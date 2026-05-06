Moisturizers are an integral part of any skin care routine, no matter your skin type. But as with all skin care, finding the right one can be tricky.

“Moisturizers help maintain the skin barrier, lock in hydration and prevent dryness and irritation,” says Dr. Hannah Kopelman, a board-certified dermatologist at Kopelman Hair Restoration. “That being said, not all moisturizers work for every skin type, and using the wrong one can lead to breakouts, excess oiliness or even worsening dryness.”

As long as you know what to look for, drugstore moisturizers can be just as effective as pricier formulas. To help you find the right one, I talked to skin experts about what to look for in a quality formula, and included their recommendations for the best ones to shop.

Updated May 2026 to reflect new testing and product availability.

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The best drugstore moisturizers in 2026

Best overall

Ranked number 1 on our list of the 100 best moisturizers, this drugstore staple is a classic for a reason. “It can handle any and everything: cracked knuckles, dry elbows, sensitive temples, you name it,” says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz, who received a sample from the brand. “Everyone on our staff who tried this found it simple, reliable and nourishing, regardless of their skin type.” You can use the hypoallergenic formula across the face and body, making it incredibly versatile to have in your arsenal.

Best night cream

Dr. Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, a board-certified dermatologist and owner of Dermatology Circle, recommends this Eucerin night cream because it has a silky texture and is powered by glycerin, making it an excellent choice for use during colder seasons. It also has macro and micro hyaluronic acid molecules, which should smooth and hydrate upper surface layers of the skin, according to the brand. Even though it targets fine lines and wrinkles, it’s still suitable for those with sensitive skin, according to Eucerin.

Most versatile

A popular choice among dermatologists, this formula from Cerave comes recommended by Kopelman, Dupati and Kazlouskaya. It’s gentle, non-comedogenic and free of irritating fragrance, making it great for all skin types. Dupati highlights the fact that the moisturizer has three types of ceramides to maintain the skin barrier, which is helpful for those who are breakout-prone as a weakened skin barrier can worsen acne. It also comes in various sizes (including travel-friendly and jumbo) and can be used on both the face and body.

Best for very dry skin

Vanicream’s Moisturizing Cream is perfect for using during the colder months or after an in-office skin procedure because it’s gentle, non-comedogenic, free of fragrance and soothes irritation, redness and itchiness. You can use it all over: on the face, body, hands and feet, and is suitable for adults and kids alike. Kazlouskaya notes that it has a very rich texture and is ideal for those with very dry skin who need intense hydration.

Former NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez uses it to treat her sensitive, eczema-prone skin daily. “My skin instantly feels more moisturized, appears less dull and all dry, itchy patches disappear,” she says.

Alvarez has been using this moisturizer for ten years. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

Best gel

If you have oily or combination skin, both Kopelman and Dr. Arjun Dupati, a double board-certified dermatologist with the Apollo Dermatology Clinic, recommend this formula from Neutrogena because it’s lightweight and moisturizes the skin without making it feel greasy. It’s also fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, making it a good choice for those prone to acne.

“When I started using a prescription-strength retinoid, my skin became so dry it was literally flaking off my face,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. “Every moisturizer I tried stung and further irritated my skin — except this one. It’s so lightweight that you barely feel it, and it has a slightly cooling effect that I find soothing. It absorbs into my skin in seconds and it’s extremely hydrating. I still use it when my skin has extra dry patches, and sometimes I apply it multiple times a day because it feels so good on dry, inflamed skin.”

Best day cream

With ceramides, niacinamide and glycerin, this fragrance- and oil-free moisturizer from La Roche-Posay is a favorite for Kopelman’s and Kazlouskaya’s. The prebiotic thermal water in it helps restore the skin’s natural microbiome, plus it has ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier, says Kazlouskaya. You can use the creamy formula on your hands, too, to combat dryness, according to the brand.

