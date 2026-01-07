As with every season, winter comes with its own set of challenges: shoveling snow, cleaning icy windshields, keeping your pets warm and making sure to have a winter emergency tool set are just a few of the tasks that January requires of us. On the bright side, lots of retailers are having sale events right now to help make those chores a lot easier. In fact, Home Depot currently has lots of deals on storage bins, power tools, small and large home appliances and much more.

Below, I chose the best deals available right now, all of which are sure to make your winter routine less daunting.

4.7-star average rating from 638 reviews at Home Depot

This ultra-durable storage bin is the perfect way to store your sports equipment, tools, memorabilia and more without worrying they’ll get damaged. It has tabs so you can secure the lids with padlocks, as well as latches on the sides that lock down to hold the lid in place. They also have grooves on the tops and bottoms that make them stackable, according to the brand. The bin measures 13 x 15 x 24 inches.

4.7-star average rating from 4,916 reviews at Home Depot

This combo set is one of Dewalt’s many popular power tools and appliances. It comes with an impact driver, a drill driver, charger, contractor bag and two batteries. The power tools, which have brushless motors, have up to 1,650 RPMs and 1,700 pounds of torque, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 1,831 reviews at Home Depot

The V11 has a runtime of up to 60 minutes, depending on the cleaning mode you use, and the LCD screen on the top lets you know how much is left as you clean. It has three cleaning modes — eco, auto and boost, each with increasing power levels — and is compatible with all floor types, according to Dyson. It also comes with a crevice tool, dusting brush and hair tool.

This tool set comes with three ratchets, 65 standard sockets, 24 deep sockets, 30 bit sockets, 8 wrenches and more than 140 other tools. The case has three drawers, an organized tray on the top and handles on each side. Also, each drawer is labeled by the measurement of each of the sockets. The back also comes with a photo label so you know everything that comes with the set.

More deals from Home Depot’s Winter Sale

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events. I’ve covered multiple sale events at Home Depot every year, as well as other retailers, including Target, REI, Lowe’s and Amazon.

