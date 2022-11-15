29 best gifts for new parents that will simplify their life

Shopping for new parents can be tricky; not only do most new parents already have a ton of stuff from their baby registry or their baby shower — or both — but gifts for new moms and dads often skew in favor of the bundle of joy at hand. Often overlooked is what will actually make the parents’ lives easier and less stressful in the first year.

SKIP AHEAD Best gifts for new parents in 2022 | Best self-care gifts for new parents | Best energy-boosting gifts for new parents | Best sentimental gifts for new parents | Best practical gifts for new parents

The good news? Anything that simplifies life, helps them get more sleep and allows them to get quality time (either alone, with each other or with their new baby) is a guaranteed win. With that in mind, if you have a new parent on your shopping list this year, scroll ahead. Select has rounded up 29 of the best gifts for new parents that will give them easy meals, a few peaceful moments and more.

Best gift for new parents in 2022

To help you find the best gifts for new parents, we looked to expert guidance and sought out highly rated items that new moms and dads are sure to love. We also included a handful of favorites our own Select editors count on when they need to relax or rejuvenate.

Best self-care gifts for new parents

Eating healthy, exercising and maintaining a proper sleep routine usually gets set aside when baby is hungry, tired or flat-out cranky. Help the new parent in your life take a much-needed moment for themselves with these zen-inducing gifts.

When mom or dad just need five minutes alone in the shower, these lavender shower steamers will bring a sense of peace and calm. The bag has 15 large aromatherapy shower melts that are infused with natural essential oils to provide relaxation and relief from nasal congestion, says the brand. The steamers will likely last for a few showers since mom or dad won’t be taking long breaks for a while. These are an Amazon No. 1 bestseller, with a 4.4-star average rating across 19,575 reviews.

Both parents and baby will benefit from a humidifier, especially if they live in a climate where it gets really cold or dry at times. This kid-friendly 1-gallon humidifier from Vicks was recommended by experts in a previous Select guide for its affordability and performance. It provides a calming environment to help your child sleep and transforms your child's room into a starry night sky, says the brand. It has a sleep mode for quieter operation, and a scent-pad heater that produces soothing menthol vapors for added comfort, according to the company.

As the saying goes, new parents should sleep when the baby does — which means mom and dad might be trying to nap in the middle of the day. This Select-approved sleep mask will help block out sunlight so they can get some shut-eye. The mask comprises five layers, says the brand, and even includes a nose panel to block out any extra bits of light. Plus, the buckles on the strap can be adjusted to fit all face shapes and sizes.

Cradling a newborn can strain the body, leading to back- and neck aches. Among the best electric back massagers is this cordless device, which can be kept on the couch for easy use without taking up too much space. It has four knobs that rotate in circular motions to help melt knots, according to the brand, and includes a heat function to soothe tired muscles.

Taking care of themselves might seem like an afterthought with a baby in the mix, but this tracker will serve as a reminder to get active, stretch and rest. A Select favorite, it includes built-in coaching features and data analysis with metrics such as blood oxygen levels and heart rate. It does require a membership that you or your giftee can sign up for.

For a new parent, a trip to the spa may seem like a pipe dream. Not with this gift card, which can be used for an hour-long facial, massage or hot-stone massage. Hand & Stone has more than 400 locations across the country, and since they're open seven days a week with extended hours, it's easy to book an appointment around a hectic schedule. Known for their peaceful, quiet space — with heated tables and blankets, says the brand — it's a well-deserved treat.

They may be on their feet a lot with a new baby, so give them something comfortable to stand in all day with this super-cushioned pair of slippers. The slide-style design, which has a 4.3-star average rating out of 8,176 reviews, is non-slip, lightweight and even washable, according to the brand. They also come in a variety of colors, as well as both men’s and women’s sizing, so you can pick a pair for each parent.

Weighted blankets, which have been found to ease stress and anxiety, are a great gift for new parents who could use some quality sleep. This Select-approved version comes in three different weights and seven jewel-toned and neutral colors for endless customization. Its duvet cover is machine-washable in the event of a spit-up situation, and the inner weighted piece has gridded stitching, which ensures even distribution of the glass beads, says the brand.

New parents need meals that are quick and easy, while still giving them the energy they need to care for a new baby. With this meal-delivery service, they can pick from a variety of meals to be delivered to their home. They can choose sheet pan meals (for easy cleanup), dishes that are ready in 25 minutes, kid-friendly meals the whole family will love, plant-based meals and more.

Treat them to healthy snacks — and fewer grocery runs — with a subscription to Urthbox, which is one of Select’s favorite subscription boxes. Each box contains full-size snacks and beverages — think dried fruits, granola and juices — and can be tailored to their preferences, like gluten-free and vegan options, says the brand.

Essential oil diffusers are a great way to make their home smell nice without having to man a lit candle. This Select-loved option has a color-changing light that rotates through seven colors for added ambience, as well as an auto-shutoff so they don’t have to worry about remembering to turn it off. The aromatherapy will also help to keep them relaxed and focused on the tasks at hand for the day, says the brand.

Best energy-boosting gifts for new parents

Whether they love coffee or wine (or both), these are the best gifts for new parents who could use a little boost to get through their day.

If your giftees are relying on coffee to keep them going through sleepless nights and early mornings, this Select-loved coffee maker will be a gamechanger. This coffee machine heats up a cup of coffee in just 15 seconds, according to the brand, and will adjust the size, temperature and brewing time to the capsule (which they just have to scan). New parents will no longer need to deal with grinding and tapping down their own espresso to get coffee shop-quality drinks.

After avoiding alcohol for nine months, new moms (who are not breastfeeding) might appreciate a glass of wine after they put their baby to sleep. With this Select-approved wine subscription, they can get four bottles of wine (selected according to their preferences) delivered to their door every month. Gift cards come in one-, two- or three-month subscriptions, meaning you can gift them up to 12 bottles of wine.