“This is one of my favorite everyday moisturizers because it’s super basic and non-irritating,” says Malin. “After I apply it, I wait a few minutes and layer my makeup directly on top — it doesn’t have a greasy finish, so it never makes me look oily or gives my makeup a weird texture.”

“It blends into my skin in seconds, so I can put makeup on directly over it,” says Malin. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best for mature skin

The best part about this moisturizer from Olay is that it has both short- and long-term benefits: It uses hyaluronic acid to plump the skin and provide deep hydration upon application, but over time it strengthens the skin barrier for stronger, healthier skin overall.

“After using this once, I immediately noticed a brighter, more even skin tone, and with repeated use I could see my skin becoming firmer and lifted,” says former NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez. “As someone with rosacea and eczema-prone skin, I’m wary of what I put on my face, but Olay’s Microsculpting Cream was gentle.”

Best for sensitive skin

Those with sensitive skin will appreciate that this moisturizer is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, and therefore less likely to cause irritation. It uses allantoin to soothe and calm the skin, and it also helps to reduce redness over time, according to the brand. Since it’s also relatively lightweight, it’s a great option for oily skin types or for those who have dry skin underneath makeup.

Best for texture

Byoma Moisturizing Rich Cream $ 15.99 Target $ 16.99 Ulta What to know Key ingredients: ceramides, shea butter, bakuchiol | Texture: creamy | Best for: very dry skin What we like Affordable

Addresses bumps

Reduces fine lines Something to note Nothing to note at this time

This cream is an affordable option for those with texture and very dry skin. It has ceramides that support your skin barrier, plus bakuchiol (a retinol alternative) and shea butter to help lock in moisture and reduce texture, according to the brand. It’s also safe for sensitive skin because it’s noncomedogenic and free from alcohol and fragrance.

Best lightweight

This moisturizer has a light texture and non-greasy formula that’s still hydrating enough for all skin types, according to reviewers. The formula includes avocado seed oil and shea butter for moisture and antioxidant properties, like protecting the skin from environmental stressors. It’s also fragrance-free, silicone-free and alcohol-free.

How I picked the best drugstore moisturizers

The best drugstore moisturizers will hydrate the skin and protect the skin barrier, according to our experts. Below, we highlight their suggestions about what to consider to ensure you’re getting a quality formula.

Ingredients: Different key ingredients will do different things for your skin. If you have sensitive skin, Kopelman recommends ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier, hyaluronic acid for lightweight hydration and colloidal oatmeal or panthenol to calm irritation. If your skin leans oily, opt for niacinamide to control excess sebum production and salicylic acid to keep pores clear and prevent breakouts. Finally, those with dry skin will find emollient formulas with petrolatum, shea butter and squalane to be deeply hydrating — especially for colder winter months.

Different key ingredients will do different things for your skin. If you have sensitive skin, Kopelman recommends ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier, hyaluronic acid for lightweight hydration and colloidal oatmeal or panthenol to calm irritation. If your skin leans oily, opt for niacinamide to control excess sebum production and salicylic acid to keep pores clear and prevent breakouts. Finally, those with dry skin will find emollient formulas with petrolatum, shea butter and squalane to be deeply hydrating — especially for colder winter months. Consistency: Moisturizers come in cream and gel consistencies, and different skin types require different textures. Gels are lightweight and water-based, making them great for oily or acne-prone skin, says Kopelman. Creams, on the other hand, are thicker, typically have a high concentration of oils and provide deep hydration for dry or sensitive skin.

Moisturizers come in cream and gel consistencies, and different skin types require different textures. Gels are lightweight and water-based, making them great for oily or acne-prone skin, says Kopelman. Creams, on the other hand, are thicker, typically have a high concentration of oils and provide deep hydration for dry or sensitive skin. Price point and availability: I focused on brands that are commonly sold at Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid as well as large accessible retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart. Many of the options on this list also cost less than $20.

How to shop for drugstore moisturizers

Keep these questions in mind as you consider your options:

What’s your skin type?

