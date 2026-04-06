With summer on the horizon, you’re probably taking inventory of your gardening tool supply, including hand pruners. Along with gardening shoes and fertilizer, pruning shears are one of the most important pieces of equipment for beginners and experienced gardeners alike: You can use them to clip away dead leaves and stems, harvest fresh fruits and veggies in your garden and more.

“[Pruning shears] make clean cuts, which is important because jagged cuts on plants can invite pests and diseases,” says Julie Bawden-Davis, the professional gardener behind Healthy Houseplants. “Clean cuts also look better, and plants will leaf out more quickly after pruning.”

To learn more about the types of pruning shears out there, we spoke to gardening experts about what to look for, and compiled a list of their recommendations to shop.

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The best pruning shears to shop

Below are our experts’ favorite anvil, bypass and ratchet pruners and loppers, all of which include recommended features like safety locks, high-quality blades and ergonomic handle designs.

Best anvil pruners and loppers

Fiskars 9115 Smooth Action Anvil Pruner $ 25.19 Amazon What to know Pruner type: anvil | Cutting capacity: ⅝ in. | Blade material: steel | Safety features: safety lock What we like Sharp blade

Soft handle

Corrosion-resistant Something to note Best for small stems

Ashlie Thomas, a professional gardener who runs the blog The Mocha Gardener, recommends this anvil pruner to “clip through small stems, branches, and twigs that are no bigger than 1/2 inch.” These pruners have a corrosion-resistant coating on their blades for more durability, according to the brand. Plus, the ergonomically designed soft handle grip can accommodate both right- and left-handed users, as detailed on Fiskars’ website.

This anvil pruner from Gardena, available in three sizes, also comes recommended by Thomas. It has a fiberglass-reinforced handle for durability and a nonslip coating on its blade for smooth cutting, according to the brand.

Gardener’s Supply Company Anvil Pruners $ 29.99 Gardener's Supply Company What to know Pruner type: anvil | Cutting capacity: ⅝ in. | Blade material: steel | Safety features: safety lock; plastic storage holster; nonslip handle What we like Nonslip handle Something to note Best for small stems

Thomas also recommends these anvil pruners, which have a double-bevel blade that can cut through wood, and a rubber shock absorber that helps reduce stress on your hands and wrists, according to the brand. It also has a nonslip handle with a PVC coating and comes in two colors: orange and green. It’s ideal for hard-to-cut, tough, dry wood and best for those with small hands, according to Gardener’s Supply Company.

If you’re looking for a more forceful lopper with long handles for hard-to-reach spaces, Bawden-Davis recommends this option from Corona. Its 32-inch handles are made from durable fiberglass that have 8-inch nonslip foam grips on the ends for comfort and safety. It also comes with a nonstick coated steel blade that’s resharpenable and replaceable.

Best bypass pruners and loppers

Made of high-quality Japanese Izumo Yasuki steel, these bypass pruners have a comfortable vinyl handle, and two-inch blades for a clean, precise cut, according to the brand. These pruners are “great for cutting through fresh green stems and branches,” Thomas says.

These bypass pruners from Felco — another popular brand recommended by Bawden-Davis — have a uniquely shaped ergonomic handle and an angled head suitable for gardeners with larger hands, according to the brand. These also come with a sap groove and a rubber shock absorber that can reduce hand and wrist strain, as detailed on the brand’s website.

Bawden-Davis recommends these Corona pruners in part for their durability. “You don’t want to fall in love with a pair of pruners only to have them fall apart after a couple of seasons,” she says. They have forged steel blades and a self-cleaning sap groove. They come in multiple cutting sizes including ½ inch, ¾ inch and 1-inch and have red handles so you can easily spot them among your plants.

