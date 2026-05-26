For better or worse, the first time I picked up a flat iron was in middle school, so it’s safe to say I’ve tried many throughout my life. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned which flat irons work best for my fine, wavy hair, and which ones are most likely to fry my hair off (heat protectants eventually became a priority). Flat irons are perhaps one of the most versatile hair tools you can have, with many newer options functioning similarly to a round brush or curling iron.

If you’re looking to upgrade your flat iron or invest in a high quality one, I spoke to experts and hairstylists about what to consider when shopping and how to protect your hair from heat damage. I also gathered their recommendations for the best flat irons to shop, as well as NBC Select staff favorites.

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Best flat irons of 2026

Best overall

Dyson is an NBC Select staff-favorite brand for hair tools, and the brand’s straighteners come recommended by Kyle DeToure, a Washington-based hairstylist and colorist. The Dyson Airstrait is especially great because it’s safe to use on wet or damp hair; it uses hot air to dry and straighten your hair instead of hot plates (which creates less heat damage, according to the brand). The tool senses when hair is nearby and automatically drops to low airflow when it’s not, according to Dyson. It also has an LCD screen that displays airflow and temperature settings, plus an auto-pause feature after three seconds of inactivity.

If you’re looking for a more traditional flat iron, consider the Dyson Corrale, which uses magnesium copper alloy plates instead of ceramic or titanium plates to help cause less heat damage to your hair, experts say.

Most lightweight

Flat irons don’t have to just straighten hair; you can use many of them to create waves and curls. I recently fell in love with this T3 flat iron after the brand sent it to me to try out, and it’s now one of my favorite hair tools to use. It has longer, rounded plates compared to most other options on this list, which makes it easier and quicker to create smooth waves. It’s also super lightweight and easy to hold without it slipping out of my hands. The ceramic plates also straighten my hair while leaving it frizz-free and smooth.

Best for quick styling

This Babyliss flat iron has elongated plates to help you style your hair faster, according to the brand. This editor-favorite flat iron heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and can straighten or create waves, according to Babyliss. Reviewers say it works on all hair types, including fine and very coarse hair, and leaves hair frizz-free. This flat iron is also available in a larger size with 1.75 inch plates.

Most ergonomic

Drybar Reserve Dual-Plate Styling Iron $ 190.00 Ulta $ 190.00 Sephora What to know Plate type: titanium | Plate size: .5 inch | Heat settings: 5 | Digital display: no | Max heat: 450 degrees Fahrenheit | Automatic shut off: after 60 minutes What we like Causes less heat damage

High maximum temperature

Ergonomic design Something to note Bulkier than other options

This Drybar flat iron is a favorite of former NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez, which she uses to get pin-straight hair, as well as waves. The ergonomic hot tool, which reaches 450 degrees Fahrenheit, has four small plates that require fewer passes, creating less heat damage, according to the brand. “I have medium, dry hair and after using this flat iron, my hair looks way less frizzy because I’m able to get close to my roots and take it all the way down to my ends in one go,” says Alvarez.

Best budget pick

After owning this flat iron for years, it’s still my all-time favorite. It’s one of the only flat irons I’ve used that doesn’t pull at my hair and heats up fast. You can adjust the temperature on the digital display, which makes using it so much easier than using side buttons, and I love knowing the exact temperature that it’s at so I don’t fry my hair. Aside from its performance, its slim shape doesn’t take up too much space while I’m traveling.

Best to prevent heat damage

T3 is a favorite brand of Tina Malhotra, hairstylist and owner of Hair By Tina M. This flat iron has nine heat settings that you can adjust using the built-in digital display. It has a smart microchip that monitors heat fluctuations and maintains a consistent temperature while you use it, according to the brand. The flat iron is available in both a 1-inch and 1.5-inch version.

Best for waves

David Jones-Muñoz, a stylist and owner of Salon Dumbo in Brooklyn, says he keeps this flat iron handy at his hair studio and loves that it has a small curve to help create a beachy wave. Although it does not have a digital display, it has smart technology that helps the straightener maintain a preset temperature as you style, according to Ghd.

Best for multi-styling

Kristin Ess 3-in-1 Titanium Flatiron $ 87.76 Amazon What to know Plate type: titanium | Plate size: 1.25 inches | Heat settings: 4 | Digital display: yes | Max heat: 440 degrees Fahrenheit | Automatic shut off: after 30 minutes What we like Heats up quickly

Comes with travel cap Something to note Nothing to note at this time

You can use this tool to straighten or curl your hair. Reviewers say it’s easy to use because it heats up quickly, glides without any snagging or pulling and has a long cord that doesn’t get in their way. It also comes with a heat-resistant travel cap to protect the surfaces you place your hot tool on.

