I love you, thank you, happy birthday, congrats on your new house — sending a handwritten note to mark a momentous occasion (or just because) is the perfect way to make someone feel special. The key to making it extra meaningful? Sending it on quality stationery. Plus, note cards make an easy gift that everyone loves to receive. Whether you’re looking to order some customized note cards as a present for a loved one or stock your own desk up with new options, we rounded up Select staff’s favorite stationery sets.

SKIP AHEAD The best stationery of 2023

Our top picks

The best stationery of 2023, according to Select staffers

Below, we rounded up some of our staff’s favorite stationery. We curated a variety of options including colorful, traditional, formal and quirky sets from popular retailers like Rifle Paper Co., Papier and more.

A favorite of Select editorial director Lauren Swanson for the high-end paper quality and color options, these scalloped 7 inch x 5 inch cards are designed by interior decorator Matilda Goad & Co. The textured paper clocks in at 324 gsm and you can even opt for ones that are doubled in thickness at 650 gsm. (Traditional photocopy paper usually clocks in around 75-100 gsm). This set, much like the rest of Papier’s stationery assortment, gives you a wide array of customization options including font, text size, color, font alignment, style, letter spacing and line height. From there, you choose your envelopes: you can opt for the brand’s plain white envelopes that come at no additional cost, a colored or patterned option (also free) or upgrade to a custom option where you can preprint a return address, name, initials or date on the back. The standard set comes in a pack of 10, but you can purchase more up to 250 in a collection.

Minted is a longtime favorite of Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin for its wide-ranging templates and quality customer service. “I love how customizable every single template is—from paper type and stock, edge design, envelope design and more,” she says. “I also like that the customizations are available in different price ranges, so if you want to make something unique, for example, you can add a scalloped edge, which is less expensive than a heavy paper stock. This makes Minted a great option across different budgets.” This subtle animal patterned flat card is available in two sizes, six colors, four silhouettes (including rectangle and scalloped) and two paper options — choose between the brand’s signature off-white cardstock that has a velvety cotton texture or its recycled paper option which is smoother to the touch and has a matte finish, according to Minted. Additionally, you’ll get a complimentary gift box and can even add up to four photos on the backside of the notecard.

Rifle Paper Co. is always my number one choice when it comes to anything in the card family. Their paper quality is strong and crisp, and the designs always delight. I use these yellow-cab inspired cards for “just because” notes, thank yous, congratulations — any occasion really. I love the New York City feel of the design and that you can customize your font and greeting message. The 5 inch by 7 inch sizing provides enough space to write a detailed, heartfelt message, but is also small enough if you prefer to write a quick “I love you.”

With over 17,500 reviews, this bestselling Etsy set offers a classic initial design in over 20 color options. Available in two card sizes, you can add your name, uppercase letter of choice and custom return address (with an added fee) that will be preprinted on the backfold of the pointed flap envelopes. The handmade cards are printed on a heavy matte cardstock with an eggshell finish; you can also select the envelope color of your choice. Plus, you can purchase an accompanying notepad and folded card set, too. Reviewers rave about the customer service and quick turnaround from this Missouri-based seller.

Florals? On cards? Groundbreaking. These sophisticated folding cards are printed in full color and stamped with metallic gold fold. A blank interior gives you carte blanche when it comes to space to write. You’ll get soft white envelopes and a set of eight cards total — two of each floral design. I always have at least a few of these laying around my house for emergencies. I love how versatile they are and find they come in handy when I am looking for an option that is free of monograms. They easily double as birthday and Mother’s Day cards in a bind.

Malin recommends this simple, non-folding style, which is similar to another Paper Source option she bought years ago that is currently discontinued. “The streamlined design makes them super elegant,” she says. The black ink is letterpress printed, while each envelope (you’ll get six to a set) comes lined with matching speckles, according to the brand. The jazzed-up envelopes add a pop of character, plus, since there are no personalization elements needed, you shouldn’t have a long waiting period before receiving them.

This top seller from Etsy has a 5-star average from over 10,700 reviews on this blue hydrangea set. The cards are handmade on heavy, matte white cardstock (the backs are printed in the seller’s signature floral print) and come in a set of 10. You can pick from more than 20 envelope- and font colors and choose to add your name or other personalized copy to the cards. They automatically come printed with “A note from” on them unless otherwise specified. Additionally, you can add return address printing on the back flap of the envelopes and purchase a coordinating notepad, too.

Why trust Select?

Lindsay has been writing and editing for years — most recently as Select’s newest commerce editor and prior to that as a senior commerce editor at theSkimm. She has expertise in women’s lifestyle products and books. For this article, she pulled Select staff favorites, highly rated options and stationery pieces she has personally used before.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.