While Amazon is notorious for its deals on Prime Day, the retailer hosts other worthwhile sales throughout the year. And shoppers don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find deals on Amazon: In its ongoing Epic Daily Deals, the company is offering discounts on items across the spectrum, from technology to skin care products. Some sales only last 24 hours, while others will be available through the rest of the month and into November.

Though mid-October might seem early for Amazon to be offering holiday sales and deals, retailer experts previously told us that now is the perfect time for shoppers to begin preparing for the holidays, especially since retailers across industries are expected to continue experiencing global supply chain issues. The later you wait to shop, the harder it could be to find the exact gift you were hoping to give.

To help you make the most of the ongoing sales on Amazon, we compiled a list of the best sales and deals from the Epic Daily Deals event. To assure the quality of these sales and deals, we’ve checked their current prices on price tracker platforms like Honey and more.

Amazon Epic Daily Deals 2021: Best sales to shop

Amazon Epic Daily Deals 2021: Best deals to shop

These earbuds feature up to 25 hours of listening time on a full charge, meaning you can listen to music or make phone calls all day and night. With its dual connect option, you can use one or both earbuds, depending on your needs. These earbuds come with a charging case and can be found in Black, Blue and White. They have a 4.1-star average rating from over 4,000 Amazon shoppers and are at their lowest price since January, according to CamelCamelCamel.

For those looking to invest in a quality blender, the popular Vitamix A3500 Smart Blender is at its lowest price since April, according to CamelCamelCamel. It has five settings for users to pick from and can be set on a timer to help avoid over- or under-mixing your recipes. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 1,400 Amazon buyers.

This set comes with three pairs of dumbbells weighing 5, 8 and 12 pounds each. The weights are coated in durable neoprene material, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor workouts. If you are looking to upgrade your at-home workout setup or know someone who is upgrading theirs, these weights are top-rated with a 4.6-star average rating from over 17,000 Amazon buyers. It is currently available at the lowest price since August, according to CamelCamelCamel.

This mini camera automatically selects the optimal shutter speed in any environment, meaning it can be used day and night. It offers a one-touch selfie mode with a mini selfie mirror on the front, so the person behind the camera can also get in front of it. Beyond its specs, it comes highly rated with a 4.8-star average rating from over 17,000 Amazon buyers. The camera is available in Charcol Grey, Lilac Purple, Blush Pink, Sky Blue and Ice White.

If you are looking to upgrade your sleep, the mattress topper on your bed might be worth upgrading. This Sleep Mantra mattress topper has received a 4.5-star average rating from over 10,000 Amazon shoppers and can be bought for beds of any size, from twins to California kings. The topper, which has a down alternative fill, is stain-resistant and machine-washable.

This Instant Pot air fryer is multi-functional and allows users to bake, roast and reheat in addition to air fry. It has a non-stick, dishwasher-safe air fry basket and tray and is compact and counter-friendly. The air fryer has two built-in safety mechanisms: overheat protection and auto-off. Over 8,000 Amazon buyers have given it a 4.7-star average rating and it is currently available at the lowest price since July, according to CamelCamelCamel.

There are a lot of things to consider when figuring out which air purifier is right for your needs. If you are looking for one that is Wi-Fi-controlled and good for larger rooms, this LEVOIT could be a good fit for you. This quiet, energy-efficient air purifier has a 4.8-star average rating from over 1,300 Amazon buyers. You can check on your home’s air quality from anywhere using the VeSync app, meaning that you can ensure you have quality air to return home to. The air purifier is at its lowest price since April, according to CamelCamelCamel.