Ars Needle Nose Pruner $ 22.90 Amazon What to know Pruner type: bypass | Cutting capacity: 1 in. | Blade material: stainless steel | Safety features: safety lock What we like Long blades Something to note May rust over time

This pruner is lightweight — weighing just three ounces — and has sharp, elongated blades that are “great for reaching through tight places to snip off your plants,” according to Thomas. You can use them to harvest vegetables, fruits and fresh herbs, as well as clip flowers, she told us. They also have stainless steel blades, which can “minimize rusting over time,” she says.

Fiskars Bypass Lopper $ 24.99 Amazon What to know Pruner type: bypass lopper | Cutting capacity: 1.5 in. | Blade material: steel | Safety features: nonstick blades; shock absorbing bumpers What we like Long handles

Low-friction coating Something to note Best for experienced gardeners

This bypass lopper from Fiskars, which Bawden-Davis recommends, has 24-inch nonslip grip handles for more control, according to the brand. The blades also have a low-friction coating, which prevents them from getting sticky due to sap; it also allows for smoother cuts, according to the brand.

Tabor Tools GG11A Bypass Lopper $ 55.90 Amazon What to know Pruner type: bypass lopper | Cutting capacity: 1.75 in. | Blade material: steel | Safety features: shock absorbing grips; nonstick blades What we like Long handles Something to note Best for experienced gardeners

Another bypass lopper recommended by Bawden-Davis, this option has ergonomic and anti-shock rubberized grips for comfort. The lopper uses a compound action system, which relies on multiple pivot points to increase the force behind the blade for a more precise and powerful cut, according to Tabor Tools. It has a 30-inch-long design and replaceable blades, too.

The Gardener’s Friend Pruners $ 27.99 Amazon What to know Pruner type: ratchet | Cutting capacity: 1 inch | Blade material: steel | Safety features: safety lock; nonstick blades What we like Detachable sponge

Lightweight

Three-step ratchet Something to note Best for small stems

These pruners have an ergonomic design, lightweight aluminum frame and a replaceable blade. These also have a three-step ratchet mechanism, which lets you minimize resistance and make more cuts with minimal effort, according to the brand. Additionally, these come with a detachable oiled sponge to clean the blade.

This ratchet pruner from expert-favorite brand Corona has nonstick blades for smooth cuts and easy cleaning. Its nonslip, molded handles are suitable for right- or left-handed use, though it’s best for those with small to medium-sized hands, according to the brand.

How I picked the best pruning shears

Here are the factors we kept in mind while making this list:

Type of pruning shears: There are four main types of pruning shears (also known as pruners or garden shears): anvil pruners, bypass pruners, ratchet pruners and loppers. We go more in depth on what makes each type unique and what they’re best used for below.

Blade quality and sharpness: Each pruner has steel or titanium-coated blades for durability. Keep in mind you’ll need to regularly sharpen these with continuous use.

Cutting capacity: This is the distance between the blades. Thin branches, small stems and twigs usually require a cutting capacity less than 1 inch, while thicker stems, branches and bushes require loppers — which are larger tools that require two hands — with a 1.5-inch cutting capacity or higher.

Ergonomics: Look for pruning shears with an anti-slip cushioning or grip for safety and comfort.

Safety features: Pruners will often have a safety lock that keeps it shut when not in use. Pruners may also have nonstick blades or a sap groove that can direct gunk away from the blades to prevent them from sticking together, which then reduces the amount of strain on your hands.

What are the benefits of using pruning shears?

Regular pruning is a necessary part of gardening to keep your plants attractive and healthy. Pruning shears are tools that allow you to cleanly cut off diseased or damaged stems (so you can drive away pests and diseases) and help prevent your plants from growing too full or long. Pruning shears can typically cut small branches, flowers, fruits and fresh herbs.

Depending on where you are in the gardening season, pruning shears can also provide extra benefits. “Clipping off a few leaves to do some basic trimming at the beginning of the season is very helpful,” Thomas says. For example, plants that produce a lot of branches like tomato plants need to be cut regularly so they have room to grow, according to Thomas.

