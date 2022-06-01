Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

June brings warmer weather, the anticipation of summer fun, and usually, good deals. Last year, Amazon Prime Day took place in June, meaning the month saw huge deals on big ticket items. Prime Day is set to take place in July this year, meaning you’ll have to wait for those major sales, but June will still offer discounts on a range of products like tools, apparel and more.

That said, not everyone seems eager to spend. The rise in Covid cases and inflation means American shoppers are hesitant to empty their wallets this month. According to a report from market research company The NPD Group, more than “8 in 10 U.S. consumers are planning to make changes to mitigate their product spending in the next three to six months.” While merchandise retail sales revenue is up 2% through mid-May compared to the same period last year, The NPD Group said that “consumers have already begun to make fewer purchases than a year ago.”

This shift in consumer behavior is already apparent, as evidenced by Walmart’s, Target’s, Home Depot’s, Lowe’s, and even Amazon’s lower first-quarter earnings. According to CNBC, shoppers are leaving these stores and websites with fewer items, a trend The NPD Group predicts will continue through the year. However, CNBC wrote that in the first quarter, Target also “had a higher level of markdowns, a staple of the retail industry that more or less disappeared during the pandemic.”

With inflation driving prices up, shoppers may be prioritizing finding those once scarce markdowns. To give you an idea of the best sales and discounts during the month ahead, we consulted retail experts on what’s worth considering, as well as what’s not worth shopping for right now (if you can wait).

Best June sales

We chose the sales below because we think you’ll find them interesting — they typically include multiple deals and, of course, not every single product in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

June deals to consider

We rounded up the best ongoing deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown an interest in or that we think you should know about. We used price tracking tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to note the value of each discount.

In our guide to the best cooking tools for preparing asian cuisines, experts recommended investing in a mortar and pestle to pulverize herbs and spices into savory pastes and sauces. This set from Cole & Mason is made from granite, a non-porous material that won’t absorb oils, according to the brand. The mortar and pestle is hand-wash only, and the brand recommends seasoning it with white rice, then garlic, cumin, salt and pepper before use.

The Garmin Forerunner 745 is one of our favorite fitness trackers. It features health-monitoring features like wrist-based heart rate and sleep tracking. The fitness tracker also allows you to store music from streaming services on the device, which can connect to Bluetooth headphones for easy listening while on the go. If you find yourself out shopping, the Garmin Pay feature allows for contactless pay on the go. The brand says the device also has location tracking that allows you to stay safe by sharing your real-time location with select emergency contacts.

If you’re hoping to reduce plastic use in the kitchen, Bee’s Wrap clothes are washable, reusable and form a tight seal like plastic wrap for packing lunches or leftovers. While the brand just had a sale around Earth Day, you can nab this set through REI for 25% off. This set of five, which perish after one year of use, includes one large, two medium and two small wraps.

This 5-drawer tool cabinet can support up to 1500 pounds of tools, according to Craftsman. It features an internal locking system to keep your tools safe and comes with built-in wheels and a handlebar so you can maneuver it easily. It comes highly rated with a 4.6-star average review from over 400 ratings at Lowe’s.

What to buy in June

“The first 2 weeks in June are all about the boys,” said Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer savings expert at cashback browser extension Smarty. Porwal said to look out for potential Father’s Day deals on power tools, cordless tool kits, tool storage and automotive tools. The discounts might reach as high as 50% off popular tool brands and these price cuts will extend to bargain brands as well. Additionally, Porwal said to look at other items that you might need to complete your “honey-do” project list, such as paints, building materials, fixtures and hardware. He advised these items could be discounted by 20% or more from a variety of retailers.

Additionally, Porwal said that Father’s Day sales will extend to both casual apparel and activewear and there will also be timely savings on outdoor sporting gear and equipment.

As workers return to offices, Porwal believes shoppers might find deals on office furniture, air fresheners and cleaning supplies. He warned that you should compare prices and models, as some of the items “may be older technology that retailers are looking to move.” However, if the discount matters to you more than the newest model, it may be a good time to jump on these items.

What to skip in June

Shoppers looking to purchase computers, tablets and similar tech may want to wait for better pricing during back-to-school sales in late July and August, Porwal said. Shoppers that missed out on larger appliance and mattress deals during Memorial Day will likely want to hold out until August during Labor Day sales events, if they can. Porwal said that if any of those items are on your list sooner, you should keep your eye out for “special weekend sales at big box and home improvement retailers.”

