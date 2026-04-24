This Mother’s Day, you may be thinking about buying the moms in your life a gift to help show how much they mean to you. Floral arrangements and indoor plants are some of the many great mom-approved gifts you can ship or hand-deliver to loved ones. A handful of flower and plant delivery services also offer same-day and next-day shipping, making them a great place to buy last-minute gifts, too.

Some of the brands we love are Farmgirl Flowers, The Bouqs and 1-800 Flowers, which sell roses, lilies, orchids, mums and more, so it’s easy to find mom’s favorite. To help guide your shopping this Mother’s Day, we rounded up some of the prettiest bouquets and plants at various retailers and delivery services that we think are worth considering, with a variety of price points and styles available.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best Mother’s Day flowers and plants

To help you with Mother’s Day shopping, we rounded up a selection of flower and plant varieties available in different styles and prices. We included same- and next-day delivery options for each flower bouquet below where necessary, but before you make a purchase, be sure to double-check the order cutoff for delivery by Mother’s Day as some may vary by zip code.

Best Mother’s Day floral arrangements

Urbanstems offers same-day delivery for certain options and cities and next-day delivery is available nationwide. This bouquet is perfect for the mom who’s a fan of peonies, especially ones with more muted tones. You can pair the bouquet with a vase and/or items like a card, candle, a box of cookies, lip balm or a chocolate bar. Certain bouquets come in bud form so they last longer but all of them come in a branded rectangular box to keep them safe, according to Urbanstems.

This bouquet, which includes roses and carnations, is available in standard, deluxe, premium and exquisite, with each increasing in size (and price). It comes with an ivory vase that is 11 x 12 inches and is delivered by local florists. To keep the flowers fresh, the brand recommends trimming the stems regularly and replacing the water daily.

Delivery varies per zip code

Farmgirl Flowers is one of our favorite women-owned businesses and it’s a delivery service NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson uses often. This bouquet comes with 15 stems of assorted flowers wrapped in foliage and burlap. It’s ready to be trimmed and put in a vase upon arrival.

Delivery varies per zip code

This small but elegant bouquet of roses is available in pink, dusty rose, lavender and other pastel shades. These roses are grown in Ecuador and preserved so that they stay fresh for up to a year without any water. They come in a beautiful hatbox that almost resembles stoneware. To keep them in great shape, the brand recommends keeping them out of direct sunlight.

This colorful bouquet comes with a variety of blooms commonly found in European flower markets, according to the brand, including hot pink roses, yellow Asiatic lilies and lavender daisy poms. The bouquet comes in a clear glass vase so mom won’t have to cut the flowers or find something to put them in, and the whole thing is available in small, medium, large and extra-large sizes.

Same-day delivery available to residential addresses if you order by 2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 2:00 p.m. Saturday or 12 p.m. Sunday in the recipient’s time zone

Telefora sells flower bouquets and plants for almost every type of occasion, including Mother’s Day. You can also get them with greeting cards, chocolate and balloons to help make your mom’s day feel special. Former NBC Select senior editor Lindsay Schneider received a bouquet from the brand and loved how beautiful it was. “They partner with local florists to deliver all of its flowers and they even have same-day delivery, too,” she says. “Such an easy experience and the flowers just showed up looking absolutely stunning — probably because they weren’t sitting in trunks and transported from a warehouse out of state.”

This bright bouquet of sweet-smelling yellow roses is complemented by white lilies, peach carnations, and yellow snapdragons. You can purchase the bouquet in original (14 mixed stems), deluxe (28 mixed stems) and grand (42 mixed stems). NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez uses The Bouqs Co. to send flowers for Mother’s Day and loves that they aren’t fully bloomed when delivered so they last a long time. A variety of vases are available for purchase at an additional cost, or you can simply send the wrapped bouquet without a vase if you like a more rustic look.

