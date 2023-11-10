How to build the perfect charcuterie board, according to experts

Charcuterie boards can make any occasion feel fancy and festive, be it a casual book club meeting or a large wedding. The best part? You can get as creative as you want with them.

However, building one successfully takes practice whether you’re a hosting pro or not. To help you create a delicious and beautiful charcuterie board, we asked food experts about what to keep in mind — they also shared their favorite ones.

SKIP AHEAD Best charcuterie boards | A step-by-step guide to assembling your charcuterie board

How we picked the best charcuterie boards and accessories

When shopping for a charcuterie board, our experts recommend keeping the following factors in mind:

Type of spread: Your charcuterie spread — meaning the different foods you’ll be presenting — directly impact the type of board and tools you’ll need. Consider whether your focus is strictly meats or cheeses, or if you’re adding spreadables like jams or honey, fruits, nuts and other extras that’ll require more room (and more flavor and texture considerations).

Your charcuterie spread — meaning the different foods you’ll be presenting — directly impact the type of board and tools you’ll need. Consider whether your focus is strictly meats or cheeses, or if you’re adding spreadables like jams or honey, fruits, nuts and other extras that’ll require more room (and more flavor and texture considerations). Board size and food amount: The size of your board depends on how much food you’re preparing and how many guests you’re feeding. Keep in mind, you should have a minimum of 2 to 3 ounces of meat and cheese per person for an appetizer, and double that amount if it’s the main course, according to Sarah Simms, co-founder of cheese and charcuterie shop Lady & Larder.

The size of your board depends on how much food you’re preparing and how many guests you’re feeding. Keep in mind, you should have a minimum of 2 to 3 ounces of meat and cheese per person for an appetizer, and double that amount if it’s the main course, according to Sarah Simms, co-founder of cheese and charcuterie shop Lady & Larder. Material: Most charcuterie boards are made of wood or marble — both are aesthetically pleasing, and each has its own unique benefits. A wooden board is a favorite among our experts because it’s sturdy, durable and often comes with side ridges, dips and handles to add space and avoid spillage. Marble boards can keep cheeses and meats at a colder temperature, according to our experts.

Best charcuterie boards of 2023

You can use all kinds of boards for your charcuterie spread, including cheese boards and even cutting boards. Keep in mind that the difference between a charcuterie board and a cheese board is essentially what you put on it — a charcuterie spread is a combination of meats and cheeses, while a cheese plate only requires cheese, according to our experts. Below, we rounded up expert-recommended and Select staff-favorite boards to consider.

Mark and Graham offers a variety of attractive, classy boards that you can personalize with an engraved monogram, says Emmy Rener, founder of cheese and charcuterie shop Sophisticated Spreads. Made from a combination of wood and marble, this serving platter comes with three small condiment bowls for your extras and spreadables, like jams, honey, olives and more. The brand recommends wiping the platter clean with a damp cloth, and warns that the marble is naturally porous, so it might stain from extensive contact with oily or colorful foods.

Size: 16 in. L x 2 in. W x 0.75 in. H | Material: Acacia wood and marble | Included accessories: 3 condiment bowls

I’ve had this cheese board for several years, and love its sleek design, large surface area and raised edges that prevent any food or juices from falling off the sides. There's also a hidden drawer with multiple accessories, including four small cheese knives, two pieces of chalk and two slate labels that I can write on. The sharp spade knife can cut hard cheeses into wedges, the narrow plane knife can easily slice semi-hard and soft cheeses, and the pronged cheese fork is great if you have smaller, bite-sized cheeses, according to Rener.

Size: 13 in. L x 13 in. W x 1.4 in. H | Material: Bamboo wood | Included accessories: 4 cheese knives, 2 ceramic bowls, 2 slate labels, 2 pieces of chalk

This engravable cheese board is a favorite of Select senior social commerce editor Rosalie Tinelli. “As a cheese-lover, I often receive boards of all shapes and sizes as gifts. But this one feels like an upgrade from your standard everyday one,” she says. “I especially like the weight — it feels heavy and good quality, and its shape and mix of materials make it feel more special for hosting.”