Best for precision

This flat iron is easy to use and heats up and cools quickly, says Harvey. The slim design lets you be precise and get close to your roots as you straighten or curl your hair thanks to its rounded edges, she says. It’s available in two sizes: 1.25 inch plates and 1.5 inch plates, the latter of which is great for those with long, thick or coarse hair, according to the brand.

Best splurge

Cloud Nine Original Flat Iron $ 329.00 $ 389.00 Cloud Nine Now 15% off What to know Plate type: ceramic and tourmaline | Plate size: 1 inch | Heat settings: 7 | Digital display: yes | Max heat: 392 degrees Fahrenheit | Automatic shut off: after 30 minutes What we like Doesn't pull on hair

Heats up quickly

Available in three plate sizes Something to note Higher price point

The Cloud Nine flat iron, which comes recommended by London-based hair stylist Stefan Bertin, is available in three sizes: 0.5 inches, 1 inch and 1.5 inches. It has seven temperature settings, which is helpful for determining which one works best for your hair type, according to the brand. The ceramic plates are infused with minerals (including tourmaline), so you get a snag-free glide, says Bertin. The tool takes 20 seconds to reach its maximum temperature, according to the brand, and has a protective guard to keep your surfaces safe from heat damage.

Best travel-friendly

Ghd Original Styler 1” Flat Iron $ 239.00 Amazon $ 239.00 Ulta What to know Plate type: ceramic | Plate size: 1 inch | Heat settings: 1 | Digital display: no | Max heat: 365 degrees Fahrenheit | Automatic shut off: after 30 minutes What we like Durable

Universal voltage for travel Something to note Only one pre-set temperature

If you want a flat iron that will last you a long time, consider this option, which comes recommended by former NBC Select senior editor Lindsay Schneider. “I’ve been straightening my hair since I was 10 and have only ever used two straighteners, including this one that I’ve owned for five years now,” she says. Unlike most other flat irons on our list, which allow you to adjust the temperature, this one is pre-set to prevent extreme heat on your hair, according to the brand. It also has universal voltage, so you can take it overseas, according to Ghd.

Most durable

Jones-Muñoz calls this flat iron a “workhorse” and says he likes using it at his salon because of its thick, durable plates. The adjustable temperature works well for his clients, and he prefers the brand’s ceramic plates over titanium because it offers a better “pull” on the hair, making it easier to style.

How I picked the best flat irons

Flat irons provide sleek, long-lasting looks that smooth the cuticle and lock in a specific style with minimal tension and less repetitive passes on the hair fibers, says Bridgette Hill, a certified trichologist and scalp expert. When shopping for one, the experts I spoke to recommend looking at the following factors:

Plate type: There are three main types of flat iron plates: ceramic (good for dry, damaged or fine hair and generally more affordable), tourmaline (good for all hair types) and titanium (the most durable and good for coarse thick, curly and coily hair).

There are three main types of flat iron plates: ceramic (good for dry, damaged or fine hair and generally more affordable), tourmaline (good for all hair types) and titanium (the most durable and good for coarse thick, curly and coily hair). Plate size: Most flat iron plates are available in sizes between 1 inch and 2 inches (my experts recommend avoiding options larger than 2 inches). Smaller plates are best for those with short hair and offer more styling versatility, whereas larger plates are best for those with long hair.

Most flat iron plates are available in sizes between 1 inch and 2 inches (my experts recommend avoiding options larger than 2 inches). Smaller plates are best for those with short hair and offer more styling versatility, whereas larger plates are best for those with long hair. Heat settings: Be sure to look for models with a range of temperature settings, so you can precisely tailor the heat to work for your hair type. Some flat irons have a digital display that lets you know the exact temperature, too.

Be sure to look for models with a range of temperature settings, so you can precisely tailor the heat to work for your hair type. Some flat irons have a digital display that lets you know the exact temperature, too. Your hair type: The amount of heat your hair can tolerate depends on the type of hair you have. Fine, less dense hair doesn’t need much heat to straighten it, so consider setting your flat iron’s temperature around 250 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent damage, says Harvey. For medium-thick hair, consider using a temperature between 250-350 degrees Fahrenheit; thick and coarse hair will need slightly more heat to lay the hair’s cuticle flat, so you’ll want to use a temperature between 350-400 degrees Fahrenheit, says Harvey.

The amount of heat your hair can tolerate depends on the type of hair you have. Fine, less dense hair doesn’t need much heat to straighten it, so consider setting your flat iron’s temperature around 250 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent damage, says Harvey. For medium-thick hair, consider using a temperature between 250-350 degrees Fahrenheit; thick and coarse hair will need slightly more heat to lay the hair’s cuticle flat, so you’ll want to use a temperature between 350-400 degrees Fahrenheit, says Harvey. Price: Ceramic-plated flat irons are typically more affordable, while durable titanium flat irons will have a higher price tag (upwards of $150).

How to shop for a flat iron

When shopping for a flat iron, the hair care experts I spoke to recommend looking at features like size of the plates and a digital display to monitor the temperature.

