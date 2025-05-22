Memorial Day may be over, but we’re still seeing some great deals linger on Amazon. If you’ve been eyeing a new mattress, vacuum or other big ticket item, but were hesitant to hit “checkout” yesterday, this is the time to save according to experts in our Memorial Day shopping guide, especially with the possibility of tariff price increases looming.

As a reporter for NBC Select, I’ve covered sale events like Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day and daily deals. Below are the best Memorial Day deals that are still available on Amazon — you don’t need to be a Prime member to shop them. I recommend checking out quickly as I don’t know how much longer these sales will last post-holiday.

The best Amazon Memorial Day 2025 deals to shop now

All of our recommendations are based on previous coverage and reporting, with a mix of editor favorite, brand bestsellers and expert-recommended picks. You don’t need an Amazon Prime membership to shop the deals below.

This drink mix is ideal for people who have never tried an electrolyte powder before because it has a less pronounced taste than other brands, in our experience. I use it after tough workouts and pack it with me when I go on long-distance bike rides. This pack comes with 32 single serving sticks in berry, lemon, orange and watermelon flavors.

This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for this portable charger, but is still a good deal for one of my favorite gadgets. I pack this power bank whenever I am going out — it saves me from the stress of having to worry about my phone dying on being stranded with my maps app. It has a 5.4-inch USB-C cable built-in to the battery itself, so you don’t have to pack an extra cable with you to charge most devices.

This is Apple’s most affordable iPad, and is perfect for all things entertainment: think streaming TV, movies, reading recipes and playing games. This latest model has a slightly larger screen, a speaker on each side for a stereo feel, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

This is one of our favorite mattresses that ships in a box — it’s made up of four foam layers that mix breathability, airflow, cushion and support. Godio uses a similar model from the brand, and loves that it strikes a middle ground between firm and soft, as her and her husband prefer different levels of mattress firmness.

You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a pair of fully-featured over ear headphones. The Soundcore Life Q30 have noise cancelling and transparency modes, a folding design, long battery life, fast charging and come with a hard travel case.

This Lego set is at its lowest price ever, and encourages imagination and freeform play. It includes 35 different colored bricks of all kinds, including windows, toy eyes, tires, wheels and baseplates. It comes in a large plastic bin that doubles as a storage box.

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin has used this air purifier for years to help combat her dust and allergen sensitivity, plus dander from her two cats and small dog. This model is fit for rooms up to 361 square feet, making it a great fit for apartments. The HEPA filter lasts a full 12 months before needing replacement, longer than many competitors.

These under eye masks use hyaluronic acid and amino acid to help brighten and moisturize your skin. NBC select updates editor Mili Godio swears by them, using them multiple times a week to treat her “super dry under eyes.” You can learn more in our Grace & Stella under eye mask review.

If you have an older TV that’s running slowly or not loading smart TV apps anymore, you may be able to speed things up by plugging in a streaming device. This Amazon Fire TV Stick can download all your favorite streaming services and play content in 4K resolution. Plus, it can sync with your Amazon account to deliver notifications on things like Amazon deliveries.

Levoit is best known for its air purifiers, but its cordless vacuum checks a lot of boxes and is on sale for less than $150. It’s super lightweight at 3.2 pounds, easy to convert into a smaller handheld vacuum, and has headlights on the main cleaning brush to better see dust and debris. It also gets up to 50 minutes of run time, longer than most other vacuums at this price.

This is truly a go-anywhere portable bluetooth speakers. It has a built-in carabiner you can use to attach it to almost anything — we’ve clipped it to backpacks, belt loops, bikes, shower curtain rods, kitchen cabinets, the list goes on. It is also IP67 dust and waterproof, so you can bring it to the beach or the pool party without worrying. You can learn more in our JBL Clip 5 review.

This Bluetooth tracker works on both iPhone and Android devices, so you can keep track of your stuff no matter what kind of phone you have. It works like an Apple AirTag: you connect to the tracker via the Tile app, and it can show you the Tile’s last location and let you ring the tracker to help find it. Unlike AirTags and the Tile Pro, the Tile Mate does not have a replaceable battery.

More Amazon Memorial Day 2025 sales to shop now

Best home and furniture sales

Blueair: Up to 26% off air purifiers Dewalt: Up to 38% off power tools and kits Ruggable: Up to 15% off washable rugs

Best mattress and bedding sales

Best kitchen and appliance sales

Dyson: Up to 33% off select vacuums and air purifiers Nespresso: Up to 30% off coffee and espresso machines Instant: Up to 41% off select pressure cookers and air fryers Bissell: Up to 28% off vacuums and vacuum mops Shark: Up to 25% off vacuums and dustbusters De’Longhi: Up to 37% off espresso machines Traeger: Up to 29% off pellet and BBQ grills Ooni: Up to 30% off Karu, Koda and Volt pizza ovens

Best beauty sales

EltaMD: Up to 24% off sunscreen and skin care La Roche-Posay: Up to 20% off sunscreen Paula’s Choice: Up to 20% off bestselling exfoliants and boosters Clinique: Up to 25% off sunscreens, serums and more

Best tech sales

Amazon: Up to 50% off Amazon devices like Fire tablets and Blink cameras Beats: Up to 51% off headphones and earbuds Anker: Up to 44% off charging tools and accessories Sony: Up to 35% off headphones and earbuds JBL: Up to 38% off headphones and speakers Sonos: Up to 20% off bluetooth speakers Garmin: Up to 33% off smartwatches and fitness trackers Samsung: Up to 42% off TVs, tablets and more Philips: Up to 30% off smart lights

Best travel sales

Samsonite: Up to 50% off luggage and luggage sets Yeti: Up to 20% off coolers and travel drinkware Lifestraw: Up to 36% off personal filters and filter water bottles Bagsmart: Up to 29% off travel bags and accessories

Best apparel and shoe sales

Adidas: Up to 59% off apparel and shoes Under Armour: Up to 55% off apparel and shoes

Best fitness and wellness sales

Flybird: Up to 31% off weight benches Hydrow: Up to 21% off at-home rowing machines

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals. To round up the best Memorial Day sales on Amazon, I found discounted products and retailer sales across the web, including products and brands recommended from previous NBC Select coverage.

