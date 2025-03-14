Yes, period swimwear actually works — here are the best brands

Finding a swimsuit you like is hard enough. But finding one when you’re on your period? Talk about tough stuff. Whether you use tampons, menstrual cups or pads, if you are wearing a traditional swimsuit, it means finding one that easily allows you to change those items when needed. That’s where period swimwear comes in. Like period underwear, period swimwear is reusable and intended to replace the need to wear alternative hygiene products.

Interested in trying period swimwear but unsure what to look for and where to get it? To help you shop, I’ve rounded up our favorite period swimwear in different styles.

What is period swimwear?

Period swimwear is designed to absorb menstrual blood so you don’t have to wear a tampon or pad. It functions in the same way that period underwear does. While period swimwear looks like a normal bathing suit, it’s constructed differently. Experts previously told us that this kind of period protection has a built-in pad with an absorbent core layer and a moisture-wicking top layer that dries away wetness. For the most part, you can’t even tell there is a pad built into period swimwear — you may feel a slight bulge, but it’s not noticeable to others when you wear it.

How I picked the best period swimwear

To round up period swimwear that would work for different bodies and types of flows, I kept the following in mind:

Absorbency: Period swimwear comes in varying absorbency levels and will note whether they are best suited for a light, medium or heavy flow. It’s important to pay close attention to this, to avoid leaks. To suit all needs, I looked for suites with various absorbency levels.

Period swimwear comes in varying absorbency levels and will note whether they are best suited for a light, medium or heavy flow. It’s important to pay close attention to this, to avoid leaks. To suit all needs, I looked for suites with various absorbency levels. Sizing and style: Swimsuits are not a one size fits all type of garment. To suit various body shapes and sizes and style preferences, I looked for period swimwear brands that offer inclusive sizing and various styles.

Swimsuits are not a one size fits all type of garment. To suit various body shapes and sizes and style preferences, I looked for period swimwear brands that offer inclusive sizing and various styles. Machine washable: It’s important to wash period swimwear after wearing it to avoid odors or stains. With this in mind, I focused on machine washable suits for ease.

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Our favorite period swimwear brands to try

To round up the below list of period swimwear, I focused on finding various styles that offer varying absorbency levels. I also prioritized brands providing a wide range of sizes and easily machine washable suits.

Best overall: Knix Leakproof Classic One Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece from Knix offers light absorbency, which means it can absorb up to three teaspoons of blood, which is about the same as one tampon, according to the brand. The classic style features thin straps, a scoop neck and full coverage in the butt area. There is a built-in shelf bra for support and adjustable straps. The suit is made of fabric with a protection rating for UPF 50+, and it comes in black or horizon (a blue color). This suit is machine washable and should be laid flat to dry.

Best one-piece: Beautikini Period Swimwear One Shoulder Ruffle Suit

This bathing suit is quick-drying and has a highly absorbent liner that can hold up to 3 tampons worth of menstrual flow, according to the brand. It features a one-shoulder design made from a nylon and Spandex blend. The bust has removable cups and the suit can be machine washed and laid flat to dry.

Best bikini bottom: ModiBodi Swimwear Hi-Waist Bikini Brief

ModiBodi offers various bikini tops and bottoms that you can mix and match to create the perfect look for yourself. These bottoms have a high-rise, which many reviewers say they like when they’re on their period and feel bloated. They are absorbent enough for a light to medium flow, which equates to approximately two tampons, according to the brand. The material used is chlorine-resistant and offers UPF 50+ sun protection.

This suit from Cupshe offers light absorbency period protection and a sleek, classic silhouette. It has removable cups and adjustable straps so you can customize the bust support and it has a lace-up back that allows you to cinch it in as tight (or loose) as needed. One thing to note: This suit needs to be hand-washed and laid flat to dry.

Best for teens: Knix Teen Period Swim Sport One-Piece

Knix Teen offers period underwear and swimwear for young people. This one-piece can absorb about two super tampons worth of blood and it is quick-drying for comfort, according to the brand. The suit has a racerback for support and mobility and offers medium coverage on the butt. It comes in three colors (black, blue and a blue pattern) and is saltwater and chlorine-resistant so it won’t fade, according to Knix Teen.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle.

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