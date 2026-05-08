You and your pup’s personal preferences play a big role when deciding between wet and dry dog food. Both dry and wet food are good nutritional choices for your dog, but each comes with pros and cons, says Dr. Dottie Laflamme, an independent animal nutrition consultant. The best dry dog food is convenient, cost effective and may be good for your dog’s oral health. Keep in mind that canned food holds significantly more moisture than dry food, so consult your veterinarian if your dog has any conditions that might benefit from a moisture-rich diet.

To help narrow down the best dry dog foods, I spoke with veterinarians and rounded up recommendations aligned with their guidance.

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Best dry dog food of 2026

The following dry food options share three important considerations: They meet or exceed the nutritional recommendations set by AAFCO, they’re formulated with the oversight of a board-certified veterinary nutritionist and they’re highly rated. These factors ensure that your dog is getting the right nutrients for their age and breed size. However, you should always check with your dog’s veterinarian first about your dog’s specific dietary needs in conjunction with age to get an expert read on any dietary needs or restrictions.

Best budget-friendly

When it comes to kibble, there is often a wide range of options available to pet parents at varying price points. For those on a budget, certain dry dog foods may include byproducts that help keep the cost down. “Byproducts are ingredients that are not typically used for human consumption,” says Dr. Jonathan Stockman, assistant professor of clinical veterinary sciences at Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine. It’s not because the ingredients aren’t nutritious, but it might include meat that isn’t visually appealing or internal organs that aren’t culturally accepted as a food source. Byproducts are a great source of vitamins and minerals for dogs, and from a sustainability standpoint, using byproducts also helps to reduce food waste, says Stockman.

IAMS’ recipe offerings are diverse, and IAMS Adult Minichunks is a standout choice due to its high-quality protein sources, such as lamb, chicken and whole-grain barley. The recipe also contains a blend of fibers and prebiotics to promote a healthy digestive system, according to the brand.

Best for large-breed puppies

When allowed to overeat, large-breed puppies tend to grow too quickly, and their bones might not be able to keep up, says Laflamme. This puts them at risk of developing orthopedic or skeletal issues. “One of the best ways to prevent this is by keeping your puppy lean, limiting the amount of food they’re allowed to have and feeding them a diet specifically formulated for growing large breed puppies,” she says.

Large-breed formulas that meet AAFCO’s nutritional adequacy recommendations have all the protein and minerals your puppy needs, but with fewer calories. This Wellness formula has just 367 calories per cup, which includes protein from deboned chicken and chicken meal, as well as energy-rich carbohydrates like brown rice and oats, according to the brand. The formula also has glucosamine, which helps maintain joint health and is particularly beneficial for large-breed dogs, according to Wellness.

Best for adult large breeds

Merrick Healthy Grains Large Breed $ 88.99 Chewy What to know What we like Supports healthy hips/joints

Large kibble size Something to note For adult dogs only

Most large-breed dogs are no longer considered puppies when they reach about two years of age. However, this can vary depending on the individual dog and when they stop growing. During this period, Laflamme recommends two options for transitioning your dog to a formula suitable for adult dogs: either switch to an all life stages food that provides nutrients for both puppies and adults, or consider an adult formula that’s not suitable for a growing puppy.

This adult formula from Merrick is made in small batches in Merrick’s Hereford, Texas kitchen. It’s packed with omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, which means it’s specially formulated with glucosamine and chondroitin to support healthy hips and joints, according to the brand. It also contains L-Carnitine, a supplement that helps to keep your gentle giant lean, according to Merrick.

Best for weight management

The feeding instructions on the back of the kibble bag are merely a guide — your veterinarian is the best resource for determining the appropriate number of calories your dog should eat, says Laflamme. Between veterinarian visits, you should monitor your dog’s body condition using the nine-point scale based on observation and physical touch, she says. You can do this by standing above your dog, putting your thumbs over the backbone and fingers over the ribs. Gently move your hands from front to back. If you can easily count and feel your dog’s ribs, they are likely a healthy weight.