Plate size and shape

“Smaller plates are better for short hair, whereas larger plates are better for longer hair,” says Bertin. However, the plate size won’t really affect the finished product, but it will affect the speed at which you get there, he says.

Once plates get to 2 inches wide or above, there’s less versatility and less chance that you’ll move the straightener quick enough without burning the hair, says Jones-Muñoz.

If you’re looking to use a flat iron for curls and beach waves, consider using flat irons with rounded edges that allow you to curl your hair onto the back of the straightener without much tug and pull, says Jones-Muñoz.

Price

Flat irons vary in price based on multiple factors, including plate quality and material, size and brand recognition.

“If you’re using it for a quick touch-up or once a month, then you could go with something that’s a little less expensive,” says Jones-Muñoz. More durable straighteners (like those with titanium plates) are on the pricier side, but they will be less likely to wear and chip with frequent use.

Digital display

Hot tools should have a button or knob that displays the temperature you’re using, experts say. Harvey recommends flat irons with a digital display, which indicates the exact temperature the iron reaches and any fluctuations.

Frequently asked questions How do ceramic, tourmaline and titanium flat irons differ? The three most common flat iron plates are ceramic, tourmaline and titanium. Each one will straighten hair, but different attributes make each more beneficial for certain hair textures, ranging from fine wavy hair to kinky coils. Ceramic flat irons Ceramic flat irons, which have ceramic-coated plates, are the most affordable option out of the three types of hair straighteners, says Bertin. They don’t get as hot as titanium and tourmaline, which makes them “ideal for those with dry, damaged or fine hair,” he says. However, ceramic-coated plates often need to be routinely checked since the coating can wear and chip away — in fact, when the metal beneath (usually aluminum) is exposed, it can cause damage to your hair, says Bertin. Ceramic flat irons provide fairly even heat distribution, glide through the hair smoothly and leave behind a glossy sheen, says Courtney Foster, a licensed cosmetologist and owner of Courtney Foster Beauty. However, both Foster and Bertin agree that those with thick, coarse hair should pass on ceramic flat irons since they don’t typically reach high enough temperatures to straighten thicker hair. Tourmaline flat irons Tourmaline-coated plates are generally constructed from a tourmaline (a mineral) and ceramic blend that “offers an extra layer of protection and smoothness,” says Hill. Tourmaline irons are considered the best of the three types because their heat distribution means you’ll need fewer passes to get your desired straightening effect, says Bertin. “Tourmaline plates are a step above the ceramic plates when hair type and texture are medium with loose waves and nominal frizz,” says Hill. Tourmaline provides a barrier to excessive heat and, as with most modern heating tools, you can adjust the temperature settings to fit the majority of hair types and textures. Titanium flat irons Titanium is a strong, durable metal best suited for professional salon use on coarse thick, curly and coily hair. These plates typically heat up the quickest and more evenly distribute heat compared to ceramic plates, which allows for fewer passes over the hair, a smoother finish and better results than a ceramic iron, says Foster. However, titanium can cause the most damage to your hair, so you should avoid these if you have fine or damaged hair, according to Hill. “The heat transfer from titanium is intense, quick and, if used frequently or improperly, can create irreversible heat damage and breakage,” says Hill. She recommends leaving titanium to the professionals and touching up at home with a tourmaline or ceramic iron when needed. Do flat irons damage hair? Improper use, like using a temperature too high for your hair type, can cause damage. “Hair is a fabric and, like any material, heat can deteriorate and break down the hair structure,” says Hill. The cuticle, which is the outer layer of a hair strand, can very easily become damaged by heat over 356 degrees Fahrenheit, experts say. Damaging that cuticle layer will make your hair more porous, which means it will struggle to hold on to moisture, causing dryness and breakage. Severe damage is likely irreparable and has to be grown out, says Bertin. How do you prevent heat damage with a flat iron? Determining the safest heat setting depends on your hair type and texture. “​​Thick hair can use a higher setting, while thin hair should use a lower heat setting,” says Foster. To prevent damage, straighten your hair with quick passes on low or medium temperature and always use some kind of heat protectant when using any hot tool, according to my experts. Although hair straighteners are safe when used properly, you shouldn’t use them (or any hot tool) every day. “Even with the best heat protectants in the game, heat is not something you should be exposing your hair to every day,” says Bertin. “Those with afro-textured hair, for example, should consider flat ironing their hair at most once a week because our hair is naturally more fragile and dry, so flat ironing any more than that is a huge no-no.”

Meet our trichology and hair styling experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select who has covered beauty, skin care and hair care for more than five years. I’ve tested multiple flat irons over the past two decades to find the best ones for my very fine, wavy hair. For this article, I spoke to seven hair care experts about what to look for when shopping for a flat iron and rounded up their favorite ones to shop. I also spoke to NBC Select editors about their favorite flat irons.