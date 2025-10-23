When it comes to taking off your makeup, single-use wipes make the process quick and easy. But if you rely on this disposable beauty staple as part of your routine, you’ll want to pay attention to this news: The Food and Drug Administration has assigned a Class II risk level to Neutrogena’s Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes due to possible bacterial contamination.

Why were Neutrogena’s Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes recalled?

The recalled wipes from Neutrogena were given a Class II risk level by the FDA — which is the second-highest risk level that the agency gives. Based on this, Kenvue Brands, LLC, the company that produces the wipes, voluntarily recalled 1,312 cases of the wipes based on the FDA’s assessment.

Through an internal investigation, Kenvue discovered the wipes tested positive for Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacteria that’s resistant to preservatives commonly found in beauty products.

Though it is rare to develop an infection from Pluralibacter gergoviae, it can happen, according to findings published with the National Institute of Health. Those with weakened immune systems can be particularly at risk and exposure can lead to respiratory distress, urinary tract infections, eye infections, sepsis and more, according to a study published in the Journal of Pediatric Infectious Diseases.

Here’s what you need to know about the recalled items to help you assess if you may have impacted product:

Product: Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes, 50-count, 25-pack

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes, 50-count, 25-pack Lot number: 1835U6325A

1835U6325A States sold in: Texas, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Kenvue has not issued any instructions on what to do if you have a recalled product. But given the recall, it’s probably best to stop using them and throw them away.

Other makeup wipes to use instead

I sourced alternative makeup wipe options from brands that we regularly cover at NBC Select. All of the wipes below also have at least a 4-star average rating from hundreds of reviews or more.

These wipes are fragrance-free specifically made for sensitive skin. They have aloe, chamomile and green tea, all of which are soothing, according to the brand. The pack comes with 25 wipes and they are non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic.

Remove makeup and clean your skin all at once with these wipes. One side of the wipe is slightly textured to help exfoliate, while the other is smooth. The wipes are also larger than most face wipes, giving you space to work with. They are infused with niacinamide, vitamin E, chamomile and aloe.

Another option for those with sensitive skin, Aveeno’s wipes are made with calming oat milk, according to the brand. The wipes are plant-based and they are free of fragrances, sulfates, phthalates and other often-irritating additives.

Made for all skin types, these wipes are soaked in micellar water to help remove makeup, dirt and grime. They also have soothing rose water and won’t leave behind greasy or oily residue, according to the brand. One pack comes with 30 pre-moistened wipes.

CeraVe makes one of our favorite moisturizers for sensitive skin and these makeup remover wipes are just as gentle. They have glycerin and ceramides, which are hydrators, to keep skin moisturizers as you clean it. They’re also fragrance- and oil-free.