If you and your veterinarian determine your dog is overweight, your veterinarian may suggest a reduction in calories or a weight management diet, such as this Purina ONE Weight Control formula. It’s the recipe Laflamme feeds her own dogs and is part of Purina’s budget line. However, if pet owners want to add probiotics and more natural ingredients to their dog’s diet, a slightly pricier alternative is available from Purina: Purina Pro Plan Weight Management. While it may cost a bit more, NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin says her 100-pound yellow lab, Chance, is both healthy and happy eating this formula.

Best for adult small breeds

Royal Canin is a favorite dog food brand among the veterinarians I spoke to for its peer-reviewed research and well-regarded reputation among pet parents and veterinarians. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio is a fan of Royal Canin, too: Godio has been feeding her havanese and bichon frise mix, Bella, this dry food since she was just a few months old. Royal Canin increases palatability by sourcing ingredients that dogs crave, like chicken and chicken fat, according to the brand.

Best for small-breed puppies

Puppies require more calories per pound of body weight than adult dogs to fuel their growth and active lifestyles. AAFCO recommends puppy food that is 22% protein and 8% fat, and includes other important vitamins and nutrients for growth.

According to both Laflamme and Kaufman, Hill’s is a trustworthy brand that delivers quality pet food to pet parents and their pups, and Hill’s Science Diet’s dry dog food for puppies is no exception. It’s packed with the nutrients your puppy needs for a healthy start to life, like calcium and phosphorus to help build strong bones and teeth, and the omega fatty acid docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) to support healthy brain and eye development. The formula contains antioxidants and vitamins E and C to support your puppy’s developing immune system, according to the brand.

Best for digestive and joint health

Kirkland Signature Adult Formula $ 24.99 Costco What to know What we like Good source of protein

Budget-friendly

Also in small dog formula Something to note No bag size variety

“One of the only things my pitbull loves eating that doesn’t upset her stomach is this dog food,” says former NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez, who has been feeding this to her dog for years. “It’s great because she loves it, and it’s such a big bag that you get your money’s worth.”

This formula includes multiple ingredients, including protein (to support their muscles), antioxidants (to promote a healthy lifestyle), fatty acids (to maintain their coat and immune system), probiotics (for digestive health) and glucosamine and chondroitin (to help support healthy joints), according to the brand. “As Baylor gets older, it’s a big priority for us to focus on feeding her food that will keep her healthy, and this one has ticked off all the boxes. Luckily, we haven’t encountered any health problems and can give a lot of credit to this formula, which has been a constant for most of her life.”

Best for sensitive stomachs

Original Rabbit Dry Dog Food $ 98.99 Amazon What to know What we like Diverse recipes

Promotes healthy digestion Something to note Not for giant breeds

Many pet food diets are touted as grain-free, meaning they don’t contain common carbohydrate grains, like wheat, rice and barley. But unless your pup has a gluten intolerance, grain-free diets aren’t known to provide additional benefits when compared to other complete and balanced foods, according to our experts. Unlike their gray wolf ancestors, there’s evidence that domestic dogs are perfectly able to digest carbohydrates, says Stockman.

A novel protein or limited-ingredient diet may relieve your dog’s symptoms if they have a food intolerance or a true food allergy. This option from Instinct uses rabbit as its protein source and leaves out any ingredients that include corn, wheat and soy, according to the brand. Additionally, probiotics and omega-3 and -6 fatty acids soothe the digestive tract, skin and any lingering inflammation.

Best splurge

You can use this dry food as a topper, mix it in with their standard kibble or as their whole bowl. “Baylor loves the chicken formula, but since she’s a big dog, we noticed that we were going through bags quickly, so we decided to use it as a topper to keep her meals exciting,” says Alvarez. “She’s a picky eater with a sensitive stomach but has loved every second of eating this mix, and as a dog owner, I love that it targets all aspects of her health.” The 24-ounce bag is filled with protein, fruits, vegetables and more to maintain and support your dog’s muscles, coat, immune system, vision, organs and digestion, according to the brand.