Size: 10 in. L x 6 in. W x 1 in. H (small); 16 in. L x 9 in. W x 1 in. H (large) | Material: Acacia wood and marble | Included accessories: n/a

This acrylic tray from Statement Home is one of Rener’s charcuterie favorites because its raised edges keep everything in place. The brand also offers reversible inserts to better match your personal style, according to Rener — they include bamboo, stone, confetti and more.

Size: 20 in. L x12 in. W x 2 in. H | Material: Acrylic | Included accessories: n/a

This circular serving platter is an elegant and attractive base to assemble your charcuterie spread on, according to Simms. It’s both microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and comes in three colors: white, slate and aqua.

Size: 13.25 in. D | Material: Ceramic | Included accessories: n/a

This round board folds into itself for compact storage but expands to make room for all of your favorite treats. It has four levels that let you designate a specific food to each one if you prefer they don’t touch. It also includes a slide-out drawer equipped with cheese knives. Choose between a 13-inch diameter size that features two cheese knives (an all-purpose, stainless steel cheese knife and a cheese fork) or a larger 17-inch size that includes an additional flat cheese knife.

Size: 13 in. D (small); 17 in. D (large) | Material: Bamboo wood | Included accessories: 2 cheese knives (small); 3 cheese knives (large)

I was given this marble board and it’s as functional as it is display-worthy. The board is adorned with an etched honeycomb pattern and small gold-finished honeybees. It also comes with three stainless steel, brass-finished cheese knives in a matching design, including a pronged knife for hard cheeses, an oval knife for soft cheeses and a wide-blade knife for semi-hard cheeses, according to the brand. There’s also a round version.

Size: 16 in. L x 9 in. W x ¾ in. H | Material: Marble | Included accessories: 3 cheese knives

For something small and simple, consider this Mark & Graham marble board, a favorite of Rener’s due to its whimsical scalloped design. If you’re stuck on unique gift ideas, you can also customize it with a monogram. Keep in mind, the brand recommends hand washing only.

Size: 15 in. L x 11 in. W x 0.5 in. H | Material: Marble | Included accessories: n/a

There are many reasons to love this cutting board, according to Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin. It includes boards in three sizes, so you can choose one that makes the most sense for your spread. “You can also make up to three charcuterie boards at once — for example, sometimes I do one with meat, one vegetarian and a nut-free one, depending on who I’m serving,” says Malin. The boards also have built-in recessed indents to keep food that tends to roll away (like olives or chocolate covered almonds) in place. Plus, they’re easy to clean: Malin washes them with warm water and dish soap, and they dry quickly.

Size: 17 in. L x 12 in. W (large); 14 in. L x 10 in. W (medium); 10 in. L x 7 in. W (small) | Material: Birch wood | Included accessories: n/a

If you’re a charcuterie beginner, the visual map on this one indicates where to place cheeses, meats, fruits and more. The board, recommended by Rener, measures 22 inches by 17 inches, and it comes with a handle to ease transport.

Size: 22 in. L x 17 in. W | Material: Wood | Included accessories: n/a

If you’re a music lover, consider this unique board with a turntable-inspired design. It comes with a removable slate platter designed to look like a record, as well as a wooden outer base to hold the platter. Lift up the record player “needle” and you’ll find a hidden cheese slicer too.

Size: 9 in. L x 9 in. W x 2 in. H | Material: Slate and wood | Included accessories: Cheese slicer, removable platter

Marble helps food stay cold, so this board is great for keeping meats and cheeses fresh, according to Malin. The board also doesn’t tend to absorb odors or colors, so she can serve colorful fruits or veggies (like beets) without worrying about stains, she says. Plus, it sits on non-slip rubber feet, which allows Malin to easily lift and move it. “I think the elevation is a nice way to showcase a beautiful board you created,” she adds.

