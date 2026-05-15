REI’s biggest sale of the year, the REI Anniversary Sale, starts today, and is the best time to find great deals from the brand, plus other big names like The North Face, Osprey, Merrell, and Oxo. The sale runs through May 25, though some of the best deals are happening this weekend only.

I’ve been covering fitness, the outdoors and big sales events (including this one) for years, and I’ve rounded up the best deals I’d shop from this sale. All of the deals below are available to everyone, not just REI members, but there are perks for having a membership (more on that below) if you want to sign up.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Best apparel deals

A good pair of socks makes any outdoor pursuit (including hiking) much easier. Speaking from experience, poor quality socks can create hot spots and lead to raw skin or blisters on your toes, heel, ankles, you name it. These use a mix of Merino wool and nylon and have light cushioning along the entire bottom of the foot.

This short-sleeve tee is UPF 50, meaning it can help protect you from the sun’s UV rays while you’re outside. It comes in nine colors and an inclusive range of sizes, including tall and 3X.

Best footwear deals

Merrell makes some of the best hiking shoes, and the Moab Speed 2 are an excellent lightweight, fair weather hiking shoe for hitting the trail. They are significantly less bulky than a hiking boot, but still have sturdy trail grip from the four millimeter traction lugs on the outsoles.

If you’re expecting spring showers, a waterproof hiking shoe like this one from Oboz will help keep your feet dry. The shoes are protective and durable, with a mix of leather and fabric mesh on top and extended rubber outsoles on the bottom. Plus they come in regular and wide-width options.

Altra : 25% off select footwear and gaiters

: 25% off select footwear and gaiters Black Diamond : 25% off all gear and shoes (excluding cams)

: 25% off all gear and shoes (excluding cams) Currex : 25% off all insoles

: 25% off all insoles Keen : 25% off all footwear

: 25% off all footwear Oboz : 25% off all footwear

: 25% off all footwear Superfeet: 25% off all insoles

Best camping deals

This deal is specifically for the earthen gray color — it’s 40 percent off from May 15 through May 17, after that, it will be 25 percent off, so act fast.

This venerable tent from REI is versatile enough for car camping and beginner backpacking without costing a fortune like some higher-end tents. It’s spacious, durable and simple to set up, according to online reviews. And it comes with a tent footprint (a.k.a. a ground sheet) in the box.

The Wawona Bed is already pretty affordable — on sale, it’s a tremendous deal. It’s a spacious, rectangular sleeping bag that gives you room to spread out and roll around. It’s heavy, though, so it’s best for car campers.

This portable camp stove means you can pack groceries and cook outdoors, wherever you go. It has two self-igniting, adjustable burners that can fit up to 12-inch and 10-inch pans, and it weighs a little under 12 pounds.

Best biking deals

These are my favorite biking shoes, and I am not alone; I bet they are going to sell out during this sale. I’ve used them to do everything, including bike around my neighborhood and bikepack hundreds of miles around New York state. They are comfortable, easy to put on and off (thanks to the BOA dial) and great at turning effort into speed.

Five Ten : 25% off all biking shoes

: 25% off all biking shoes Fox : 25% off all cycling clothes, helmets and accessories

: 25% off all cycling clothes, helmets and accessories Giro : 25% off all bike helmets

: 25% off all bike helmets Osprey : 25% off all cycling hydration packs and bags

: 25% off all cycling hydration packs and bags Pearl Izumi : 25% off all cycling clothing, footwear and accessories

: 25% off all cycling clothing, footwear and accessories REI Co-op Cycles: 20% off all bikes

Other notable REI Anniversary deals

Gregory : 25% off all Gregory Alpaca gear boxes, pods and baskets

: 25% off all Gregory Alpaca gear boxes, pods and baskets Hydrapak : 25% off all gear

: 25% off all gear Nomadix : 25% off select furniture and accessories

: 25% off select furniture and accessories REI Outlet : 50% off select REI Outlet items, from May 19-21

: 50% off select REI Outlet items, from May 19-21 Thule : 20% off all racks, roof boxes and rack accessories

: 20% off all racks, roof boxes and rack accessories Yakima : 20% off all racks, roof boxes and rack accessories

: 20% off all racks, roof boxes and rack accessories BOTE: 15% off all paddleboards, inflatable kayaks and accessories

Frequently asked questions Do you need to be an REI member to shop the REI Anniversary sale? No, everyone can shop the sale. There are a few perks exclusive to REI members, including 20 percent off one-full priced item, one REI Outlet item, and one Re/Supply item (in store), but everything else (including everything I listed above) is open to all shoppers. What do you get from an REI membership? REI Membership costs $30 one-time — after that, you are a member for life. Members get a 10 percent REI credit on all eligible purchases, usually distributed in March every year. Members also get free U.S. standard shipping on all purchases, extended. They also get access to REI’’s used gear and trade-in program called Re/Supply. You can read more about the REI membership here.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness, outdoors and sales, including stories on camping for beginners, wireless earbuds and fitness trackers. I’ve covered sale events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day for more than three years. Prior to REI’s Anniversary Sale, I sorted through pre-sale information to find the best discounts you should know about.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.