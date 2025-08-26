As you’re wrapping up your favorite summer activities this week, make some time to shop, too. Brands like Amazon, Home Depot and Lowe’s are hosting early Labor Day sales leading up to the holiday on Sept. 1, giving you the opportunity to save on products across categories. And yes, shopping early is totally worth it. Once retailers drop prices ahead of Labor Day, it’s safe to assume that they won’t get much lower — plus, shopping early minimizes the chance that the color, style or size you’re looking for sells out before you add it to your cart.

I’ve covered deals and sales at NBC Select for over five years, and in that time, I’ve perfected the deal-hunting process. I look for items that are 20% off or more, and have at least a 4.0-star average rating. Every single deal I recommend below meets those qualifications, and many items are beloved by the NBC Select staff. I’ll update this list daily leading up to Labor Day.

Best early Labor Day deals

4.5-star average rating from 9,023 reviews on Amazon

You can use these wireless earbuds in multiple listening modes, including active noise cancellation to completely block sounds and transparency mode to hear what’s happening around you. They give you up to 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case, and they’re sweat- and water-resistant. The AirPods 4 also isolate your voice during calls so you sound clear while talking, and they respond to Siri voice commands. These headphones have a shorter stem and a more contoured bud compared to the AirPods Pro, which are also currently on sale. You can also buy the AirPods 4 without active noise cancellation.

4.7-star average rating from 81,794 reviews on Amazon

Once you plug this Fire Stick into your TV’s HDMI port, you can stream shows, movies and music from your favorite platforms, as well as watch cable and play Xbox games without a console. It displays content in vibrant 4K Ultra HD and comes with an Amazon Alexa Voice Remote.

4.1-star average rating from 97 reviews on Amazon

Bring this travel pillow with you on roadtrips, flights and train rides to rest more comfortably. It’s made from memory foam that contours to your jawline, and it has an adjustable chin strap and raised side supports. The neck pillow’s slim, flattened back also cradles your head and neck in any position while aligning your spine, according to the brand. You can machine-wash the removable cover, whose soft fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles.

4.5-star average rating from 1,917 reviews at Brooklinen

These 100% Turkish cotton towels have an extra-thick, soft, spa-like plush feel. They come in a bundle with two bath sheets (which are bigger in length and width than typical bath towels) and two hand towels. You can buy them in over a dozen solid colors and stripe prints.

4.7-star average rating from 12,302 reviews on Amazon

I keep this 24-ounce stainless steel tumbler on my desk and at home to encourage me to stay hydrated. Its double-wall vacuum insulation keeps beverages cold for hours, in my experience, and it has a flexible silicone straw to drink from, as well as a large handle to grip. The water bottle is tapered at the bottom to fit most cupholders, and you can detach the straw from the lid before throwing everything in the dishwasher.

4.8-star average rating from 53,623 reviews on Amazon

This hammock is attached to a storage bag you can stuff it into, making it easy to throw in your bag if you’re hiking, camping or spending time at the park (I even carried mine in my backpack to use on my college campus). It’s lightweight and made from durable, quick-dry, machine-washable nylon. The hammock measures 9 feet by 4.5 feet, so it can comfortably fit one person and hold up to 400 pounds without stretching or tearing, according to the brand. It comes with 9-foot tree straps and carabiners to help you set it up.

4.10-star average rating from 56 reviews at REI

La Sportiva sneakers are one of the “it” shoes this year, and while this pair is designed for trail running, you can pair them with jeans and a T-shirt, too. They’re slip-ons, so they hug your feet like socks, and they’re made with breathable mesh fabric as well as durable, grippy rubber soles to withstand rugged terrain if you wear them on trails. The sneakers also have a padded tongue and an interior lining to keep your feet dry during inclement weather. These shoes run small, according to the brand, so consider ordering 1/2 size up.

Counterpart’s charger has a built-in, retractable 4-foot USB-C cord — you gently tug it out and press the center of the plug to roll it back up. The progs also fold in and out, and the charger itself has a stylish, matte exterior that I don’t mind seeing around my home in outlets. I never leave home without my Counterpart charger because it makes repowering my devices so easy on the go, especially if I’m at an airport or working from a coffee shop.

This hybrid mattress comes highly recommended by NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider, who has been testing it for the past few months after the brand sent her one to try. "I haven’t woken up sore or sweaty, and I’ve been tossing and turning less,” says Schneider. "It feels like sleeping on air in the best way." The mattress comes in one firmness, with sizes ranging from full to California king.

Best early Labor Day sales

Here are the best early Labor Day sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below. I will continue updating this list as more sales go live throughout the week.

Why trust NBC Select

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over five years. I’ve covered events like Labor Day, Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To write this article, I compiled a list of notable Labor Day 2025 sales and rounded up standout deals that are 20% off or more and have at least a 4.0-star average rating.

