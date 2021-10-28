Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

On Oct. 28, Lowe’s began their holiday shopping season with the second annual Season of Savings event, promising new sales and deals every week. The home-improvement chain, which can be found in all 50 states and across Canada, offers discounts on large and small appliances, tools, vanities, smart home devices and more.

Although October might seem early for holiday shopping, experts have told Select that this year is different: With high demand for conventional gifts rather than gift cards, and considering the ongoing global supply shortages, people should start looking for gifts sooner rather than later. And it seems like people may be getting the gist: 83 percent of respondents in a recent RetailMeNot survey said they’d shop for the holidays before Thanksgiving, and 22 percent said they’d even begin in October.

We combed through the deals Lowe’s is offering this holiday season, with previous Select coverage and reader interest as guidance, to highlight sales and deals to consider. Using price trackers like Honey, we’ve also verified that these are indeed worthwhile deals and sales.

Lowe’s sales to consider

Lowe’s Seasons of Savings: Deals to consider

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best deals from Lowe’s Season of Saving sale, comparing the current prices to historical prices on price-comparison tools like Honey.

This impact wrench comes highly rated — it’s received a 4.7-star average rating from over 200 reviewers on the Lowe’s website. It provides up to 700 foot-pounds of torque and offers multispeed control for a variety of applications. It comes with a battery pack, as well. According to Honey, it’s available at its lowest price since June.

This pressure washer from Simpson is highly rated with an average 4.6-star rating from over 400 reviewers on the Lowe’s website. It includes a Honda engine, 12-inch wheels for maneuverability and a 25-foot pressure hose. Included are four nozzle tips for different cleaning purposes: 0 degrees, 15 degrees, 40 degrees and soap. According to Honey, it’s available at its lowest price at Lowe’s since June.

Experts told us that fall is a good time to purchase patio sets, since leftover stock from Labor Day sales could be heavily discounted. That’s true here, too, with this rattan wicker patio set from Clihome available for significantly less than rival Home Depot’s sold it for since June, according to Honey (Honey hasn’t tracked the Lowe’s price in the past four months). This nine-piece set includes a table, four chairs and four stools.

This garage door opener from Genie is currently available at its lowest price at Lowe’s since July, according to Honey. Its steel-reinforced belt reduces noise and provides extra durability. The motor is powerful enough to lift up to a 7-foot garage door of up to 500 pounds. It has an 4.4-star average rating from nearly 300 reviewers on the Lowe’s website.

This tool cabinet is built around a durable steel I-frame and can support 100 pounds. The embossed top mat protects the surface of the rolling cabinet, and tools remain safe inside behind a keyed internal locking system. It has a 4.6-star average rating from over 200 reviewers on the Lowe’s website and is available at its lowest price since June, according to Honey.

This smart display works with Google Assistant and is voice-controlled, allowing you to play music and show photos, search the internet, adjust the lights, lock the door and more, all hands-free. It’s available at its lowest price since June, according to Honey.

This vanity comes with the cabinet fully assembled and the sink predrilled for a single-hole faucet kit. The soft-close dovetail drawers come with tiered storage trays and removable dividers, and the cabinet has an open lower storage shelf. It's available at its lowest price since June, according to Honey.