How I picked the best dry dog food

Because there are a lot of dry dog food options on the market, experts recommend keeping the following factors in mind:

Breed size: Purchase the appropriate food for your dog’s life stage and breed size, which can be categorized into three stages: growth, all life stages and adult maintenance. This ensures they get the nutrients they need.

Purchase the appropriate food for your dog’s life stage and breed size, which can be categorized into three stages: growth, all life stages and adult maintenance. This ensures they get the nutrients they need. AAFCO statement: If your dog’s dry food is labeled with a statement saying it meets the Association of Animal Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) recommendations through formulation or food-trial testing, it means that it contains all the necessary nutrients for your dog’s life stage and ensures a complete and balanced diet, says Dr. Anna Kaufman, a veterinarian at Bond Vet, which has locations across the United States.

If your dog’s dry food is labeled with a statement saying it meets the Association of Animal Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) recommendations through formulation or food-trial testing, it means that it contains all the necessary nutrients for your dog’s life stage and ensures a complete and balanced diet, says Dr. Anna Kaufman, a veterinarian at Bond Vet, which has locations across the United States. Nutritional guidance: A recipe created with the guidance of a board-certified veterinary nutritionist is more likely to provide the appropriate nutrients for your dog’s age and breed size rather than relying on marketing tactics. Key ingredients to look for include an animal protein source, whole grains or high-quality carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables and healthy fats, says Dr. Nicole Savageau, a veterinarian with The Vets, a mobile vet service.

A recipe created with the guidance of a board-certified veterinary nutritionist is more likely to provide the appropriate nutrients for your dog’s age and breed size rather than relying on marketing tactics. Key ingredients to look for include an animal protein source, whole grains or high-quality carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables and healthy fats, says Dr. Nicole Savageau, a veterinarian with The Vets, a mobile vet service. Price: “Dry dog food tends to be more cost-effective compared to wet dog food, primarily due to factors such as production costs, packaging, and shelf life,” says Savageau. If budget is a concern, dry dog food can be a more economical choice.” Given this, we considered a range of quality options at various price points.

How to shop for the best dry dog food

According to experts, choosing the best food for your dog comes down to you and your dog’s personal preferences, as well as your dog’s life stage and breed size.

Ensure your dog’s food meets AAFCO standards. AAFCO is a non-profit group that establishes nutritional guidelines for pet food based on life stages. Although AAFCO doesn’t approve or regulate pet food formulas, pet food companies that include an AAFCO nutritional adequacy statement conduct thorough testing to ensure their food meets AAFCO nutritional standards for safety and quality.

AAFCO is a non-profit group that establishes nutritional guidelines for pet food based on life stages. Although AAFCO doesn’t approve or regulate pet food formulas, pet food companies that include an AAFCO nutritional adequacy statement conduct thorough testing to ensure their food meets AAFCO nutritional standards for safety and quality. Consider your dog’s life stage. Dry dog food is typically labeled as growth, which is specifically formulated for growing puppies or all life stages, which means it meets the minimum AAFCO nutritional requirements for both puppies and adult dogs. Food for puppies must include a minimum of 22% protein and 8% fat, in addition to other important vitamins and nutrients, like DHA, calcium and phosphorus, according to our experts. Adult dogs, on the other hand, require food formulated for maintenance, or they can eat food labeled as all life stages. Maintenance dry food must include a minimum of 18% protein and 5% fat.

Dry dog food is typically labeled as growth, which is specifically formulated for growing puppies or all life stages, which means it meets the minimum AAFCO nutritional requirements for both puppies and adult dogs. Food for puppies must include a minimum of 22% protein and 8% fat, in addition to other important vitamins and nutrients, like DHA, calcium and phosphorus, according to our experts. Adult dogs, on the other hand, require food formulated for maintenance, or they can eat food labeled as all life stages. Maintenance dry food must include a minimum of 18% protein and 5% fat. Make sure it’s made for your dog’s breed size. Our experts suggested feeding according to breed size to meet the unique growth patterns and health needs of small- and large-breed puppies and adult dogs.

