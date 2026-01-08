Looking to refresh your skin care arsenal? Right now, there are a number of La Roche-Posay products for 20% on Amazon — including some of their best-selling face washes and serums. Below, I’ve rounded up some of the most highly-rated La Roche-Posay products currently on sale on Amazon. Check them out.

Best deals on La Roche-Posay on Amazon right now

This creamy face wash from La Roche Posay is a staple in my skin care routine. It removes makeup and dirt without stripping my skin and leaves my face feeling soft. It also has well known hydrators like ceramides, niacinamide and glycerin to keep the skin moisturized as cleanses, according to the brand.

Experts have previously told us that vitamin C serums are excellent for treating hyperpigmentation and making skin more glowy. This one also has salicylic acid to fade dark spots even faster, according to the brand. One thing to note: This serum may be too intense for those with sensitive skin.

If you deal with dark spots, you know how tricky they can be to treat. This serum has Melasyl, a patented ingredient that targets discoloration, as well as niacinamide to soothe, according to the brand. Reviewers note that it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin and say that it leaves skin feeling smoother.

This eye serum has caffeine to help with puffiness and hyaluronic acid to smooth fine lines. It also comes with a massage roller applicator that feels cooling on the skin and can also depuff, according to the brand.

Dermatologists have previously shared that retinol can help with acne, uneven skin texture, dark spots and even fine lines. Because retinol can sometimes irritate skin, this serum also has niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to soothe and hydrate. Reviewers say they notice using it regularly helps with fine lines, and that it also leaves skin feeling moisturized.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade. Our team also frequently tests skin care products and has written about moisturizers, serums, cleansers, lip balms and La Roche-Posay products extensively over the years.

