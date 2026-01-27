Now is a great time to find deals on TVs and TV accessories ahead of the big game and winter sports coverage. Brands are looking to launch new models, and are clearing out older inventory ahead of this year’s big shopping events as a result.

Best Buy got the memo too, and is discounting many of our favorite TVs and TV accessories right now — but the sale ends today. I list some standout deals you’ll want to check out below.

The best Best Buy TV deals happening right now

This is one of the best TVs you can get on sale ahead of your next watch party. That’s because it has a fast and vivid OLED screen that looks good even if you are looking at it off-axis — think from the far end of the couch or the extra chair on the side of the living room. Plus, it has better built-in audio than many competitors (though I’d still recommend getting a soundbar, if you have the budget for it).

Small TVs are hard to come by these days, but LG makes some of the best, including this 48-inch LG B5 TV. Like the Sony above, it has an OLED panel that’s clear and detailed even for big, spread-out group viewing. It’s also great for gaming, with a fast screen and advanced connectivity.

Hisense makes some of the most popular budget TVs, and this model is nearly half off right now, bringing its price under $300. It has a large, 4K panel that supports features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR and low latency gaming mode.

This might be the standout deal of the entire sale: 50% off a Samsung Frame TV. It’s not the latest model, but this 2024 TV still has all the best traits of The Frame TV — namely, a very matte screen that looks convincingly like a work of art on your wall when turned off. It’s not the best option for big viewing parties, though, so keep that in mind.

Almost any soundbar is a huge upgrade over the speakers built into your TV. This compact soundbar from Bose is at a relatively lower price point than other models, which makes it a great first soundbar if you’ve never owned one before. It connects to your TV over HDMI, but you can also connect to it over Bluetooth if you want to, say, play music from your phone.

This sound system from JBL is $150 off, and comes with a soundbar and a large subwoofer, so you’ll get some serious bass compared to your TV’s regular speakers. It also has Wi-Fi connectivity outside of just plugging into your TV, so it works with Apple AirPlay and Alexa multi-room music.

Other notable sales at Best Buy

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on smartwatches, running shoes, wireless earbuds and more. I’ve covered TVs, TV brands and TV accessories for years, including stories on streaming devices, soundbars and TV mounting kits. For this story, I checked Best Buy sale prices and price histories to find the best deals.