Our experts suggested feeding according to breed size to meet the unique growth patterns and health needs of small- and large-breed puppies and adult dogs. Ensure the brand consults veterinary nutritionists. A recipe developed with the guidance of a board-certified veterinary nutritionist ensures the recipe has been formulated with the necessary nutrients for your dog’s age and breed size.

A recipe developed with the guidance of a board-certified veterinary nutritionist ensures the recipe has been formulated with the necessary nutrients for your dog’s age and breed size. Keep in mind, price doesn’t always equal quality. You should consider a range of quality options across various price points that meet AAFCO standards and are suitable for your dog’s breed, size and life stage.

Frequently asked questions What is the best dry dog food vets recommend? The best dry dog food is the one that is palatable to your dog and meets AAFCO's nutritional guidelines for their life stage, according to our experts. It should also be affordable and approved by your veterinarian based on your dog's nutritional needs. Meat doesn’t need to be the primary ingredient in food, as dogs are omnivorous and can get the necessary amino acids from plant-based sources, says Laflamme. Unless your dog has an allergy or intolerance, grain-free dry food isn’t necessary, veterinarians told us. Is dry food best for dogs? Both complete and balanced wet and dry dog food formulas can be nutritious choices for your dog, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. Dry food is a convenient and cost-effective option for pets, and certain dental diets approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council can also promote oral health. This higher moisture content in wet food can help keep dogs hydrated, especially if they don't drink enough water on their own , says Savageau . You should also consult with your veterinarian if your dog has any conditions such as renal disease that can benefit from a moisture-rich diet. Is dry food healthy for puppies? If labeled with the AAFCO statement for puppies (growth) or all life stages, dry dog food is a healthy option for your puppy. The AAFCO statement means that the recipe meets or exceeds the association’s recommended nutritional requirements for growth, which include an appropriate balance of protein (minimum 22%), fat (minimum 8%) and vital vitamins and minerals, such as DHA and calcium. It's crucial to choose a recipe based on your dog's breed, as large- and small-breed puppies have distinct growth patterns and, as a result, differing calorie needs, according to Laflamme. What is the best way to store dry dog food? “The best way to store dry dog food is in an airtight container that is kept in a cool dry space,” says Kaufman. “All dog food bags should be placed in this container and properly sealed once opened.” Make sure you wash this container regularly. A good rule of thumb is to wash it every time you finish a bag of food.

Meet our veterinary experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Dottie Laflamme is a veterinarian and an independent consultant of animal nutrition. She formerly worked for Purina’s Research and Development team until her retirement in 2015.

is a veterinarian and an independent consultant of animal nutrition. She formerly worked for Purina’s Research and Development team until her retirement in 2015. Dr. Jonathan Stockman is a veterinarian and an assistant professor of clinical veterinary sciences at Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine. He is also a veterinary consultant for Petco but does not receive financial compensation to recommend any brands.

is a veterinarian and an assistant professor of clinical veterinary sciences at Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine. He is also a veterinary consultant for Petco but does not receive financial compensation to recommend any brands. Dr. Nicole Savageau is a veterinarian with The Vets in Austin, Texas.

is a veterinarian with The Vets in Austin, Texas. Dr. Anna Kaufman is a veterinarian at Bond Vet, which has locations across the United States.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a Portland-based freelance writer who holds a bachelor of science degree in biology. My approach to pet-care writing and reporting is rooted in scientific principles that consider a pet’s biological need for play, proper nutrition and environmental enrichment. For this piece, I interviewed experts who specialize in veterinary nutrition. I also researched dozens of dry dog foods on the market that met criteria based on our experts’ insights. I included dry dog foods recommended by experts, along with those that are highly rated and meet expert shopping guidance.

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