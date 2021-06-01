Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Memorial Day is fast approaching — it’s almost time to break out the grilling supplies and sunscreen — landing on May 30 this year. Many brands have launched their Memorial Day sales ahead of the holiday weekend, the majority of them across a range of big-ticket, outdoor products, including patio furniture, grills, fire pits and other summer essentials, said editor Kristin McGrath, who recommends looking for deals on large appliances like refrigerators as well as mattresses and baby items, including car seats, monitors, strollers and more. To help narrow down your search, we compiled our favorite early Memorial Day sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about, and highlighted a few popular products currently on sale.

Early Memorial Day 2022 deals to consider

We rounded up the best ongoing deals on highly rated products we think you should know about, using price tracking tools CamelCamelCamel and Honey to note the discount value against historical pricing whenever we could.

Lowest price in three months, according to Honey

4.2-star-average rating from over 600 reviews at Article

Available in fabric, leather or velvet with multiple color selections for each textile

This highly rated sofa can be purchased as a two- or three-seater. According to Article, the couch is made of high-density foam with a polyester filling. The fabric edition of the sofa is available in Birch Ivory, Neptune Blue, and Briar Gray. The velvet edition is available in four colors like Cascadia Blue or Grass Green.

Lowest price in three months, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from over 1,800 reviews at GhostBed

Seven layers of cooling technology and high-density core for support and durability

This top-rated cooling mattress features gel memory foam throughout its seven layers and has “medium-plush firmness,” according to GhostBed. Right now, this mattress comes with two free pillows as part of GhostBed’s Memorial Day deal offerings.

Lowest price in three months, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from over 500 reviews at Best Buy

4K picture quality, anti-reflection and 3D sound

This 55-inch TV from Samsung — which makes some of our favorite smart TVs — offers bright visuals and ultra-dark details thanks to its 4K picture quality and high dynamic range (HDR) technology, according to the brand. It also features built-in voice controls using Amazon Alexa, Bixby or Google Assistant. This model comes in a variety of sizes, ranging from 43 inches to 98 inches.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from over 180 reviews on Amazon

Auto shut-off after one hour and digital LCD display

This expert-recommended flat iron takes 60 seconds to heat up to the maximum temperature of 425 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. The CHI flat iron features 1-inch tourmaline-infused ceramic plates, which experts previously told us helps smooth hair while protecting your hair from heat damage.

Lowest price in the last three months, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from over 490 reviews at Overstock

UV- and fade-resistant design and foldable construction

According to the brand, this heavy-duty outdoor Adirondack chair is made from a mix of plastic and recycled materials and designed for long-lasting use. It is available in 14 colors, but this Dark Green shade is one of a few options that are available at their lowest price in the last three months.

Lowest price in the last three months, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from over 4,700 reviews at Helix

Medium-feel mattress, limited motion transfer and memory foam and polyfoam layers

Helix says this mattress is a great option for side sleepers and offers pressure point relief. The brand also offers cooling tech as an add-on for an additional cost, for hot sleepers looking to wick away heat.

Lowest price since September 2021, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from over 3,600 reviews on Amazon

Features side-panel controls and a slow-closing seat and lid

BioBidet is offering up to 25% off select bidets this month and the BB-600 Ultimate Bidet is eligible for the discount. This option features adjustable water pressure, dual nozzles, adjustable nozzle positions, a heated seat, and a heated air dryer.

Best Memorial Day 2022 sales

Here are the best early Memorial Day sales across Select reader favorite categories and brands that are live right now — we'll also be posting articles throughout the week on major reader favorite categories like mattresses, furniture, TVs and tech.

Best Memorial Day 2022 mattress and bedding sales

Best Memorial Day 2022 furniture sales

Best Memorial Day 2022 home and appliances sales

Best Memorial Day 2022 tech sales

Lenovo : Up to 60% off select laptops, monitors, accessories and more

: Up to 60% off select laptops, monitors, accessories and more Best Buy : Up to $500 off select TVs, up to $200 off select MacBook Pro models and more

: Up to $500 off select TVs, up to $200 off select MacBook Pro models and more Samsung : Up to $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra, $50 off the Galaxy Buds Pro or Buds Live, $500 off Galaxy Chromebook 2 and more.

: Up to $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra, $50 off the Galaxy Buds Pro or Buds Live, $500 off Galaxy Chromebook 2 and more. Apple: Up to $700 in trade-in credits toward the purchase of a new Apple device

What to shop for during Memorial Day 2022 — and what to avoid

When looking for good deals to shop during Memorial Day, the key to finding discounts is to look for summer essentials, which McGrath said includes home and garden items, as well as home goods and outdoor furnishing from retailers like Wayfair and Overstock.

“This end-of-May sale is also a great time to research furniture sales as many of the larger furniture-focused retailers will offer deep discounting on bedroom sets, dining room sets, sofas and loveseats, and entertainment setups,” said Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer expert at cashback browser extension Smarty. But he recommended doing your research: “40% off bargain furniture, mattresses and appliances is not the same as 25% off quality name-brand items in the same category.”

However, Porwal noted that shoppers should wait on purchasing computers and mobile devices until later in the summer when back-to-school sales will likely offer deeper discounts on laptop, smartphones, tablets and other tech accessories. And while big-ticket devices like TVs will see several sales during Memorial Day weekend, you’ll likely see better discounts during Prime Day and “Christmas in July” type of summer sales, according to Porwal.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more