10 best bean bag chairs for kids and teens in 2022

Bean bag chairs are a go-to way to jazz up the room decor in a child’s bedroom or playroom— and they often became a lifesaver later on in furniture-deprived dorm rooms and apartments. With so many shapes, sizes and fabrics now available, they’ve also come a long way in terms of aesthetics and comfort. They easily serve as a cozy spot for kids and teens to lounge with a book, hang with friends or curl up and watch a movie. Plus, with so many different styles and fabrics, bean bag chairs aren’t just limited to indoor residential areas: They can be placed everywhere from an outdoor living area to a classroom.

Wherever they end up, different styles of bean bag chairs sport various fillings, covers and other features that can make choosing the right one for your kids slightly overwhelming. To help you in your search, we rounded up some highly rated bean bag options that will be great additions to your child’s bedroom, playroom or family den.

Best bean bag chairs for kids and teens

To recommend the following bean bag chairs for kids, we considered options that have removable and machine-washable covers and are filled with safe polystyrene, pellets or foam. All of the following bean bag chairs were recommended by our experts.

Best bean bag chair overall: Pottery Barn Kids

Pottery Barn is a favorite brand among our experts — and the Anywhere Beanbag can be a durable and stylish addition to your child’s bedroom or a family game room. Measuring 31 inches in diameter, this chair has a machine washable cover that’s made with 100% cotton twill, and the bean bag’s inserts are made from 50% recyclable polystyrene beads. The zippers on the inserts are sealed, which can prevent kids from accessing the beads and avoid a choking hazard, according to the brand. The Anywhere Beanbag comes in multiple colors and styles — including animal shapes like a polar bear and a cat — and can be personalized with your child’s name at an additional cost.

Best splurge bean bag chair: Lovesac

Though Lovesac can be an investment, Devin Shaffer, lead interior designer at interior design firm Decorilla, told us it’s a great brand to consider when it comes to the quality and comfort of a bean bag chair. “[Lovesac] is not afraid to go bold and, as a designer, that's what I want — don't be afraid to go with an exaggerated pattern,” he said. The Citysac — which is the smallest of LoveSac’s bean bag collection at about 3 inches wide and a little over 3 inches high — can be customized with over 150 cover color and fabric combinations, including velvet, microsuede and denim. The internal filing is made from the brand’s proprietary blend of recycled foam remnants called DuraFoam, which the brand says absorbs body weight evenly and doesn’t compress over time.

Best outdoor-friendly bean bag chair: West Elm

Shaffer said choosing a bean bag chair with covers made from outdoor-friendly fabrics like Sunbrella can be extremely beneficial when looking for durability and multi-use. “If you have the budget, go with an outdoor fabric like Sunbrella — it's meant to be outdoors without fading and you can actually pull those bean bags outside during the summer,” he said. Though this option from West Elm — a favorite brand of Shaffer’s — doesn’t have a removable or machine-washable cover, its Sunbrella fabric makes it water-repellent and resistant to fading, mildew and chlorine, according to the brand. It also has a sturdy backrest, which Shaffer also recommended to encourage comfortable lounging.

Best faux-fur bean bag chair: Pottery Barn Teen

Select’s staff has two of these faux-fur bean bag chairs in our 30 Rock office — we find the chair to be comfortable and soft, and it provides an adequate amount of support. The faux-fur chair includes a removable cover made from 100% polyester and you can choose to buy just the cover or include the insert (filled with partially recyclable polystyrene material), according to the brand. You can also purchase either a medium (36-inch diameter) or a large size (41-inch diameter). However, Shaffer noted that faux-fur is a stylistic choice compared to cotton or canvas fabrics — while they can make a bold statement in the home, Shaffer recommended sticking to a simpler style if it’s in a shared space.

Best comfortable bean bag chair: Moon Pod

Julie Shaheen, principal designer at Jewel Marie Interiors, recommended the Moon Pod as a good option if you prioritize comfort over price. “They’re quite pricey, but they come in a lot of different shapes and sizes where you can almost sleep in them,” she said. Made with the brand’s custom density beads, the chair offers an amorphous shape that’s designed to contour to your body, Moon Pod says.

Other top-rated bean bag chairs to consider

Keeping in mind our experts’ guidance, we also compiled a list of highly rated bean bag chairs that offer removable, machine-washable covers for easy cleaning and are filled with polystyrene beads, pellets or foam.

