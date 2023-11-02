12 products our editors tried and loved in October

As shopping experts, our team is always on the hunt for quality items that make our readers’ lives easier. Whether it’s by talking with experts about which hand soaps are actually the best or by breaking down all the essentials you need to make matcha, we’re here to help you find the best products for your home, kitchen and closet.

In October, we tried and ranked 100 spoons from popular brands to see which ones were our absolute favorites. We reviewed the latest Apple Watch and started sharing our holiday gift guides. We even got to the bottom of why you shouldn’t use a loofah in the shower — and what to use instead.

Below, we’re sharing the items our team loved most during October. Some are items we directly purchased, while others are courtesy gifts from brands.

I love basil, but no matter how I store it, it always wilts and dies after about three days. Looking for a long-term solution to my herb-storing woes, I consulted our guide to indoor garden kits and received this hydroponic system from the brand to try out. It’s been 32 days since planting the herbs, and I now have a thriving garden of dill, basil and thyme. (The parsley and mint are growing, but at a much slower rate.) Planting and maintenance has been easy — the system has a small screen that tells me when I need to add plant food or refill the water tank. The LED lights are very bright and need to be on for up to 18 hours a day so I recommend putting it far away from your bedroom. - Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

Like many New Yorkers, I have a tiny bathroom, which means storage is always a challenge. Although I’ve downsized a lot in recent years, there’s still some overfill from my mirror and cabinet. This cart fits perfectly between my sink and toilet, and the slender shape doesn’t make my bathroom look overcrowded. I also love how customizable it is — you can remove the wheels and shelves if needed. - Nikki Brown, SEO editor

While I knew about meat, coffee and other food-related subscription services, I’d never heard of an apple subscription service, so I knew I had to try it when Yes Apples asked if I’d be interested in trying it out. I’m now on my second month and second box of apples and love getting a box of fresh fruit delivered to my door. The apples come perfectly ripe and never bruised, and I no longer have to dig through the pile at the grocery store that everyone crowds around, especially in the fall. Each box comes with nine apples and a card telling me where they were grown, what their flavor is and what time of year they’re in season. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I’m an SPF person — every day, no matter the season. I have incredibly fair skin and burn in minutes, so daily sun protection is very important to me. I was recently sent this sunscreen and I can truly say it is one of the best tinted sunscreen formulas I’ve ever used. It has all the dermatologist-recommended features you’d look for like broad-spectrum protection, zinc oxide and an SPF greater than 30 (it clocks in at 40). This one also blends into my skin seamlessly and doesn’t make me look orange. And most importantly, I like how this one feels on my skin — or rather, doesn’t feel. There’s no smell or thick white cast left over, it feels quite invisible and weightless on my skin; it practically melts into my face and neck upon application. - Lindsay Schneider, editor

I recently made the switch from coffee to tea in the morning, so I’ve been trying out different blends to start my day. This tea has kept me warm and cozy all October long. This set comes with a blend of East African and Assam tea that has a hearty, bold taste that’s strong and reminiscent of coffee. I love drinking it first thing in the morning with a splash of almond milk. - Hannah Fuechtman, NBC Page

My curly hair has experienced quite the glow up over the past few years, but finding the right products has not been as easy. With my curls came a lot of frizz, fuss and money spent on products that didn’t work for me — that is until, recently, when I started using this keratin-infused, two-in-one cleanse and condition co-wash. Now my hair feels much softer and not nearly as frizzy, even when it’s especially cold and dry outside. - Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

There is nothing more satisfying than grabbing a pen and crossing things off of a to-do list, which is why I love using a desk planner. Every week, I circle the month I’m in, fill in the dates for the week and add my list of tasks along with random to-dos and upcoming events I have scheduled. I always worry I won’t have enough room, but luckily, the pages and designated spaces are big enough to fit my never-ending list of weekly tasks. — Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

For the past year, I’ve slowly been getting into English Premier League soccer, and this jersey has been on my wishlist ever since I chose Arsenal as my team. I generally love jerseys as a year-round wardrobe staple — they’re so versatile, and their breathable materials make them perfect for all-season wear. This jersey in particular is soft and light, and made from 100% recyclable materials. I sized up and got a men’s large for an oversized fit, which has made this one of my favorite tops for layering during this transitional fall weather. I can keep it casual with cargo pants and sneakers, or dress it up with a pleated skirt and a pair of boots. I also love how the red adds a pop of color to my outfits, all while representing my favorite team. - Ashley Morris, associate SEO reporter

Apple launched the iPhone 15 in September, which has a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, meaning my old wired earbuds were no longer compatible. Alongside the new iPhones, Apple released new wired earbuds with a USB-C connection, probably for folks like me who still love using the brand’s old-school wired earbuds and miss the days when it included them with new iPhones.

On phone and video calls, I sound crisp and clear using these wired earbuds — much clearer than with any of the dozens of earbuds I have tried while writing our guide to the best wireless headphones. Not only do I sound crystal clear when speaking into the mic, I never have to deal with connectivity issues or battery life — I plug these earbuds in and they just work.

I only use them for calls, however — other earbuds and headphones are better for music, commuting and exercise, in my experience. - Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

When we welcomed two new kittens to the family, I decided everyone needed matching name tags. Instead of getting generic ones at the pet store, I ordered these customizable ones on Etsy, which I fell in love with due to the heart on the front and the option to add a line indicating my cats are microchipped on the back. The tags come in brass or silver, and are available in multiple sizes — I got the smallest option for my cats, but if you have a dog, you can purchase one of the larger sizes. Each tag comes with a ring to attach it to a collar. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

If you’ve ever experimented with shapewear, then you know how infuriating it can be when it doesn’t stay in place or fit your body correctly. As someone who’s constantly trying on different options, I was thrilled to discover this option from Spanx. This mid-thigh shaper is lightweight and sculpting, and sits right at my natural waistline. I mainly wear this underneath dresses for special occasions, but it’s comfortable enough to pair with for work or a night out. - Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

It was time to say goodbye to my summer sandals and introduce fall boots back into my wardrobe. These Vince Camuto boots were visually what I was looking for: they had the right height (falling just below my knees), the perfect calf width and a square toe. The real test, however, was walkability. Luckily, they have a padded footbed that keeps my foot comfortable, while the chunky heel makes it easy to walk in. They come in multiple colors and run true to size, though they still have plenty of room for thick boot socks. - Bianca Alvarez, NBC Select associate reporter