As with all things skin care, your skin type will determine which formula you should choose. Those with dry skin would benefit from formulas with emollients and occlusive ingredients, as they help lock in moisture, prevent transepidermal water loss (TEWL) and keep the skin hydrated for longer, says Kazlouskaya.

Contrary to popular belief, oily skin types still need moisturizer, too. “While this skin type produces excess oil, it can still be dehydrated, leading to a dull appearance,” she says. “Using a lightweight formula helps maintain the skin’s hydration balance without making it feel greasy.” Those with combination skin will benefit from a moisturizer that will help balance out oily parts of the skin (like the T-zone) while hydrating the areas that need it.

Which ingredients are best for you?

While all moisturizers are hydrating, some formulas offer additional benefits that may help you achieve your overall skin goals. For instance, for a formula that targets fine lines and wrinkles, look for a moisturizer that also has retinol or peptides: Retinol can help boost collagen production, smooth fine lines and improve texture while peptides help maintain skin firmness and elasticity, says Kopelman.

To help combat acne, look for moisturizers that have a small percentage of vitamin C, BHA or AHA, which Kazlouskaya says can help brighten the skin and promote gentle exfoliation. If you need to soothe irritated skin, seek out calming ingredients like green tea or chamomile.

What’s the best drugstore moisturizer for sensitive skin?

If you have sensitive skin, choosing the right moisturizer is important for preventing breakouts and irritation. Here are a few things to keep in mind if you have sensitive skin:

Opt for a fragrance-free formula: “Many fragrances are developed using compounds that can cause a contact allergy on the skin, leading to a rash or an uncomfortable, itchy feeling,” says Dupati. “Although fragrances smell great, patients with sensitive skin should avoid them.”

“Many fragrances are developed using compounds that can cause a contact allergy on the skin, leading to a rash or an uncomfortable, itchy feeling,” says Dupati. “Although fragrances smell great, patients with sensitive skin should avoid them.” Choose ingredients thoughtfully: Certain ingredients, like aloe, can help soothe sensitive skin, especially if you have active itching or redness. “Aloe is fantastic for calming irritation, reducing redness and delivering lightweight hydration,” says Kopelman. “It has anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe sensitive skin without clogging pores.”

Certain ingredients, like aloe, can help soothe sensitive skin, especially if you have active itching or redness. “Aloe is fantastic for calming irritation, reducing redness and delivering lightweight hydration,” says Kopelman. “It has anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe sensitive skin without clogging pores.” Look for noncomedogenic formulas: Especially if you’re acne-prone, a non-comedogenic formula ensures you won’t be left with clogged pores. These products are made without heavy oils or waxes that could block pores and lead to blackheads, whiteheads and breakouts. As always, if you’re sensitive, patch test new products on your wrist before applying them all over your face.

How should you properly apply a moisturizer?

In the morning, apply after toner and serum, but before sunscreen, says Kopleman. At night, apply as the last step after any treatments. Stick to a nickel-sized amount and apply onto the face and neck, (the neck is just as prone to dryness, says Kopelman).

If you have severely dry skin, Dupati says that the best time to apply a moisturizer is after a shower to help lock in moisture. “Those with severely dry skin should also take showers that are under 10 minutes and with lukewarm water,” he says. You should use moisturizers twice a day — in the morning and evening — unless otherwise specified.

Meet our dermatology experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Hannah Kopelman is a board-certified dermatologist at Kopelman Hair Restoration.

Dr. Arjun Dupati is a double board-certified dermatologist with the Apollo Dermatology Clinic in Michigan.

is a double board-certified dermatologist with the Apollo Dermatology Clinic in Michigan. Dr. Viktoryia Kazlouskaya is a board-certified dermatologist and owner of Dermatology Circle in New York City.

Why trust NBC Select?

I have more than 10 years of experience covering beauty and skin care topics. For this story, I spoke to board-certified dermatologists and included their direct recommendations and products based on their guidance. I also included NBC Select staff favorites.

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