Talking Shop is our series where we talk to interesting people about their most interesting buys.

If you’ve always wondered what Lindsay Hubbard and her Summer House castmates are up to in Manhattan between trips to the Hamptons, you’re in luck: Bravo’s Bravo’s In the City centers around exactly that. The The new reality series premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET, right after what’s sure to be a Summer House season 10 finale we’ll be talking about for ages (and right before Hubbard and Kyle Cooke are on Watch What Happens Live).

Don’t worry: In the City still has plenty of drama to get activated about. But it also gives fans a never-before-seen look into the cast member member’s day-to-day livvess, which, for Hubbard, is all about being a mom to one-year-old daughter Gemma.

“Becoming a mom was the biggest and most rewarding job I’ve ever taken on, and becoming Gemma’s mom specifically is so special,” says Hubbard. “Not only do you see that next chapter for me as a mom, but you also see Gemma. I honestly can’t wait for the world to meet her. She’s a star, and she even started walking on camera. She’s made for TV.”

Before In the City becomes appointment television, I caught up with Hubbard, who shared some of her all-time favorite products, including parenthood essentials.

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“I always have a faux fur blanket on my couch,” says Hubbard, who pointed out the exact one from Blunique that she recommends draped across the couch in her living room, where she chatted with me via Zoom. “At the end of the night after I put Gemma down, I just need a glass of wine and to snuggle up with my faux fur blanket on the couch and turn my brain off with whatever Bravo or Peacock show, like Love Island. Even when my friends come over, that’s the first thing everyone grabs.”

“My signature scent is YSL Black Opium perfume,” says Hubbard. “Everywhere I go, people know I’m there. Especially producers, crew members and castmates who have filmed with me for years. They’re like, ‘Lindsay’s here,’ when they smell it.”

“I usually carry this bag with me while traveling, and I love the brand — they have the cutest stuff on Amazon,” says Hubbard. “I can throw everything in [the bag], like sunscreen, diapers, snacks and water bottles.” In addition to the medium size bag Hubbard recommends, it’s available in mini and large versions.

“I cannot travel without having a portable charger with me at all times,” says Hubbard, whose favorite model is Anker’s MagGo Power Bank. “Especially when it’s a long travel day — and I know they have outlets in the planes, but I carry, if not one, two portable chargers with me. Don’t call me crazy: When one dies, you have the other one.”

“An espresso machine is an absolute must for the home,” says Hubbard. “We don’t know what time we’re waking up around here. It could be 3 a.m., it could be 5:30 a.m., it could be 7 a.m. — whatever time it is, I need espresso immediately. I have to be on, and if I’m not on because I’m talking to media or at an appearance or an event, it’s because I have to be on for my baby.” The Breville Bambino Espresso Machine earned a spot on Hubbard’s kitchen counter, and it’s one of the brand’s smaller, easy-to-use models that’s great for beginner at-home baristas.

“For the modern mom, and especially for the New York City mom, a Doona is so necessary and needed to get around. Gemma is this close to growing out of the Doona and I’m like, No! We need it!,” says Hubbard. “That’s my number one pick on a baby registry. Out of my direct group of friends in New York, I was the first to get pregnant, so I feel like now I’m leading the charge in terms of what they should be getting and doing.”

Hubbard is currently working with Aveeno as it launches its new Baby & Kids Face line, a partnership she says is perfect for this stage of her life as a mom to a child with sensitive skin. She applies the new Aveeno Baby Daily Moisture Cream to Gemma’s face before bed, but the Daily Moisture Face Lotion Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 is their most-used product, especially for their active lifestyle.

“SPF is number one — we gotta protect the money maker,” she says. “I’ve made it a priority in my life to focus on my skin, specifically my face skin, otherwise my dermatologist would kill me. I put sunscreen on my face every day, but it’s not going to be the same sunscreen I put on my body, and the same goes for Gemma.” Hubbard says she keeps a bottle of Aveeno’s face sunscreen in her bag at all times, including, of course, when they’re in the Hamptons.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who writes our Talking Shop series, interviewing people like Paris Hilton, Maureen Kelly, Hannah Berner and Chase Crawford. To write this article, I interviewed Lindsay Hubbard of Bravo’s Summer House and In The City series about her favorite products.

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