Size: 16 in. L x 12 in. W x ½ in. H | Material: Marble | Included accessories: n/a

This board, recommended by Select production coordinator Kelsey Fredricks, displays your astrological sign, six of which are currently available: Taurus, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces. The printed side has a semi-gloss finish and is purely decorative (meaning you shouldn’t place or cut food on it), but you can use the unprinted side for food prep and charcuterie displays, according to the brand.

Size: 11.5 in. D | Material: Fiberboard | Included accessories: n/a

A step-by-step guide to assembling your charcuterie board

One of the most important considerations when crafting a charcuterie board is how to arrange the foods. Below, our experts share their step-by-step guide for assembly.

Consider what foods you’ll be incorporating. There are several delicious food combinations you can make on a charcuterie board. But one thing remains consistent among our experts: it’s the perfect time to work with flavors you love and get creative with other tastes and textures. “When you have something out of the ordinary [on your board], that’s when it becomes a conversation piece. Charcuterie boards actually have a lot of ways of getting people connected,” says Serge Krikorian, owner and head chef of Vibrant Occasions Catering. Prioritize quality over quantity. “If you take the time to source intentionally, your board will always be delicious,” says Simms, who recommends checking out your local farmers market to find out what is in season near you. Select a good quality serving board. Choose the right sized board to fit all of your foods without them overflowing, and consider ones with indented edges to catch any loose bites or leftover juices. Some boards might also have specific dips for ramekins or handles for easier transport and storage, according to our experts. Determine your arrangement. A basic stack of meats and cheeses won’t be aesthetically pleasing — they need to be assembled the right way. For meats, a salami river and prosciutto ribbons are some of the prettiest and easiest ways to make meat look good, allowing them to flow across or around your board, says Rener. Don’t be afraid to work with different colors and textures, too: red grapes, for example, can make a board look more elevated compared to green grapes, and adding a darker berry, like blackberries, on top can add more height, texture and a contrasting color, according to Rener. Add bowls and other decorations. To hold loose foods like nuts and olives, consider a ramekin or small bowls for extra flair. Mini dishes are also great for jams and spreads, which not only makes them look good, but keeps them from touching other foods on the board.

