Hanukkah is less than a month away — the holiday, which spans eight nights, starts on Dec. 18 this year. If you’re celebrating or attending a Hanukkah gathering, you may be looking for gifts for the loved ones in your life. Below, we rounded up a handful of ideas that adults and kids (and even pets) would be excited to unwrap.

Best Haunkkah gifts to shop this year

To recommend the best Hanukkah gifts, we included products from brands we’ve previously covered, as well as gift ideas we think readers should know about based on our research into what people are searching for. We made sure to include gifts across price points and for those with a variety of interests.

Best Hanukkah gifts for adults

During the holidays, your loved ones can sip their favorite hot or cold beverage from this 15-ounce mug. It’s microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.

Our Place’s Shabbat Set gives at-home chefs everything they need to make meals that serve a crowd. The set comes with the brand’s Oven Pan — which you can also use as a stovetop griddle — and a reusable, nonstick silicone Oven Mat that has a one-inch checker pattern you can use to measure dough with. A challah cover-up is also included, in addition to two beeswax candlesticks.

Welcome guests to your home for Hanukkah gathering with this door mat. It’s woven from natural coconut fibers and the brand says it is fade-resistant, so you can use the mat year after year. The mat measures one-inch thick, 36 inches wide and 22 inches tall.

This mini appliance makes 4-inch waffles with a dreidel pattern on one side and a classic griddle pattern on the back. The nonstick cooking surfaces help the waffle release when you’re ready to transfer it to a plate, according to the brand. The waffle maker comes with a recipe guide, which offers directions for making different waffle flavors, latkes and more.

Vahdam’s tea set comes with four loose leaf blends you can steep to make hot or iced tea. Tea varieties include vanilla spiced masala chai tea, turmeric spiced herbal tea, chocolate vanilla herbal tea and hibiscus rush black tea. The set comes with enough tea to brew about 100 cups, the brand says.

Best Hanukkah gifts for kids and teens

As seen on Shark Tank, Mensch on a Bench is a Hanukkah take on Elf on the Shelf. It comes with a book that the brand says explains the eight rules of having a Mensch and helps introduce children to Jewish values and traditions. The Mensch is a plush doll and can be removed from the bench.

Kids can build and wire their own light-up menorah with this kit from KiwiCo. It comes with nine acrylic candles (plus four extras) kids can decorate using stencils and sandpaper. When placed in the base, the decorated candles light up in multiple different colors.

Before playing a game of dreidel, kids can personalize their spinning tops with this kit from Mondo Llama. It includes two wooden dreidels, a paintbrush, four paint pots, sticks and glitter glue.

Making jelly donuts — also called sufganiyot in Hebrew — is a fun activity for kids to do with older family members or friends during Hanukkah. Uncommon Goods’ kit provides the ingredients you need to to bake a dozen donuts—like a baking mix, yeast, finishing sugar, a piping bag and tip. Once you bake or dry the donuts, you can add your favorite jelly, cocoa spread or nut butter to the pastry bag to fill the pastries. The kit also comes with a recipe and directions to follow.

A suitable gift for the teen girl in your life, BaubleBar offers Hanukkah earrings sold in a set of three pairs: Menorahs, Hanukkah sweaters and jelly donuts. The earrings have post back closures and are nickel-free for those with sensitive ears, the brand says.

Best Hanukkah advent calendars

Compartes — a brand featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things this year — designed its Hanukkah Chocolate Gift Box with nine pieces of chocolate. It gives you one piece to eat on each night of Hanukkah, plus a bonus piece, which the brand says is like the ninth candle on the menorah. Chocolates have blue and gold decorations on top.

Packed in a Star of David-shaped box, gift your loved ones sweet and savory snacks from Harry and David this Hanukkah. Each night of the holiday, your giftee opens a new part of the container to reveal gelt, chocolate almonds, macaroon brownies, cinnamon walnut rugelach, a dried fruit mix and more.

Countdown the nights of Hanukkah with this gift box from Sugarfina. It comes with eight four-piece tasting packs filled with the brand’s chocolates, caramels, Heavenly Sours, Cold Brew Cordials, Champagne Bubbles and more.

For the chocolate lover in your life, Crate & Barrel’s Hanukkah calendar comes with eight candies, one for each night of the holiday. The gem-shaped milk and dark chocolates have caramel, almond or chocolate truffle fillings inside.

Don’t forget about your furry friends during Hanukkah celebrations. Frisco’s Hanukkah calendar is packed with eight dog toys shaped like menorahs, gelt and more. The set includes a variety of plush and rope toys, and every toy has a squeaker inside. The brand also makes a Hanukkah calendar filled with cat toys.

Best Hanukkah menorahs and candles

West Elm’s Marble & Brass Menorah is a departure from the traditional candelabra shape and instead offers a more elegant, minimalist style. It’s made of rough hewn marble and holds nine taper candles.

If you have kids or pets, leaving lit candles out may be out of the question. This menorah is designed with LED lights, allowing you to light candles one by one for each night of Hanukkah using a built-in button. The menorah can be powered by an AC adapter, USB cable or batteries. You can also choose if you want the lights to blink, flicker or to have a chasing effect. The menorah comes in blue, light blue, white and silver.

Homesick says it created this candle to smell reminiscent of both potato latkes dipped in applesauce and jelly donuts. It gives off a baked apple, butter and potato fragrance with notes of pomegranate, pound cake, vanilla, sugar and musk. The candle is made from a natural soy wax blend and a cotton wick. The brand says it has a burn time of between 60 and 80 hours.

Best Hanukkah pajamas

Hanna Andersson’s machine-washable Hanukkah-print pajama set comes with pants and a long sleeved shirt. The pajamas are made from organic cotton and have smooth flatlock seams, the brand says. Adults can purchase matching Hanukkah flannel pajama tops and bottoms, and the brand also offers matching dog pajamas.

This family pajama set is decorated with a Hanukkah lion print — lion characters are scattered across the tops and bottoms and can be seen lighting candles, spinning dreidels and more. The pajamas come in men’s, women’s, toddler, baby and kids’ sizes, as well as plus sizes. You can also purchase matching dog and cat pajamas, as well as matching socks and a blanket.

Gap’s Hanukkah flannel pajama set glows in the dark — when the lights are off, the menorahs illuminate. The set comes with a long sleeve top that has a four button closure on the front, a spread collar and a patch pocket. The matching bottoms are designed with an elastic waistband, adjustable drawstring and pockets. You can purchase the pajamas in men’s, women’s and kids’ sizes so the whole family matches, and Gap also makes Hanukkah themed apparel for cats and dogs.