Next-day delivery available if you order by 12:00 p.m. in the recipient’s time zone

This Lego set includes 756 pieces to build 15 flowers of different varieties, including snapdragons, daisies and poppies, all of which you can place in a real vase. You can also adjust the position of some of the petals and the length of the stems to mimic the look of real florals.

This best-selling bouquet includes an assortment of fresh flowers that varies in color and stem, making each bouquet unique, according to the brand. It comes wrapped in the brand’s signature newsprint wrapping, and also includes your pick of a custom card. The bouquet comes in mini, regular and full sizes.

Next-day delivery available if you order by 5 p.m. EST.

From You Flowers’ Sweet Devotion bouquet highlights lavender roses, lavender and pink stock flowers and green leaves. The blooms come in a clear, cylindrical vase and you can choose from three sizes: regular, deluxe and premium. You can also add on mylar balloons, chocolate or a teddy bear to go along with the flowers.

Same-day delivery available if you order by 3 p.m. in the recipient’s zip code, as well as next-day delivery.

Dried bouquets are a great option if the moms in your life prefer a long-lasting decorative piece to fresh blooms. This bouquet from Idlewild has mauve, green, blush pink and white dried blooms, all of which come hand-arranged inside pastel wrapping (or a porcelain vase for an additional cost). The stems are preserved with a natural glycerin that keeps the flowers dry for at least a year, according to the brand.

Best Mother’s Day plants

When choosing plants for Mother’s Day, it’s important to make sure that the variety that you choose has the proper amount of space and lighting to grow. Also, it’s worth noting which types of plants and flowers are known to be toxic to cats and dogs in case mom has an inquisitive fur baby.

One of my personal favorite gifts to give (and receive) is this heart-shaped succulent from The Sill. It’s a small, low-maintenance plant your maternal figure can display on a shelf, mantle or desk, and it’s pet-friendly, according to the brand.

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio loves shopping at Easyplant, a delivery service that sells indoor plants in self-watering pots, which she says makes caring for greenery easy. If your maternal figure is new to plant care or is looking for low maintenance options, consider gifting her the brand’s Green Snake Plant. It comes in a pot color of your choice and typically stands between 8 inches and 12 inches tall.

This vibrant species of anthurium is often called the flamingo flower for the bright color of its waxy leaves, which changes color through the year. Although this plant can survive in low light, it does best in medium to bright, indirect light and needs to be watered every one to two weeks.

The Bromeliad Guzmania is a relatively low-maintenance and pet-friendly plant. It has a bright yellow flower in the center, which is surrounded by green leaves. The plant also cleans air, meaning it releases oxygen and absorbs pollutants, according to Bloomscape. You can purchase the plant in a stone, slate, charcoal or indigo pot.

Easyplant’s Aglaonema Wishes is the ultimate low-maintenance plant option for busy or forgetful recipients. This tropical plant has a warm pink and green foliage and does best in bright, indirect light. It comes in one of Easyplant’s self-watering planters, which is available in seven colors, including calm rose and mustard.

These lemons aren’t your typical grocery store variety — Meyer Lemons are a cross between traditional lemons and sweet oranges, making for a sweet and yummy treat that your mother can grow from the comfort of home. It’s tolerant to both cold and hot weather, and can be placed indoors or outdoors. Fast Growing Trees also includes online instructions with everything your giftee needs to know to take care of their new tree.

The Lemon Button Fern is a smaller version of the Boston Fern and has finely-textured leaves that play well among other tropical plants, according to Lively Root. The fern is pet-safe and available in small and medium sizes. It comes in your choice of a grower or an eco pot.

Why trust NBC Select?

Zoe Malin is a reporter at NBC Select who has written numerous gift guides since 2020. She also writes about wellness, fitness and home. Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter at NBC Select who regularly covers self care, home and lifestyle. For this guide, they researched the best flowers and plants for Mother’s Day and compiled picks of bestsellers from top-rated sellers.

Cory Fernandez also contributed additional reporting to this story.