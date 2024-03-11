A supportive pillow, great sheets and a cozy comforter are key to creating a comfortable sleeping environment. But if you want to take things up a notch, consider adding a body pillow. “Body pillows can help improve sleep by providing proper positioning (or modification of positioning) to decrease pressure to an area, improve spine alignment, and provide support for the body or a specific extremity,” explains Jacob Stratton, PT, DPT, a physical therapist at Mountain Land Physical Therapy. “This will help to improve comfort and allow the body to relax better to decrease sleep disruption.”

We spoke to sleep consultants and physical therapists to learn more about the benefits of sleeping with a body pillow. We also asked them for guidance on what to look for when shopping for a body pillow.

How we picked the best body pillows of 2024

The sleep consultants and physical therapists we spoke with say that using a body pillow can keep your spine aligned and your body supported as you sleep. This can lead to better quality sleep. When shopping for a body pillow, these are the key things experts recommend considering:

The best body pillows of 2024

To create the list of the best body pillows, we asked experts for their favorites and selected highly rated options from top retailers that meet the criteria set forth by the sleep experts and physical therapists we spoke to for this story.

Wall notes that this is a popular, highly-rated body pillow choice — it also won an NBC Select Bed and Bath award. This pillow is long, tube-shaped, and flexible enough to tie it in a knot. It comes with a removable cover that is made from a TENCEL™ lyocell fiber blend that is cooling and gets softer with every washing, according to the brand. The extra long length — it’s 82 inches long — makes this body pillow a good option for those who are tall and means it’s versatile, too. “It works for padding my lower back when I’m sitting on the couch and as a way to elevate my neck and legs when I’m in bed,” says NBC Select associate reporter Ashley Morris. “I also like using it as a cozy stand for my iPad when I’m watching movies in bed.”

Fill material: Recycled plastic | Machine-washable cover: Yes | Dimensions: 8 x 82 in.

Pluto Puff Body Pillow $ 109.00 Pluto Pillow What we like Weighted to be soothing

Trial lets you try it Something to note The pattern is see-through

Wall also pointed to this popular body pillow as worth considering. This pillow is shaped like a normal pillow, just longer — though not as long as the Wiggle, so it’s better for people on the shorter side. It is moderately firm but not overstuffed. The pillow weighs 12 pounds, giving it a nice weighted feel and it comes in a washable microfiber case. This pillow is hypoallergenic and stays cool all night long. The brand offers a 125-night trial — if you don’t like it, you can return it in that window for a refund.

Fill material: Synthetic fibers | Machine-washable cover: Yes | Dimensions: 54 x 21 x 8.5 in.

Siluvia Body Pillow $ 31.99 Amazon What we like Ability to adjust filling

Two color options Something to note Vacuum-packed delivery

Ideal for side sleepers, this pillow can be tucked between your knees and hugged or placed along your back for support as you snooze. The pillow, which has a 4.6-star average rating from over 3,850 reviews on Amazon, comes with a removable gray cover that is breathable and soft, according to the brand. The pillow comes vacuum-packed. Once you up it, you should wait 24 hours before using it, per the brand’s instructions.

Fill material: Polyester | Machine-washable cover: Yes | Dimensions: 54 x 21 in.

This body pillow was recommended by experts we spoke to for our story on the best pregnancy pillows. Thanks to its U-shape and moderate firmness, it offers comprehensive support for the head, neck, back, hips, and abdomen. It’s a great option for pregnant women and individuals who sleep on their sides. According to the brand, this pillow also comes with a removable, machine-washable cover that has cooling properties.

Fill material: Polyester | Machine-washable cover: Yes | Dimensions: 53 x 31 x 7 in.

Snuggle-Pedic Body Pillow $ 67.99 $ 79.99 Amazon What we like Comes in four colors

Entire pillow can be washed Something to note On the firmer side

Filled with shredded memory foam, this body pillow provides firm support—something experts told us is good for wedging between your knees if you sleep on your side. This pillow can be thrown in the washing machine and then air dried. It also comes with a machine-washable pillow case. According to the brand, it is made with fabric that allows for good airflow to keep you cool as you sleep. This pillow has a 4.3-star average rating from over 23,150 reviews on Amazon.

