If you spend a majority of your day sitting at a desk, finding ways to incorporate some movement is important. A number of studies have shown that prolonged sedentary behavior increases your risk for a number of health issues, including cardiac problems, diabetes and even cancer. The good news: You can easily add movement into your day with an under-desk elliptical.

As its name suggests, this compact machine fits nicely under a desk and has pedals that you can push while typing. They can also complement other physical activities you do throughout the day, says Bryan Wright, a physical therapist and owner of Wright Physical Therapy in Idaho.

To help you shop, I asked fitness experts about what to look for in an under-desk elliptical and got their recommendations for the best ones to buy.

How I picked the best under-desk ellipticals

I interviewed fitness pros about what to keep top of mind when shopping for an under-desk elliptical. Below is what they say to focus on:

Resistance levels: A model with adjustable resistance levels lets you choose how intense you want your elliptical session to be, says Wright. When you are actively working, you may want a lower resistance. But if you’re taking a break, you may want to crank up the resistance.

If you use an under-desk elliptical in the office or while working from home, you’ll want something that is relatively quiet so you don’t distract yourself or your colleagues, says Wright. Stability: Look for an under-desk elliptical that will stay put when you place it under your desk. If it wobbles while you use it, it’ll be uncomfortable and distracting. A heavier model will stay, but will also be a pain to move around. You can also look for models with rubber treads that prevent sliding, according to Wright.

The best under-desk ellipticals

To select the best under-desk ellipticals, I used expert advice to gather highly rated options.

Best overall

Cubii is one of the top brands for under-desk ellipticals because of its ergonomic design, says Wright. This version has a built-in LCD display, which shows your calories burned, distance traveled, rotations per minute and other metrics. Eight resistance levels help you vary your workouts, and Cubii also has various at-home workout videos led by personal trainers on its Facebook page.

Best for low desks

“I prefer sleeker models because they tend to be easier to store,” says Karisa Karmali, a personal trainer and founder of Self-Love and Fitness. This option has a smaller footprint than most of the other models on this list: The elliptical can fit under desks as low as 24 inches, according to the brand. It also has a quiet flywheel and eight intensity levels, ranging from warm-up to intense intervals.

Best quiet option

Though this is one of the larger models on our list, it has eight resistance levels to personalize your workout and an LCD screen to keep track of your health and workout metrics, according to the brand. It has non-slip pedals, plus the magnetic belt runs quietly, so it won’t distract you or others. The under-desk elliptical is also highly rated, with a 4.4-star average rating from over 13,200 reviews on Amazon.

Most versatile

Unlike other models on this list, you can use this elliptical while sitting or standing. You can also pedal forward and backward, which can help you target different muscles. The LCD screen lets you monitor your strides per minute, exercise time and calories burned, too.

Best portable option

This Ancheer seated elliptical has a remote control to adjust settings instead of the traditional resistance knob, so you don’t have to reach under your desk to adjust it. You can also use it when it’s unplugged or plugged in, making it more portable than other options on the market. Like the other options on our list, the pedal positions are textured to add grip, and the machine tracks time, speed, calories and distance.

Best budget pick

At under $60, this is the most affordable under-desk elliptical on the list. It has 12 speed levels and you can peddle both forward and in reverse. You can control the settings manually or using the included remote. The rubber treads on the bottom keep it in place, according to the brand.

Frequently asked questions Can an under-desk elliptical give you a good workout? Under-desk ellipticals are a great way to incorporate more movement into times when you’d normally be sedentary. “They are really multitasking at its finest, and it allows you to combine your work time with your workout time,” says Karmali. However, they do not replace a regular workout routine, especially since they only involve moving your legs and likely won’t get your heart rate up for a consistent amount of time. “They really should be considered a supplement rather than a replacement for a comprehensive fitness regimen,” says Wright. “They can help improve circulation and reduce some of the negative impacts of prolonged sitting, but they will not provide the full cardiovascular and strength benefits of a more varied workout.” How often should you use an under-desk elliptical? To make the most of your time using an under-desk elliptical, Wright has a few tips: “Use it in short, frequent intervals to maximize benefits without overstraining,” he says. Aim for 30 minutes spread throughout the workday, ideally in 5-10 minute segments. This helps mitigate the health hazards of prolonged sitting by promoting regular movement, says Wright.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Bryan Wright is a physical therapist and owner of Wright Physical Therapy in Idaho.

is a physical therapist and owner of Wright Physical Therapy in Idaho. Karisa Karmali is a personal trainer and founder of Self-Love and Fitness.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, I interviewed two fitness experts about the benefits of under-desk ellipticals and how to shop for one.

