ninja sent us both of its Creami models to try. Two of our editors used them for over five weeks to make ice cream, dairy-free frozen treats, sorbet, frozen yogurt and more. We tried many of the appliances’ programs, including the mix-in and respin features. We also froze our bases for varying amounts of time — from 5 hours to over 24 hours — to see how long they would take to freeze all the way through.

Pros and cons of the Ninja Creami

It did not take long for us to become daily Ninja Creami users. Below are a few of our main takeaways after trying the appliance.

Pro: Customization

With the Ninja Creami, you’re in complete control of everything that goes into your mixture. For example, you can choose to follow a more complex recipe like vanilla gelato, or simply pour chocolate milk from the grocery store into the pint. Schneider also says she likes knowing exactly what sugar additives are in her ice cream, and she can choose exactly how much of each ingredient she wants included, which helps with portion control if that’s something you pay attention to.

It’s also great for those with dietary restrictions and allergies. In addition to a few food allergies, I eat gluten-free and mostly dairy-free, so I spend a lot of time reading ingredient labels, especially when it comes to prepared foods like ice cream. With the Ninja Creami, I can make the exact gluten-free and dairy-free treat I’m craving instead of compromising or hunting down the flavor I’m looking for (which can be expensive and time consuming). For example, I made gluten-free cookies and cream ice cream with an oat milk base in my Creami, which I’ve never found at ice cream shops or on shelves at the grocery store.

NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin used the Ninja Creami’s lite ice cream program to make a frozen treat from almond milk and chocolate protein powder. She added chocolate chips with the appliance’s mix-ins functionality. Zoe Malin

In our experience, the Ninja Creami is incredibly easy to operate, no matter your comfort in the kitchen — you freeze your mixture, connect a pint to the machine and press a button or two. Using the appliance feels similar to using a blender, so I approached it with familiarity and I was not worried about doing something incorrectly.

Additionally, the Creami will run your desired program on its own. Schneider says this lets her walk away and tend to something in a different room, unlike a blender which you have to constantly monitor.

Despite how straightforward using the Creami is, we recommend reading the included instructions — it walks you through using the appliance and includes helpful tips, like making sure you don’t freeze your mixture at an angle, which may be hard for the appliance to process. There’s also a QR code on the directions booklet you can scan to watch an instructional video. Since the Ninja Creami is so popular on social media, you can also find answers to many questions on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook, where there are dozens of accounts and hashtags dedicated to the appliance.

Pro: Large capacity

The Ninja Creami Deluxe comes with 24-ounce pints and the Ninja Creami Breeze comes with 16-ounce pints. Our editors found that both yield at least three servings of ice cream when completely full, so you can make enough for a few people to enjoy or multiple servings for yourself.

You also don’t have to fill pints up all the way — I love making frozen yogurt with my Creami, and to do so, I add one 5-ounce container of yogurt to the pint, filling it about one-fourth of the way up. Schneider also says she barely fills her pints to make a frozen treat just for herself.

Con: Loud and heavy

The Ninja Creami is not a quiet or lightweight appliance. As the motor drives the paddle through the ice block, the appliance makes a very loud sound — so loud, in our experience, you won’t be able to play music, hear the TV or phone calls, or talk over it. Since it’s disruptive, you may have to strategically plan when you use the Creami if you live with other people. Schneider also noted that you may not want to use the Creami while you have people over since it’s hard to hear or talk over.

The Deluxe Creami is also heavy, according to Schneider. She needed to use two hands to lift or move it around her home. It’s not an appliance that you can quickly grab while holding other things, she says. On the other hand, I don’t find the Creami Breeze excessively heavy — I can easily move it around my apartment when I hold it with two hands.

Frequently asked questions about the Ninja Creami

Below, we share some things we learned about the Ninja Creami that can help you better understand the appliance and its features.

Do you really have to freeze Ninja Creami bases for 24 hours?

Ninja recommends freezing Creami bases for 24 hours, but we’ve had success with 8 to 12 hour freezing times, too. In our experience, freezing bases for 24 hours or longer usually meant they’d be very chalky on the first run through the Creami and require multiple respins. But when we froze bases for 8 to 12 hours, they came out less chalky the first time, and required less respins.

In our experience, as long as your base is frozen all the way through, you’re good to go. Freezing bases for 24 hours guarantees that they will be frozen enough to process, but you can experiment with different times to find what works for your specific freezer.

Before adding the Creami can process your mixture, you’ll have to freeze your base. NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin made these bases with almond milk and chocolate protein powder (top) and canned diced mango (bottom). Zoe Malin

Can you refreeze Ninja Creami bases?

Yes, you can refreeze Ninja Creami bases if you don’t eat or serve the entire pint after processing it. The brand recommends flattening the top of your frozen treat before refreezing it, which I do with the back of a spoon. Be sure to cover your pint with the included lids (to create an air-tight seal) before putting it back in the freezer.

How to store Ninja Creami ice cream

Ninja recommends storing frozen treats made with the Creami in the compatible pints so you can reprocess them again easily. If you store treats in a different container, you won’t be able to do so, according to Ninja. If your treat is soft and scoopable after refreezing, you can eat it without processing again.

Do you have to fill up Ninja Creami pints all the way?

No, you do not have to fill pints up all the way when making frozen treats. When running, the paddle can reach all the way down to the bottom of the pint, so you can fill it half-way or even one-fourth of the way depending on how many servings you want.

What can you make in the Ninja Creami?

You can turn almost any liquid into a frozen treat using the Ninja Creami. Some of the easiest one-ingredient Ninja Creami creations I recommend starting with are chocolate milk ice cream (dairy or nondairy) and sorbet made from canned fruit like mango and peaches. I also meal prep frozen yogurt bases to have for breakfast or as snacks by freezing my favorite greek yogurt flavor in a few pints before the work week.

If you don’t know where to begin, you can turn to Ninja’s Test Kitchen website, which has dozens of Creami recipes available. The appliance also comes with a recipe booklet.

Why is the Ninja Creami sold out everywhere?

Both models of the Ninja Creami are currently out-of-stock across online retailers due to high demand. Ninja’s website, as well as sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Kohl’s, do not offer preorder options. There are some eBay listings for new and pre-owned Ninja Creami models, but we have not vetted the sellers — be sure to do so if you’re thinking about making a purchase.

Ninja periodically restocks the Ninja Creami, but very few models are made available to purchase at a time. You can sign up to receive restock notifications through Ninja’s website when units become available.

Why trust Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor who covers kitchen products at Select. For this article, Malin and NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider spent over a month trying two different Ninja Creami models to learn about the appliances and document their experience using them.