Frequently asked questions What is charcuterie? Charcuterie is a spread of meats and cheeses typically displayed on a wooden board, though it can also be presented on a marble or acrylic platter, according to our experts. Traditional charcuterie boards include various types of meats and cheeses (more on that below), but you may also see crudités boards consisting of vegetables and dips, or dessert boards commonly seen during the holiday season. “In the food world, we say you eat with your eyes before your mouth — and charcuterie boards really are a great canvas,” says Krikorian. “There’s a lot of great flavors to work with, and so many [opportunities] to make it what you want it to be.” Is there a difference between a charcuterie board and a cheese board? Though sometimes used interchangeably, there are a few distinct differences between charcuterie and cheese boards. A traditional charcuterie board must include charcuterie, which is the French term for a category of prepared meat products from pork, like ham, sausage, pâtés, salami and confit, according to Simms. A cheese board, on the other hand, includes just what its name suggests: a variety of cheeses and other accompaniments like dips and crackers. “So, if there is no charcuterie involved, it is not considered a charcuterie board,” says Simms. What material should you look for in a charcuterie board? Charcuterie boards are typically made of wood or marble. Most of our experts prefer wooden boards for their durability and solid base. Some of them also have handles for practical transport and storage, and side edges to keep treats from falling off, according to Rener. Remember that you need to clean and disinfect your board after every use to avoid unappealing smells — you can wash most with soap and water. You’ll also need to condition your wooden board monthly to prevent it from drying out and cracking, according to Rener. Marble boards are another great option because they’re typically scratch-resistant and have a sleek design, making your spread more appealing to guests. Marble is also cooling, so it can keep food fresher for longer compared to wooden boards, our experts say. What are the best foods for a charcuterie board? Simms recommends playing with a variety of textures and flavors, including sweet, salty and crunchy. Typically, charcuterie boards include a mix of meats and cheeses that complement each other, plus a few extras to add texture or sweetness. If you’re a beginner, work with two to four simple varieties of meats and cheeses, like mild salami and Brie, says Cheyenne Nichols, chef and owner of Finest Cravings catering company. Meat Most experts agree that a charcuterie board will always need some sort of meat. Some of the best ones are prosciutto, coppa, salami and pate, says Simms, who works with cured meat producers like Olympia Provisions, La Quercia, Casella's, Coro and Fra'mani. Cheese You’ll want to include three to five different cheeses, ideally options that differ in texture (soft or spreadable, semi firm or hard), according to Simms. Your cheese should also vary in milk-type, including cow, goat, sheep and buffalo, she says. “You’ll want really soft cheese, like a goat cheese or a Brie or Camembert, to serve as the anchor for the board, and then a crumbly cheese of some sort, whether that’s Parmesan or an aged cheddar,” says Rener. Some of our experts’ other favorites are Gouda (soft cheese) and Boursin garlic and herb (spreadable cheese). You may also want to include a “funky” or “stinky” cheese, like blue cheese, to provide a unique taste, says Rener. Certain cheeses can also add an aesthetic value to your board. “A manchego is great because there are so many different fun ways to slice cheeses like that,” says Rener. She also loves including wine-soaked cheese because the rind adds beauty and texture. “We love going to our neighborhood cheese shop and getting samples from our local cheesemonger — this is the best way to discover fun, new cheese,” says Simms. Fruits and nuts If you want to incorporate fruits, highlight seasonal ones. For example, include peaches if it’s summer, cherries in the spring or pears during winter, according to Rener. There are also a few must-have fruits to include regardless of season: grapes, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries. Rener also recommends adding two to three types of nuts on your board, including a neutral one like cashews or almonds, and bolder ones like caramelized pecans, spicy pistachios and honey roasted peanuts. “I go crazy for a good candied nut on my charcuterie board,” she says. “Skip the boring nuts and try something new for your board.” Extras This is where you can add anything your heart desires, primarily if you want additional textures or flavors, or to fill in any gaps. Local honey or honeycomb, seasonal jam and grainy mustard are great spreadables to feature, according to Simms, who also loves pickled cucumbers and olives. According to Rener, most people will include jams like a sweet chutney to complement fresher cheeses like manchego, or a savory pepper jam for more buttery cheeses like Brie. You can also add crackers, a baguette, crostini and breadsticks for some crunch, she says. How much food should you include in your charcuterie board? The beauty of a charcuterie board is that you can include whatever type of food you want, and however much you want. But if you’re not sure just how much to add, there are a few parameters to work with, according to our experts. If you’re going the traditional meat and cheese route, aim for a minimum of 2 to 3 ounces of meat and cheese per person for an appetizer portion, and double that amount if you’re not serving other food and it will be more of a meal, says Simms. Our experts also suggest working in odd numbers: Choose three or five selections and pick foods diverse in texture (soft, semi firm, hard) and milk-type (cow, goat, sheep).

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Sarah Simms is the co-founder of cheese and charcuterie shop Lady & Larder.

is the co-founder of cheese and charcuterie shop Lady & Larder. Emmy Rener is the founder of cheese and charcuterie shop Sophisticated Spreads.

is the founder of cheese and charcuterie shop Sophisticated Spreads. Serge Krikorian is the owner and head chef of Vibrant Occasions Catering.

is the owner and head chef of Vibrant Occasions Catering. Cheyenne Nichols is a chef and owner of catering company Finest Cravings.

Why trust Select?

Mili Godio is an editor at Select who has covered a variety of home and kitchen articles, including meal kit delivery services, indoor gardening kits and more. For this article, she interviewed four chefs and charcuterie experts and compiled their favorite boards to shop. She also researched dozens of charcuterie boards to find ones that aligned with their guidance.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.