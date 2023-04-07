If you plan on spending time in your garden this spring or summer, you may want to consider a gardening hat. Gardening hats can shield you from UV rays and keep you cool while you tend to your plants. Some models have ventilation features or UPF protection, while others are designed to accommodate different hairstyles (like a bun or ponytail). To help narrow down your options, we searched for top-rated gardening hats under $25 from retailers that Select readers know and love.

Our top picks

How we picked the best gardening hats

We looked at retailers that Select readers shop at and chose top-rated gardening hats under $25 that had an average rating of four stars or higher. We also looked for hats with wide brims to maximize sun protection, as well as those that have ultraviolet protection, cooling technology or ventilation features.

The best gardening hats under $25

Protective, comfortable gardening hats don’t have to be expensive. All of these options have wide-brims and should help keep you cool on hot days. They’re also all highly rated with an average rating of four stars or higher.

4.6-star average rating from 23,329 reviews on Amazon

This breathable one-size-fits-all hat is made of lightweight polyester that dries quickly and has an inner mesh layer to help with cooling and airflow, according to the brand. It comes in more than 18 colors and has a ponytail opening in the back to provide comfort for anyone with long hair. There’s a drawstring too so you can adjust the hat to fit your head’s ideal size and shape, though it’s best for those with a head circumference of 21-23 inches, according to Muryobao.

4.7-star average rating from 3,469 reviews on Amazon

The Solaris hat has a 4-inch wide-brim to protect your face from the sun and an adjustable chin cord that’ll keep it in place on windy days, according to the brand. The two mesh panels on the side also provide sufficient ventilation and its sweatband works to wick moisture and help with airflow, as detailed on the brand’s website. It comes in five colorways and is foldable, which allows for easy storage and packing.

4.5-star average rating from 3,504 reviews on Amazon

This machine-washable hat is great for anyone who gets hot while gardening. You can wet it with water, wring it out and then wear it to help cool your average body temperature down, according to the brand. It has a reinforced 3-inch brim so it shouldn't fall down while you garden, plus its mesh panels helps maximize airflow, as detailed on the brand’s website. It’s made with UPF 50 fabric and comes in four color options

4.5-star average rating from 3,043 reviews on Amazon

This adjustable gardening visor is made with a lightweight, breathable paper straw that rolls up easily so you can pack it for travel, according to the brand. Additionally, it has a sweat-wicking band to keep your head cool and a Velcro closure for easy access. It comes in twelve colorways including several beige options, purple and black.

4-star average rating out of 106 reviews on Target

This pull-on paper straw hat with UPF 50+ has a lightweight construction and woven texture that adds a modern, breezy look to any gardening outfit. It comes in white, black and natural and has a 4.75-inch floppy brim that shields your face from the sun. Reviewers love its size and say that the brim was large enough to cover parts of their neck and shoulders.

Why trust Select?

Katrina Liu has covered a number of articles on highly rated products including top-rated yearly planners and bestselling closet organizing tools. For this piece, Katrina Liu researched top-rated hats at popular retailers with a focus on sun protection and cooling technology to fit different shopping preferences.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.