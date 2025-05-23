Most of my big home improvement projects require a trip to Home Depot, and if you’re in the same boat, now’s a great time to save with Memorial Day sales in full swing. We're seeing steep discounts on big ticket items like appliances and mattresses, in line with expert advice from our Memorial Day Shopping guide. I associate Home Depot with DIY, so I’ll be personally eyeing the brand’s discounted hand tools and paint supplies. And similar to Amazon’s Memorial Day sales, you don’t need any special membership to shop.

As a reporter for NBC Select, I’ve covered sale events like Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day and daily deals for years. Below are the best Memorial Day deals I found on Home Depot. I’ll update this list as prices and deals change.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best Home Depot Memorial Day 2025 deals to shop now

All of our recommendations are based on previous coverage and reporting, with a mix of editor favorite, brand bestsellers and expert-recommended picks.

I bought a Ryobi cordless drill nearly 10 years ago and it’s proved a reliable and essential tool in all my household projects across multiple moves. This set includes a cordless drill and an impact driver, plus two batteries, a battery charger and a tool bag. Pair it with a Ryobi drive bit kit, and you can tackle all kinds of DIY tasks.

This electric pellet grill uses wood pellets instead of gas or charcoal to create heat, and infuses a smoky, woody flavor to food. You can adjust the heat between a low and slow smoke mode and a high of up to 450 degree fahrenheit. It also has a meat probe built-in to the grill, which shows the internal temperature on a small screen on the outside of the grill. If you want a larger cooking area, the Traeger Pro 34 is also on sale.

NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown recommends Miracle-Gro fertilizer as a reliable all-purpose fertilizer. This smaller bag is best for in-ground flowers, annuals, perennials, vegetables, trees and shrubs, and can feed plants for up to three months, according to the brand.

If you have an older TV that’s running slowly or not loading smart TV apps anymore, you may be able to speed things up by plugging in a streaming device. This Fire TV Stick is the brand’s fastest and latest model. You can download all your favorite apps and watch TV shows, sports and movies to your heart’s content.

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin loves her Serta hybrid mattress, and this model is one of the most affordable from the brand. It has a cooling top cover and a mix of memory foam and coils inside the mattress. It’s available in sizes from twin to California king.

Dyson makes some of our favorite cordless vacuum cleaners, but they’re a bit pricey, which is why I always recommend shopping the brand during sale events. The Dyson V8 vacuum is lightweight at just under six pounds and very portable — it easily converts into a handheld vacuum when needed. The vacuum gets about 40 minutes of runtime and the dustbin holds about a half a liter of debris.

A leaf blower can help speed up outdoor yard cleaning, and this model from Milwaukee is compact, portable and convenient. It’s powered by rechargeable batteries, and you can easily lock in to any power level with the slider on the handle. If you already have Milwaukee batteries and chargers, you can buy the Milwaukee M18 blower all on its own (on sale).

I don’t do a lot of painting, but I still have a roll of ScotchBlue painter’s tape in my cabinet. Not only is it essential for any painting task, but it also doubles as a solid roll of tape you can use for any creative project. Crucially, it doesn’t leave sticky residue or marks, in my experience.

The Company Store makes some of our favorite comforters and towels, and is an NBC Select Bed & Bath Awards winner. This lightweight quilt is made of cotton inside and out, making it a good fit for warmer seasons or layering with other bedding. Plus, its machine washable and dryable.

More Home Depot Memorial Day 2025 sales to shop now

Best appliance sales

Up to 40% off select washing machines Up to 40% off select dryers Up to 40% off select refrigerators Up to 30% off select ranges Up to 35% off select dishwashers Up to 35% off select vacuum cleaners Up to 38% off select portable air conditioners

Best outdoor sales

Best tool sales

Up to 51% off select drills Up to 61% off select power tool batteries Up to 65% off select saws Up to 46% off select inflators Up to 51% off select sanders

Best home and furniture sales

Best cooling & air conditioning sales

Up to 20% off select mini split air conditioners Up to 30% off select window air conditioners Up to 30% off select fans

Best grill sales

Up to 35% off select gas grills Up to 27% off select flat top griddles Up to 24% off select pizza ovens Up to 20% off select grill accessories

Best storage & organization sales

Up to 20% off select garage storage Up to 15% off select garage shelving

Best lighting & ceiling fans

Up to 40% off select ceiling fans Up to 40% off select vanity lighting

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals. To round up the best Memorial Day sales at Home Depot, I found discounted products and retailer sales across the web, including products and brands recommended from previous NBC Select coverage.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.