In the summer, you’ll want to use your pruners to cut and harvest your leafy greens, and herbs here and there, according to Thomas. Around the fall when temperatures drop into the 60s and below, you can cut away plants that are going into dormancy or ones that have completed their plant life to allow fresh leaves and foliage to come through.

What are the different types of pruning shears?

Our experts list three main types of pruning shears to consider — anvil pruners, bypass pruners and ratchet pruners — each with their own unique benefits. Loppers, are garden shears similar to pruners but require two hands.

Anvil pruners

Anvil pruners have one blade that pushes down onto a piece of metal or plastic underneath. Since these tend to crush when they cut, they’re best for cutting deadwood or making rough cuts on thicker, harder stems, according to our experts.

Bypass pruners

Bypass pruners have two different curved blades that pass each other as you cut — one of them is very sharp and the other is slightly more dull, according to Bawden-Davis. “These pruners can be used for a wide variety of tasks, including cutting soft green plant materials, as well as harder plant matter,” she says. “They tend to be less bulky than anvil pruners, which allows for more precise cutting.”

Ratchet pruners

Ratchet pruners are technically a subset of anvil pruners since they have one blade — however, they have a more “catch and hold” mechanism where you’re able to “press down slightly and then press it again a few times to cut all the way through,” Thomas says. Ratchet pruners allow you to exert less force when cutting, which might be ideal for anyone with a hand injury or those who can’t use a lot of force.

Loppers

To cut thicker branches, shrubs and bushes, you’ll need a lopper. Loppers aren’t technically pruning shears, though they resemble one another (and come in the same types listed above). Unlike a pruning shear, a lopper has a longer handle that requires you to use both hands. You can also use them to cut “hard-to-reach places such as elevated plant parts or in the interior of a plant where you might not want to reach your hands, as you could get hurt,” Bawden-Davis says.

How to shop for pruning shears

In addition to buying the right type of pruner for your needs, our experts also recommend considering blade quality, ergonomic grip and safety features.

What is cutting capacity?

Cutting capacity refers to a pruner’s ability to cut different types of plant materials, such as stems, branches and leaves of varying diameters. Pruners that you can hold and use with one hand are used for cutting relatively thin or small foliage. Pruners such as loppers, are meant to be used with both hands. “They are used to cut larger in diameter stems and branches and are good for getting into hard-to-reach places,” says Bawden-Davis. Whatever your case may be, make sure your pruners have the capacity to cut different types of stems.

How important is blade quality and sharpness?

Blade quality is one of the most important factors to look for when shopping, according to our experts. In addition to cutting capacity, the quality and sharpness of the blades on pruning shears is equally important. This means that after using the shears over time, you’ll have to sharpen the blades to keep them effective.

If possible, hold the tool before purchasing. The pruning shear should have some heft and “feel solid in your hands,” Bawden-Davis says.

You’ll also want to look for sharp blades. “A sharp blade is very important because it’s going to create that smooth, clean cut,” Thomas says. “If you have a dull blade, then you’re going to be hacking away at it and that’s going to be a strain on your hands as well.” She recommends using a pruner sharpener or any other basic sharpening tool.

How important is ergonomics for pruning shears?

Thomas recommends looking for models that have anti-slip cushioning or grip. “You need to be able to grip the pruner comfortably, especially being in the garden when you’re around water and so many different types of substances,” Thomas says. This also minimizes the chance of your shears slipping and injuring you.

What safety features are important for pruning shears?

Safety locks can keep a pruner shut when it’s not in use to prevent injuries. Some shears also have a sap groove, which is a small detail on the lower blade that directs sap away from the blades to prevent them from sticking together.

Thomas also recommends looking for pruners with handles (that you can attach to your wrist to help you keep track of them as you move around your garden), and bright-colored pruners (to ensure you’re not losing them among your plants).

Meet our gardening experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

Mili Godio is an editor at NBC Select who has covered a variety of gardening and outdoor articles including garden hoses, indoor gardening kits and riding lawn mowers. For this article, she interviewed three gardening experts and researched dozens of pruners on the market that aligned with their guidance.

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