Comfortable and fashionable, leggings are a wardrobe staple for going out and also, staying in. Whether you’re headed out on a Target run, a real run through the park or to a casual lunch with friends, a great pair of leggings should make your day more pleasant and carefree.

They’re also a clothing item we think you shouldn’t spend too much time (or money) on. To help you find a great, highly rated pair, we compiled highly rated options and Select staff favorites available on Amazon.

Our top picks

How we picked the best leggings on Amazon

While compiling the below list of leggings, we considered the following factors:

High ratings: We only considered leggings that had a rating of four stars or higher.

We only considered leggings that had a rating of four stars or higher. Comfortable material: We looked for leggings made out of polyester, spandex or nylon to provide for a silkier, smoother feel.

We looked for leggings made out of polyester, spandex or nylon to provide for a silkier, smoother feel. Style: We considered different looks and styles to fit various needs, but all of them are made to flatter your body type no matter the activity.

We considered different looks and styles to fit various needs, but all of them are made to flatter your body type no matter the activity. Staff favorites: We also checked in with staff about their favorite options available on Amazon.

The best leggings on Amazon

Whether you’re headed to a work out class, errand run errands or straight to your couch, these highly rated leggings will add comfort and style to your outfit.

4.3-star average rating from 94,177 reviews on Amazon

These high-waisted leggings are made with Satina’s “peach skin” fabric, which the brand says is buttery soft. The leggings are able to stretch to accommodate all body types without sagging, according to the brand. You can choose from over 15 colors in full length, capri and full length with pocket versions.

Material: Polyester, spandex | Sizes: One size, plus size, one size plus | Length: Capri, full length | Designed for: Exercise, casual | Machine washable: Yes

NexiEpoch Buttery Soft Leggings

4.4-star average rating from 9,145 reviews on Amazon

The buttery soft and matte fabric on these leggings from NexiEpoch prevents camel toes and stays opaque during exercise, ensuring your underwear won’t show through, according to the brand. With six colors to choose from, these leggings are high waisted with plenty of stretch.

Material: Polyester, spandex | Sizes: Small - large plus | Length: Capri, full length | Designed for: High intensity exercise, maternity, casual wear | Machine washable: Yes

4.3-star average rating from 20,058 reviews on Amazon

These jeggings are made to look like jeans but fit and feel like leggings, with functional front and back pockets and a shaping petite fit, according to the brand. They are available in a capri or a full length cut.

Material: Cotton, polyester, spandex | Sizes: X-small - 3X-large | Length: Capri, full length | Designed for: Casual wear | Machine washable: Check label

4.3-star average rating from 47,157 reviews on Amazon

Assistant updates editor Zoe Malin loves these leggings because they’re incredibly soft and the waistband offers the perfect amount of stretch, holding her in without rolling down. “The material isn't itchy or thick — it’s lightweight and flexible, so I never feel like it’s restricting my movement,” Malin says.

Material: Nylon, spandex | Sizes: X-small - X-large | Length: Full length | Designed for: Yoga | Machine washable: Yes

4.5-star average rating from 6,382 reviews on Amazon

These leggings are made out of Yogalicious’s Nude Tech material that wicks sweat away, according to the brand. With two side pockets and a hidden waistband compartment, they offer a convenient place to store your keys or phone.

Material: Polyester, spandex | Sizes: X-small - 3X-large | Length: 7/8 ankle | Designed for: Yoga, spin, casual | Machine washable: Yes

4.2-star average rating from 7,382 reviews on Amazon

This pair of leggings that look like business casual slacks are a great choice for someone who wants to stay comfortable while sitting at a desk all day. They have two pockets to hold small belongings.

Material: Rayon, nylon, spandex | Sizes: X-small - 4X-large | Length: Full length | Designed for: Formal, casual | Machine washable: Yes

4.5-star average rating from 2,763 reviews on Amazon

These leggings are made with four-way stretch technology for maximum comfort and their material is moisture wicking and quick drying, according to the brand. The v-waist and flare design is flattering on all body types, says FireSwan.

Material: Nylon, spandex | Sizes: X-small - XX-large | Length: Full length | Designed for: Yoga, casual | Machine washable: Yes

4.5-star average rating from 318 reviews on Amazon

One of our editors loves these leggings for outdoor activities, with its fabric containing UPF sun protection and technology to minimize odor. There are also mesh pieces on the sides to help with ventilation. Two drop-in pockets at the side have invisible zippers for easy storage of your keys, wallet and phone.

Material: Polyester, spandex | Sizes: X-small - 3X | Length: Full length | Designed for: Hiking | Machine washable: Yes

4.5-star average rating from 16,424 reviews on Amazon

Designed to be worn for intense workouts, these leggings' elastic high waistband is compressive and holds you in well, Malin says. The gusseted crotch is made to allow for maximum movement and minimize rubbing and chafing, according to the brand.

Material: Nylon, spandex, polyester | Sizes: X-small - 3X-large | Length: Capri | Designed for: High-intensity workout, casual | Machine washable: Yes

4.4-star average rating from 43,658 reviews on Amazon

Made for all sizes and body shapes, these leggings are made to be stretchy and durable enough for everyday movement, according to the brand. Its 1-inch waistband adds to a sleek look that is designed to match with most outfits. These leggings are available in 15 different colors, including black, khaki and lilac.

Material: Polyester, spandex | Sizes: one size, one size plus, 1X - 5X | Length: Capri, full length | Designed for: Casual | Machine washable: Yes

4.5-star average rating from 1,069 reviews on Amazon

Made with Under Armour’s original performance base layer HeatGear Armour, these leggings are made of 4-way stretch fabric that wicks away sweat, according to the brand. One of our editors loves the way these fit when they’re exercising, with the no-slip waistband offering ultimate support.

Material: Polyester | Sizes: X-small - X-large | Length: ankle length | Designed for: workout, casual | Machine washable: Yes

4.3-star average rating from 8,891 reviews at Girlfriend Collective

One of Select editor Christina Colizza’s favorite leggings, these are designed to be flexible and mold to your body overtime, according to the brand. There’s a small pocket hidden in the back for keys and cards. "I've had these leggings for close to two years and they've shown no drop in quality or hold,” Colizza says.

Material: Recycled plastic bottles, spandex | Sizes: XX-small - 6X-large | Length: full length | Designed for: high-intensity workout, casual | Machine washable: Yes

Why trust Select?

Katrina Liu has covered a number of articles on highly rated products including top-rated yearly planners and bestselling closet organizing tools. She’s also written about the best workout leggings. For this piece, Katrina Liu researched top-rated leggings on Amazon with focuses on leggings made for different purposes. She also gathered picks from the Select staff.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.