Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and pet products to tech and fitness equipment. If you’re in need of a new vacuum, both Amazon and other retailers are offering discounts on popular brands like Shark, Bissell and more. And if a robot vacuum is more your speed, the iRobot Roomba i7+ — one of Roomba’s more sophisticated models with mapping technology and a self-emptying dock — is on sale on Amazon at its lowest price ever. To evaluate the quality of this deal, and all other deals we recommend, we’re using price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers.

The Roomba i7+ offers many of the brand’s most advanced features. The robot vacuum has a Smart Mapping function to create a map of your house, which you can use to keep it out of certain areas or tell it to only clean one room at a time. The i7+ also has a self-emptying base that the vacuum can use to empty itself for up to 60 days, according to the brand. Roomba says this model is great for homes with pets: It’s equipped with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that won’t end up in a tangled mess of hair and a High-Efficiency Filter designed to capture cat and dog dander, according to the brand.

Other Roomba models are also on sale for Prime Day on Amazon, including the Roomba i4+ EVO, Roomba 692 and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop. At Target, you'll find discounts on the Roomba 675, Roomba i3+ and Roomba i3 EEVO as well.

