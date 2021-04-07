Shopping for a washing machine can be overwhelming. They’re a large purchase, both for your wallet and your space. If you live in a smaller apartment — maybe you just moved into your first starter home — a portable washing machine can be a great option to save space and avoid carrying laundry to and from a laundromat.

“Most [portable washing machines] operate like your normal full-sized washing machine, but are suited for those on the move or anyone who lives in a smaller space,” explained Jay Ahmed, laundry merchant director at The Home Depot. “It’s different from a standard washing machine in that the portable appliance can be stored away when not in use.”

In addition to saving space, buying a portable washing machine can save you money, too. While washers from Samsung and Whirlpool start at around $600, portable washing machines are hundreds of dollars less. It's important to remember that these machines tend to fit only a few pounds of clothing at a time. Larger loads with heavy or bulky items (such as shoes or bed sheets) might have to be done elsewhere, said Shirley Hood, an appliance expert from retailer Abt.

To help guide you, we compiled the most affordable (under $350) and highly rated portable washing machines from retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

Best portable washing machines to consider

A portable washing machine can be plugged into an outlet and attached to a faucet with a short hose, so you can choose between a temporary or permanent set-up, according to Ahmed and Hood — you can also take a portable washing machine with you when traveling.

The Comfee Portable Washing Machine, Amazon’s best-selling portable clothes washing machine, has a glass lid so that you can monitor the inside of the machine as it works. It has six wash programs — Normal, Quick, Heavy, Bulky, Delicate, and Spin Only — as well as three different temperature settings for the water. Its “delay to start” function allows you to choose when to start the cycle and its stainless steel inner tub can wash up to 15 pound of clothing at once. When your load is done, its wheels and handles make the machine easy to transport. The Comfee has an average 4.4-star rating from more than 2,900 customer reviews.

This portable washer from Black+Decker has a transparent top, 6-foot power cord and LED display with five cycle programs — heavy, gentle, normal, rapid and soak — along with three water level options for different sized loads: High, Medium and Low. It’s designed to wash up to 6.6 pounds of laundry at once. As a safety component, when you open the lid, this washer automatically shuts off. On Amazon, this portable washer has an average 4.4-star rating over more than 3,900 reviews.

The Magic Chef compact washer has a see-through window and LED display. To control the cycle, you can choose between three water levels, three temperature settings and six wash programs. It includes rollers on the bottom so you can easily move it around, too. Inside, the washer includes a stainless steel tub and detergent dispenser, and you’ll also find a built-in filter, which is supposed to catch things like coins left behind in clothes. This washer has an average 4.3-star rating over more than 900 reviews on Walmart.

With a 0.9-cubic foot stainless steel tub, this machine can handle up to 6 pounds of clothes at once. The washer also includes two roller wheels in the back, adjustable legs and carry handles. On the LED display, you have the option of five programs — ranging from heavy to soak — three water levels and a lint filter as well. Plus, the machine has a quiet spin function. It has an average 4.4-star rating from more than 680 reviews.

The Kuppet Compact Twin Tub Portable Mini Washing Machine includes two tubs with their own timers. The first tub, which can handle 18 pounds of laundry, washes your clothes and the second tub, the spinner, wrings them out. When the load is done washing, you simply move your clothes to the spinner, which runs simultaneously as the washer and can hold 8 pounds of clothing at a time. In the middle of the two timers, there’s a wash selector dial that has gentle, normal and drain functions. This washer has a 4.3-star rating from more than 8,300 reviews.

This 2-in-1 washing machine from Super Deal includes separate washer and spinner tubs, which you can run at the same time: The wash tub can hold up to 8 pounds and the spinner can handle up to 5 pounds. Its washing cycle, which you can set to standard, drain or soft, can last up to 15 minutes. Once that’s finished, you can move the clothes to the Super Deal’s spinner, which cycles for 5 minutes or less. The Super Deal portable washing machine has an average 4.1-star rating from more than 9,300 reviews.