When a new parent has their hands full changing diapers, feeding and rocking, it can be easy for their cup of coffee to go cold. With this smart mug, they can skip the microwave warm-up altogether. It uses a rechargeable battery to keep coffee at a custom temperature, which they can set according to their personal preferences, says the brand. When the cup and base are lit, that’s a sign that the cup is doing its thing, keeping their tea or coffee hot all day.

Best sentimental gifts for new parents

The early days of parenthood can go by in a blur. These gifts are hand picked to give new moms and dads memories they can enjoy for years to come.

If they read to their kids before putting them to bed, that’s great — but reading the same books over and over feels more like a chore than a bonding experience. Switch it up with a classic: “Love You Forever,” which has an average 4.9-star rating out of 54,122 reviews, will have a nostalgic appeal to millennial parents who may have grown up with it, and it’s a sweet reminder that children will always be loved.

Treat them to a reminder of how small their baby once was. This kit, which has an average 4.6-star rating across 12,494 reviews, allows new parents to take their baby’s handprints and footprints and showcase them in an elegant frame, along with two square photos. And don’t worry about the clay: It’s newborn-safe and non-toxic, according to Bubzi Co.

If they want to share their baby’s growth on social media — or just want to document it for their own delight — this milestone blanket is a great way to have something cute for their baby to lay on and show how old they are getting. The blanket, which has an average 4.6-star rating across ​​1,530 reviews, is made from soft organic muslin cotton and won’t fade with repeat washings, says the brand. It also comes with a wood frame to highlight the number of months.

Not only is this baby blanket a thoughtful gift, it’s also functional, since the new parents can use it as a stroller blanket, for their nursery or as a soft mat for tummy time. Made of 100% organic cotton, this cable-knit blanket — which has a 4.8-star average rating out of 989 reviews — is combed and ring-spun, which, the brand says, makes it more durable and prevents pilling. Plus, it's both machine-washable and dryer-safe.

If they love a DIY project, then you can’t go wrong with a keepsake memory book. While some begin at birth, this one (which has an average 4.8 stars out of 1,327 reviews) allows them to document their feelings, hopes and joys from pregnancy all the way to the baby’s fifth birthday. The book offers easy prompts and placeholders for photos, so it doesn’t feel like they’re doing homework.

Their baby’s ultrasound photo, hospital wristband, first handprint: There are so many treasures new parents may want to keep. Sturdy and handmade, this personalized wooden box — which has an average 4.9-star rating across 21,632 reviews — will allow them to safely store their baby’s keepsakes all in one spot.

Best practical new parents gifts

Some of the best gifts are those that prioritize convenience, which is at a premium for new parents. These offer functionality to make their lives just a little bit easier.

While they may already have a stroller, consider gifting them a second, more lightweight stroller, which is an easier alternative for trips and flights. This model, which has an average 4.3-star rating across 13,253 reviews, folds up quickly and clocks in at just 11 pounds. It includes an adjustable sun canopy, can recline to several positions and offers a surprising amount of storage. It's best for babies over six months old.

Their go-to detergent might remove stains, but it may also be too harsh for their baby's newborn skin. Treat them to this luxurious laundry detergent, which has an average 4.7-star rating across 911 reviews. Made with gentle, plant-based ingredients, it's still powerful enough to remove most stains and odors, says the brand. The generously sized bottle lasts up to 64 washes.

Not everyone has the tech know-how (or the storage space) for an iCloud drive, so if they want to share photos with great-grandma, this mini photo printer makes it easy. Not only is it super small, making it portable, it also prints the tiny 2- by 3-inch photos (on Zink photo paper) via Bluetooth — no cords required. It also doesn't require ink, and since it can be endlessly recharged, maintenance is low-key.

This multipurpose cover is great for new moms who want to keep their baby covered while they are in a car seat or stroller or provide some privacy while nursing. The cover comes in seven colors and patterns and is made from a soft, stretchy material, so it’s easy to put on and off, says the brand.

If a fussy baby won't give mom or dad a second to sit down, treat them to a swaddle; these are known for their ability to calm babies. This weighted, super-soft number, which has an average 4.8-star rating across 3,244 reviews on Dreamland Baby, has exclusive technology that evenly distributes weight across the baby's body. This can help soothe and encourage faster, longer sleep, says the brand.

While a flash drive may seem like a strange gift, it’s something that a new parent might actually use — because, with new parents taking hundreds of photos of their baby, space can fill up quickly. This one, which has an average 4.4 star rating from 15,152 reviews, can plug right into an iPhone or iPad, so they can easily transfer photos of their new baby to their computer or on a secondary device should their storage get full.

This Select favorite will lull their little one to sleep with soothing sounds like white noise, rain or wind. The machine also doubles as a nightlight so infants and toddlers don’t get scared if they wake up in the middle of the night. The sound machine can be controlled through an app, too, so mom or dad can turn it on or off without having to disturb their sleeping baby.

New parents barely have any time to themselves, let alone the chance to drag out the vacuum to clean their house before company comes over. With the iRobot Roomba i7+, they can ditch the traditional vacuum and let the iconic robot vacuum do all the work. The vacuum can be controlled through an app to clean their entire home, says the brand, and has a runtime of 75 minutes on a single charge. It also has a convenient self-emptying function.

If they prefer to cook their own meals but don’t want a ton of cleanup, the Instant Pot Duo, highlighted in one of our previous guides, is a great pick. The electric pressure cooker can make meals in minutes rather than an hour, and all they have to do is prep veggies or meat to go inside the pot. The pot has seven different functions, such as rice cooker and steamer, along with 13 customizable “Smart Programs” for making soups, poultry or even desserts.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.