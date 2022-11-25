29+ best deals from Best Buy's Black Friday sale

As we near the holiday season, some retailers are opting to start their Black Friday sales ahead of the shopping event. Best Buy is one of several retailers offering Black Friday deals now, alongside Amazon, Target and Walmart.

Products that are part of the deal event will be labeled online with “Black Friday Deal.” Best Buy says that items bought from Oct. 24 through Dec. 31 will have an extended return period through Jan. 14, 2023, with exceptions on certain products. Best Buy does offer a Price Match Guarantee, with more specifics available on the retailer’s website.

If you’re looking to take advantage of early Black Friday deals, we have compiled some of the best deals and sales Best Buy is offering during its early Black Friday sales, based on previous coverage and Select reader interest. In order to assure the quality of these sales and deals, we’re checking current prices on price tracker platforms like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure that a product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Best sales from the Best Buy Black Friday sale

We’re highlighting some of the best sales we think Select readers will want to know about. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Best products to consider from the Best Buy Black Friday sale

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best deals from Best Buy's Black Friday sale, using Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure their discounts are at historical lows. All of these products are at their lowest price in three months; some of these products were also available at the same low price during mid-October sales at Best Buy which was in competition with the Prime Day-like sale that Amazon hosted.

4.4-star average rating from 84,413 reviews on Amazon

You can open and close your garage door from your phone with this smart garage control system, using the myQ companion app. The app also reports real-time garage door activity notifications sent to your phone. The system comes with a garage hub and a sensor.

4.8-star average rating from 96 reviews at Best Buy

This OLED TV from LG has built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other streaming platforms (accessed with your subscription) and over 300 free LG Channels. The brand says the TV has 100 percent accurate color and color contrast because of the self-lit OLED pixels. You can use your voice to control the TV and connected devices with built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and more.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 5,489 reviews on Amazon

Apple’s iPad Pro comes with 512 GB of memory and built-in front and back cameras, speakers and microphones. The tablet has a Liquid Retina XDR display, which Apple says offers crisp images and rich colors on screen. You can charge the device with the included USB-C charger.

4.5-star average rating from 2,685 reviews at Best Buy

The Roomba i7+ offers a Smart Mapping function to create a map of your house, which you can use to control where it cleans and when. It comes with a self-emptying base that the vacuum can use to empty itself for up to 60 days, according to the brand. It’s equipped with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that won’t end up in a tangled mess of hair and a High-Efficiency Filter designed to capture cat and dog dander, according to Roomba which says the i7+ is a great option for homes with pets. It is available at the same low price that it was available for on Amazon Prime Day in July, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen it at.

4.6-star average rating from 38 reviews at Best Buy

This wi-fi router from Select-favorite brand NETGEAR provides expanded network capacity and extended coverage, according to the brand. The router has a triple-core processor and 512MB of RAM. You can set up your router and manage your network from the NETGEAR Nighthawk app.

4.4-star average rating from 1,138 reviews at Best Buy

Astro Gaming’s A10 gaming headset has an adjustable headband and an over-ear design with Dolby Atmos sound mode that the brand says provides clear and distortion-free audio. The headset also has a flip-to-mute microphone, which means your mic will mute when you flip it up away from your mouth. Astro Gaming says the headset is compatible across multiple gaming consoles and setups.

4.6-star average rating from 428 reviews at Target

This versatile countertop appliance offers eight cooking functions: air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm, toast and grill. It allows you to adjust cooking time and temperature, and if you’re toasting bread, you can even utilize the toast shade-selector timer. The appliance comes with an oven rack, baking pan, air fryer basket and grill, all of which the brand says are dishwasher-safe.

4.4-star average rating from 1,877 reviews at Best Buy

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 water-resistant wireless earbuds offer up to five hours of continuous playback time, according to the brand, while active noise cancellation is activated — without noise cancellation, the earbuds can offer up to 20 hours of battery life. It comes with three sets of silicone in-ear tips so you can customize the comfort and fit of the earbuds. You can control the track and answer calls by tapping the controls on the earbuds, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 223 reviews at Target

This rechargeable electric toothbrush from Oral-B includes a two-minute timer to ensure complete brushing, as well as a pressure sensor to warn you if you’re applying too much pressure while brushing. The brush also offers four cleaning modes (if you want to target whitening or have sensitivity, for example) and can even pair with the Oral-B app to show your daily brushing report. It comes with a travel case and a replacement brush head.

Expert-recommended & 3.2-star average rating from 25 reviews at Best Buy

This expert-recommended vertical climber offers a zero-impact combination of cardio and strength training in a single workout, according to the brand. Using the BILT smartphone app, you can access instructor-led fitness classes. The CLMBR can support people who are up to seven feet tall and can support up to 350 pounds in user weight.