Top-rated patterned bean bag chair: Posh Creations

This lightweight and portable bean bag chair from Posh Creations — which boasts a 4.3-star average rating from over 5,500 reviews on Amazon — is available in three sizes: medium (27-inch diameter), large (38-inch diameter) and extra-large (48-inch diameter). You can also choose from over 20 removable cover options to fit your child’s style, including multi-color hearts and star patterns.

Top-rated storage bean bag chair: Jorbest

If you’re constantly trying to find a place for the array of stuffed animals in your house, this chair serves as the ultimate storage space — the fabric cover can be unzipped to stuff all the toys you need, according to the brand. (Jorbest says the 200 liter option can hold over 100 medium-sized stuffed toys). You can choose from multiple kid-friendly patterns, including dinosaurs, arrows and stars. This chair has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 3,500 reviews on Amazon.

Top-rated foam-filled bean bag chair: Big Joe

If you’re looking for a classic bean bag design to fit anywhere from the playroom to the den, this option from Big Joe is filled with ​​shredded foam, is double-stitched for durability and its cover can be easily removed and thrown into the washing machine, according to the brand. Big Joe says the chair doesn’t go flat and doesn’t need replacement filling — you can simply toss it around whenever it starts losing its shape. The cover comes in five different colors and patterns to choose from and it features handles, so you can easily move the chair around your home as needed. Big Joe’s Fuf chair has a 4.5-star average rating from over 500 reviews on Amazon.

Top-rated multi-purpose bean bag chair: CordaRoy

This hybrid seat converts from a classic bean bag chair to a full-size mattress for sleepovers and guests. You can simply zip off the removable cover and flip the inner foam-filled cushion to turn it into a bed — to convert it back to a chair, just fold it and slide it back into the cover. The cover is washer and dryer safe, and it includes an extra-long zipper that makes taking the cushion in and out of the cover quick and easy. CordaRoy’s Chenille chair boasts a 4.3-star average rating from over 7,700 reviews on Amazon.

What to consider when shopping for a bean bag chair

Bean bag chairs can be an investment, with many running upwards of $100. While the function of a bean bag chair seems fairly straightforward, our experts noted some key features to consider before committing to one.

Cover material

The cover material of your bean bag chair can range from durable canvas and soft shag covers to more high-end suede and corduroy. Many covers are removable and some can even be thrown into the washing machine for easy cleaning, which can be convenient when they’re used by kids. Depending on whether you can spot clean regularly, have small children or own any pets, the durability and ease of cleaning of the cover can be a deciding factor in the bean bag chair you get.

Both Shaheen and Shaffer also recommended looking for bean bag chairs made with performance fabric — also known as Sunbrella fabric — covers that can still be cleaned easily despite not typically being removable or machine-washable. “The difference between a performance fabric and something that's washable is that the performance fabric is treated with a chemical,” she said, adding that this chemical treatment doesn't allow a stain to sink into the fabric in the first place.

Filling material

The filling material in bean bag chairs can often dictate how much comfort and support you’re getting. Shaheen noted the main types of filling are polystyrene beads, shredded polyurethane foam (also known as memory foam) and eco-friendly pellets. Some bean bag chairs may contain microbeads — experts recommended shoppers avoid this type of filling since they are banned in several cities and states due to being harmful to the environment.

Polystyrene beads are typical in more affordable bean bag chairs since they’re lightweight and can keep the chair’s shape for a long period of time — but they ultimately don’t provide as much support and body contouring as memory foam. Many brands recommend replacing the filling of the chair regularly over time as the beads and foam can break down or compress — many brands sell replacement beads or foam separately.

Size

Smaller sized bean bag chairs may be a good starting point for toddlers and younger children, especially since too-large bean bags can be a safety risk. For older kids and teens, the size of the chair can determine its comfort level, with more oversized bean bags allowing kids to snooze on it during sleepovers or feel more comfortable during movie nights. In fact, Shaffer said he prefers an oversized chair because it can be used by teens and their friends, siblings and even parents. “Going for a chair that can accommodate at least two adults and like three to four teens and preteens is ideal,” Shaffer said.

In addition to investing in the appropriate size, you should avoid leaving an infant or small child unsupervised around bean bag chairs — never allow a child to go underneath the sacks due to heightened suffocation risks. Children should also never play with bean bag chair fillings since they can pose a choking hazard — fortunately, many bean bag chairs come with safety locks that prevent children from unzipping them.

Meet our experts

Julie Shaheen , principal designer at Jewel Marie Interiors

, principal designer at Jewel Marie Interiors Devin Shaffer, lead interior designer at interior design firm Decorilla

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.