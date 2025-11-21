Vinyl, tapes and CDs are currently having a huge moment. With more physical media comes the burden of having extra equipment on hand. Bookshelf speakers are a staple in any solid home-entertainment setup, but with all the specs, sizes and features to consider, choosing the right set can be an overwhelming and exhausting process. Luckily, I’ve been collecting CDs, DVDs, records and more since I was nine years old, and with the help of NBC Select reporter and tech aficionado Harry Rabinowitz, I compiled the best bookshelf speakers for your home setup, along with advice on how to choose the right model for you.

How I picked the best bookshelf speakers

I used the following factors to make my list of the best bookshelf speakers — I took speaker types, sizes and prices all into consideration while making my choices.

Active vs. passive: Buying speakers usually involves an onslaught of technical terms and specs. Active speakers, also known as powered speakers, have built-in amplifiers, which are the devices that help boost audio signals to a level that can be heard through the speakers. They also tend to have added features like Bluetooth compatibility, wireless streaming and more. On the other hand, passive speakers are more traditional, wired speakers that need external accessories like an amplifier, cables or a receiver to work. However, they’re still very versatile and you can mix and match with other accessories for a custom audio setup and experience.

Wattage : Watts measure the power that a speaker can safely handle — however, since the speakers' overall volume/loudness is influenced by a range of factors, a higher wattage doesn't necessarily mean more volume. If you're choosing a passive speaker, you'll need to keep the speaker's max wattage in mind when getting an amplifier. All of the speakers on this list have a wattage of at least 60.

: Watts measure the power that a speaker can safely handle — however, since the speakers’ overall volume/loudness is influenced by a range of factors, a higher wattage doesn’t necessarily mean more volume. If you’re choosing a passive speaker, you’ll need to keep the speaker’s max wattage in mind when getting an amplifier. All of the speakers on this list have a wattage of at least 60. Size: Although many bookshelf speakers tend to have a compact design (hence the bookshelf name), there are a range of options that include larger models, standing speakers, and more. The speakers on my list are mostly bookshelf-sized, however I also included a few larger models for sizing variety.

Although many bookshelf speakers tend to have a compact design (hence the bookshelf name), there are a range of options that include larger models, standing speakers, and more. The speakers on my list are mostly bookshelf-sized, however I also included a few larger models for sizing variety. Price: Speakers, like many electronics, are an investment, so the price tags can range anywhere from two to three to even four figures for higher-end models. You’ll find speakers across price points on the list below to help you find something that works for you regardless of your budget.

The best bookshelf speakers in 2026

Rabinowitz owns a pair of Edifier speakers himself, and although he has an older model, he still suggests the brand as a go-to choice for high-quality, durable speakers. This set has Bluetooth capabilities, along with a remote control to adjust volume and input settings, according to the brand. The side panel knobs allow you to customize your bass and treble settings, and includes inputs for RCA cables, so you can easily connect them to your older record or CD players. The speakers also have a modern wood-grain finish that’s also available in black and white.

Rabinowitz recommends Fluance as a top option for speakers, and this set is no exception. It’s designed for accurate and refined sound, with enhanced range and clarity for high-frequency ranges, according to the brand. The wood materials that house the speakers also contribute to enhancing the acoustics — the solid materials help brace against resonance and distortion, and are available in multiple finishes. The speakers are also Bluetooth-compatible with inputs for HDMI and RCA cords, according to the brand.

These speakers are great for a high-resolution listening experience. They may have a simple design, however the soft-dome tweeter (a type of speaker designed for high-frequency sounds), is designed for a smooth, surrounding effect that allows for a more immersive listening experience, according to the brand. They’re especially great for filling smaller rooms with sound. The wood cabinets are also larger and internally braced to reduce vibrations, and to stop placement against walls or on shelves from affecting the sound — a big plus for creating a versatile setup.

These speakers from Audioengine are designed for powerful sound and high fidelity, meaning they can reproduce your favorite songs, albums, shows and podcasts with extreme accuracy, according to the brand. They include a remote, along with RCA and aux inputs, making them ideal for hooking up to your TV or projector for your next movie night. They can also connect to your devices via Bluetooth from up to 100 feet away, according to the brand.

These speakers from Sony are great for clarity and balanced sound, according to the brand, especially for the reasonable price tag. They have subwoofers designed to help boost lower frequencies for enhanced listening, along with reinforced and enclosed cones (which is the thin, vibrating layer of a speaker that creates sound) to limit any kind of potential distortion, according to the brand. Although the speakers are designed to use with Sony products, it’s still compatible with receivers and amplifiers across brands.

These compact Victrola speakers are a solid and stylish option for anyone looking for powered speakers that won’t break the bank. It has high vocal clarity and deep bass notes, making for a balanced listening experience, and includes Bluetooth streaming capabilities, according to the brand. It includes audio inputs for aux, RCA, optical and USB-C cords, and has an illuminated front knob for easy controls in all types of lighting. You can also use Victrola’s Auracast feature to broadcast audio from your device to multiple compatible speakers for a multidevice experience — perfect for parties and entertaining.

How to shop for bookshelf speakers

Rabinowitz says there are a few considerations to keep in mind while shopping for bookshelf speakers, including the connectivity and uses of the speaker, along with your desired setup and the size of your space.

Connectivity : The first thing you should ask yourself is: What are you trying to connect to the bookshelf speaker? The type of speaker you should choose will depend on how you plan to use it. For example, if you want to connect your phone and play music from Spotify, Rabinowitz suggests speakers with built-in Bluetooth. If you’re looking to use your bookshelf speakers for older formats like CD or record players, you may want a speaker that has physical inputs/outputs to be compatible with your device.

: The first thing you should ask yourself is: What are you trying to connect to the bookshelf speaker? The type of speaker you should choose will depend on how you plan to use it. For example, if you want to connect your phone and play music from Spotify, Rabinowitz suggests speakers with built-in Bluetooth. If you’re looking to use your bookshelf speakers for older formats like CD or record players, you may want a speaker that has physical inputs/outputs to be compatible with your device. Setup and space: Although the compatibility of your bookshelf speakers is the most important factor, “you’ll also want something that fits and looks good in your space,” says Rabinowitz. When shopping, be sure to keep in mind your ideal setup, including the size of speaker that you can accommodate, and the style of speaker you think will work best with your devices and decor.

Frequently asked questions What can you use a bookshelf speaker for? Since bookshelf speakers are so versatile, you can use them for a range of audio needs, including listening to music with record or CD players, as desktop audio output for computers, and even as surround sound for home-theater setups. However, Rabinowitz warns that they’re not the best fit for TVs or as smart speakers (“soundbars and surround sound systems are better,” he says). Where should you place bookshelf speakers for the best sound? Depending on your setup, the ideal place for your bookshelf speakers will be at or around ear level, so you can have best listening access, or on an elevated surface that allows the sound to travel around the room.