Fill material: Memory foam | Machine-washable cover: Yes | Dimensions: ‎54 x 20 in.

Another pick from our list of best pregnancy pillows, experts said this C-shaped pillow can support the head, neck, back, hips and knees as you sleep on your side. It has a zippered cover that you can wash and dry. Plus, it comes in various colors and patterns so you can find something to suit your space.

Fill material: Polyester | Machine-washable cover: Yes | Dimensions: ‎59 x 26 x 8 in.

AngQi Body Pillow $ 54.99 Amazon What we like Unique L-shape

Cover allows for good airflow Something to note On the larger side for some

I started using this body pillow when I was pregnant and have continued to use it long after my daughter was born. It is shaped like an “L” — allowing you to hug it, resting your head on the top and placing the length between your knees for support. It comes with a removable jersey knit cover that can easily be washed and the pillow offers moderately firm support. I also find it great for propping myself up while I watch TV in bed.

Fill material: Synthetic fibers | Machine-washable cover: Yes | Dimensions: 65 x 31.5 in.

“I’m a side sleeper but started noticing I was pivoting more and more towards my stomach — which I know is not a good sleeping position,” says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz. “I got this body pillow to support me better while I sleep on my side. I love how wide it is, it’s easy to rest my arms on it or over it, depending on positioning.” The pillow is filled with memory foam, which you can remove or add for customizable support. It comes encased in a machine-washable cover that is breathable to keep you cool at night, according to the brand.

Fill material: Memory foam | Machine-washable cover: Yes | Dimensions: 54 x 20 in.

According to the brand, this body pillow is filled with a combination of memory foam and down alternative to provide equal parts softness and support. “I like to elevate my leg or arm at night, and this pillow makes that easy because it’s firm but still plush,” says NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown. The cover is also easy to remove and wash.” The cover has a zippered closure and is textured for added style.

Fill material: Memory foam and down alternative | Machine-washable cover: Yes | Dimensions: 54 x 20 in.

How to shop for a body pillow

As evidenced by our list, body pillows come in different shapes and sizes and have different firmness levels. Figuring out the best for you comes down to several factors. Here’s what experts suggest keeping in mind:

Frequently asked questions What are the benefits of body pillows? While a normal pillow is intended to cradle your head and neck, a body pillow can support other areas. They are particularly good for supporting your legs and arms if you sleep on your side, says Cacho. If you sleep on your side, you can hug the body pillow and place it between your knees. This will help keep your spine aligned and can prevent you from waking up with a sore back, adds Stratton. Does my sleeping position impact the type of body pillow I should use? Most body pillows are just longer versions of regular pillows, though some are shaped like a C, L, or U. They can all be positioned to work for just about all sleeping positions. The benefits of a C-, L-, or U-shaped pillow are that if you sleep on your side, you can stick it between your knees and still have it cradle your head, whereas if you use a long, tubular-shaped pillow to go between your knees, you may need another regular pillow for your head. How big should my body pillow be? Body pillows on the shorter side tend to be around 54 inches long. They will be ideal for those who are short or of average height. If you are taller, you may want to look for a longer option like the Buffy Wiggle pillow. Wall suggests looking for pillows that have a trial period or generous return policy so you can try them out and make sure they work for your specific body type and sleep style before you commit.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Jacob Stratton , PT, DPT, is a physical therapist at Mountain Land Physical Therapy.

, PT, DPT, is a physical therapist at Mountain Land Physical Therapy. Rebekka Wall is a certified adolescent and adult sleep consultant with Sleep Wise Consulting.

is a certified adolescent and adult sleep consultant with Sleep Wise Consulting. Dr. Valerie Cacho is an integrative sleep physician and women’s sleep expert.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed three sleep experts.

