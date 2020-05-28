Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

If your father figure is passionate about grilling during the summer months, a new barbecue or related tools might make great Father’s Day gifts. They can use items like turners and tongs to upgrade their grilling technique, or experiment with new recipes after reading through a barbecue cookbook.

To help guide your shopping leading up to Father’s Day on June 19, we compiled grilling gifts ranging from high-tech thermometers to customizable aprons for the loved ones in your life.

Best gifts for grill lovers

The gifts we recommended below are inspired by our coverage in the last year and should appeal to every kind of father figure who enjoys grilling or wants to learn how to barbecue.

If your father figure is looking for a new gas grill, experts we previously spoke to recommended this one from Weber. It weighs 42.5 lbs., making it a relatively compact option father figures can move around their yard or take with them while tailgating or camping. It’s built with two folding side tables they can flip out to assemble burgers or hold serving trays, as well as a thermometer on the lid so they can monitor the grill’s internal temperature. If you want to purchase related accessories to go with this grill for your father figure, a cover or cart may be helpful.

Not all father figures prefer gas grills — some may opt for charcoal options like this one from Solo Stove. The brand says the grill’s airflow technology helps air circulate through it to create a convection cooking environment. The grill, which comes with a 13-inch stand and a cover, is relatively portable — altogether, it weighs 38.5 lbs. A spatula, tongs, meat fork, grill cover and carrying case are all included in this bundle.

After your father figure has grilling down, they might want to try using a smoker. Experts we previously consulted said the Masterbuilt Pro is best for beginners: It’s an eclectic smoker with digital controls, which eliminates the need to add propane or charcoal. The smoker comes with four chrome-coated smoking racks that offer 711 square inches of total cooking space. To add wood chips to the smoker, your father figure can use the side wood chip loading system instead of opening the main door — the brand says this prevents the smoker from losing heat.

Instead of going to their local meat shop or grocery store, ButcherBox delivers high-quality cuts to your father figure’s door. The Father’s Day Box comes with an assortment of meat like NY strip steak, burgers, ribs, sausage and bacon. If your father figure prefers fish, ButcherBox also offers the Seafood Box, as well as other options like the Chicken Sampler or the Celebration Box.

Gloves come in handy when cleaning a grill or cooking foods at high temperatures — and if your father figure doesn't own a pair, they may make a great gift. Grilling experts we previously spoke to recommended welding gloves like these ones from RAPICCA. The brand says the water-resistant gloves can protect hands against temperatures up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit. They come in two sizes — 14 inches long and 16 inches long — allowing you to choose how high you think your father figure will want them to go up their arms. The gloves are available in four colors: grey-black, grey, blue and black.

Beyond meat and vegetables, your father figure can cook cornbread, pizza and even desserts on the grill in a cast iron skillet. Experts previously told us cast iron evenly distributes heat across cookware and retains heat well. The Lodge Classic Cast Iron Skillet is available in sizes ranging from 3.5 inches to 15 inches in diameter — if your father figure likes to serve a crowd, larger sizes may be more useful to him. The cast iron skillet comes pre-seasoned to give it a non-stick coating, according to Lodge.

If your father figure’s grilling tools have started to wear, you can purchase a new set for them this Father’s Day. This one from Cuisinart comes with 10 tools: a chef’s spatula, grill tongs, a chef’s fork, four skewers, a grill brush and two brush replacement heads. The tools are packed inside a leather carrying case your father figure can store everything in or travel with if they’re bringing their grilling accessories with them on a trip.

For father figures who want to perfect their ribs this summer, Man Crates’ Rib Master Crate provides a handful of tools and ingredients that can help. The crate comes with a chrome reversible roasting rib rack and a basting sauce mop that can be used to apply the included Carolina Q Sweet Hickory Sauce. It also includes a set of three flavorwood smoke cans: Hickory, Mesquite and Apple. A cotton towel and a BBQ seasoning are packed inside the crate, too.

This crate from Stonewall Kitchen offers multiple ingredients your father figure can experiment with if they’re looking for new ways to prepare food. It’s filled with three 11-ounce bottles of the brand’s grill sauces — Maple Chipotle Grille Sauce, Roasted Apple Grille Sauce and Bourbon Molasses BBQ Sauce — and three 4-ounce jars of rubs — Maine Seafood Rub, Texas Rub and Carolina’s Rub. A cotton tea towel and silicone basting brush are also included in the crate.

Some dads like to show off their grill master status. If so, they’ll enjoy wearing this customizable apron from Etsy. When ordering, you can add your father figure’s name to the design in a variety of colors, or another message under 15 characters. The apron comes in colors like black, hot pink, white and navy. It has a waist strap, two pockets and an adjustable neck strap.

‘Horn Barbecue’ by Matt Horn

A cookbook can provide your father figure with grilling inspiration whether they’re new to barbecuing or have years of experience. “Horn Barbecue” is a grilling cookbook written by Matt Horn, owner and pitmaster at Horn BBQ, a finalist for James Beard Awards Best New Restaurant Category this year. The cookbook includes recipes from the restaurant’s menu as well as those in Horn’s personal repertoire like ribs, Texas-style brisket, Smoked Jambalaya and more.

The MEATER+ Wireless Thermometer can allow your father figure to monitor what they’re cooking from up to 165 feet away: It connects to a companion app that estimates foods’ cooking times and sends a notification to their phone when it’s ready. The Meater+ is built with dual temperature sensors that can monitor the internal and external meat temperature, according to the brand. The thermometer comes with a bamboo charging dock that operates off a single AAA battery — the brand says it can charge the thermometer up to 100 times. The dock has a magnetic backing so they can attach it to surfaces like a refrigerator.

