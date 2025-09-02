The shiny, glossy appearance of stainless steel appliances instantly gives your kitchen an elevated look without much effort. What’s less appealing about stainless steel, however, is that they get dirty very easily. Between smudges, scratches, fingerprints, and more, sometimes it feels like the best way to keep stainless steel clean is to use them as little as possible.

The good news is that there are easy ways you can clean your stainless steel appliances while feeling confident about using them every day. I spoke with multiple cleaning experts to learn the best stainless steel cleaning methods, including the best (and worst) products to use.

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How to clean stainless steel appliances, according to experts

There are a few methods and products that are ideal for cleaning stainless steel appliances. Here is what our experts recommend:

Get a new microfiber cloth, bowl with warm water and your favorite dish soap, such as Seventh Generation, Mrs. Meyers or Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray. Add a few drops of the dish soap to the bowl of warm water and mix it together. Fold the microfiber cloth a few times and then dunk it gently into the bowl of soapy warm water. Squeeze out any excess water. Use the cloth to wipe and buffer the surface of your stainless steel fridge, microwave, dishwasher or gas stovetop. Dampen a second microfiber cloth with warm water and go over the stainless steel appliance once more. Then use a dry microfiber cloth to get rid of any water or residue. Lastly, use stainless steel wipes, like Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish Wipes, to wipe the surfaces of the stainless steel appliance. Then, use the dry microfiber cloth and wipe over the same areas until dry.

The best products for cleaning stainless appliances

All of the products below are expert recommendations and/or have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

If you prefer using a spray rather than wipes that already have a cleaning solution, you can try this option from Zep. It’s safe on your stainless steel appliances, including the outside outdoor appliances like a grill. All you have to do is spray it onto the surface and then wipe with a microfiber cloth.

Microfiber cloths are ideal for many types of cleaning tasks, especially cleaning stainless steel. Since they aren’t too rough or textured, they won’t damage the surface of your appliances, according to Dulude. It’s also a good idea to have multiple microfiber cloths for cleaning different areas and for washing versus drying.

Weiman’s stainless steel cleaning products come recommended by both Kadi Dulude, owner of cleaning company Wizard of Homes, and Robin Murphy, the chief cleaning office at cleaning services company Maid Brigade. They say that Weiman’s stainless steel cleaning sprays and wipes are effective at getting rid of smudges and fingerprints. Weiman’s stainless steel cleaning spray is also great for cleaning appliances because it leaves a protective layer that prevents smudges and other residue from showing up later on, according to Murphy. This bundle includes two bottles with wipes and a microfiber cloth, which you can use to help add shine to your appliances.

For cleaning your stainless steel appliances with simple dish soap, Murphy recommends using your favorite eco-friendly option, like Seventh Generation, which is plant based and free of fragrances. It’s “Safe, biodegradable, and effective at cutting grease without residue,” says Murphy. Plus, it’s “gentle enough for daily wipe-downs.” Add a few drops of this to a bowl with warm water before wiping with a microfiber cloth.

This lavender-based stainless steel cleaner from Therapy is ideal if you want a cleaner with a pleasant smell. It includes a microfiber cloth and spray, which helps make your stainless steel fridge and dishwasher more resistant to fingerprints and streaks, according to the brand.

Frequently asked questions What should you not use to clean stainless steel? Both Dulude and Murphy say that the most important thing when cleaning stainless steel is to avoid using abrasive ingredients and paper towels. This includes bleach, scouring pads or steel wool and oily products, according to Murphy. Similarly, you should avoid using scrub pasts that are too abrasive that can leave scratches on the surface of stainless steel, according to Dulude.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Kadi Dulude is the owner of cleaning services company Wizard of Homes.

is the owner of cleaning services company Wizard of Homes. Robin Murphy is the chief cleaning officer at cleaning services company Maid Brigade, based in White Plains, NY and Manchester, CT.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about cleaning products and do product reviews. I spoke with multiple cleaning experts for their recommendations and advice for this story.

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