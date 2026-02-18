Hair loss happens — but that doesn’t mean you have to sit back and accept it. There are tons of shampoos and other products on the market that can help you address hair loss or thinning. Another possible treatment option? Red light therapy.

Not familiar with red light therapy? It has long been used for both medical and cosmetic treatments, including addressing inflammation and acne. Dermatologists I spoke with also said it can help address hair thinning or loss. Below, find out how it works and how you can try it at home.

What is red light therapy?

To understand how this treatment works to prevent hair loss, you first need a basic understanding of what red light therapy is. “It utilizes specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to penetrate the skin and stimulate cellular activity,” says Dr. Melanie Palm, a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon at Art of Skin MD. “This process enhances mitochondrial function, leading to increased energy production, reduced inflammation, and accelerated tissue repair.”

Usually, red light therapy is delivered via a handheld device or a light panel, which you place on the area being treated. It’s non-invasive, and there are both in-office treatments and at-home devices, says Dr. Anetta Reszko, a board-certified dermatologist in New York.

Both Palm and Reszko note that while some studies have examined how red light therapy can benefit various aspects, more research is needed to understand its full efficacy.

Can red light therapy help with hair loss?

Red light therapy is thought to treat hair thinning and loss by boosting circulation and blood flow. This brings nutrients to the scalp to stimulate new growth, says Palm. “The therapy also stimulates cellular metabolism within follicles and may prolong the anagen (growth) phase of the hair cycle,” she says. “Furthermore, its anti-inflammatory effects create a healthier scalp environment that is more conducive to hair growth.”

Preliminary research supports this finding. A review of 2020 studies found that red light therapy may be effective in combating hair loss, though the review noted that some studies had ties to the laser device industry.

How to try red light therapy for hair loss at home

Want to try at-home red light therapy for hair loss? “The first step should be to consult with a board-certified dermatologist to accurately diagnose the cause of hair loss,” says Palm. “If red light therapy is appropriate, select an FDA-cleared device and adhere to the manufacturer’s usage guidelines — which typically involves several sessions per week.” It’s important to underscore that consistency is key. “These devices tend to be most effective when started early in the thinning process and when incorporated into a comprehensive treatment plan that may include topical or oral therapies, nutritional optimization, and in-office regenerative treatments when appropriate,” says Palm.

At-home red light therapy devices for hair loss

Below, find some at-home red light therapy devices for hair loss. Most of them are recommendations from the experts I spoke with. The ones that are not have above 4-star average ratings from hundreds of reviews. They are also all FDA-approved. One thing to note: These devices tend to be on the pricier side.

“This is a strong option because it delivers medical-grade low-level light therapy across a larger treatment surface, which can help support scalp health and follicular activity,” says Palm. “Its flexible panel design also allows it to sit close to the scalp — proximity matters with light therapy, as energy delivery decreases with distance.” It is FDA-approved for hair restoration and the flexible panel provides a customized fit to ensure as much contact as possible, according to the brand. In addition to use on the scalp, you can place the stand under your face to expose it to the red light, or wrap it around smaller body parts like legs and calves.

Reszko says HigherDose’s Red Light Hat supports scalp circulation and follicle activity and says that the hands-free design makes it easy to use. You are meant to wear it for ten minutes at a time and the inside of the hat has 120 medical-grade LED lights that emit red light. The hat is also cordless and rechargeable.

Get a relaxing massage while receiving red light therapy on your scalp. This massager, recommended by Reszko, features 72 bristles that gently stimulate your scalp while the red light is on. It is water-resistant and comes with a one-year warranty. Reviewers say that the massage feels great, and they’ve noticed hair regrowth after using it consistently.

Wear this red light helmet for 25 minutes daily to promote hair regrowth. It is FDA-approved and has 120 LED lights that emit red light. The helmet covers nearly all of your scalp and includes a remote to turn it on.

Theradome’s red-light helmet is wireless and features 40 red-light lasers. It comes with a one-year warranty and the box includes a protective bag for when it is not in use. The helmet has foam pads on the sides for comfort and provides a close fit so that your hair follicles get maximum exposure to the red light.

Frequently asked questions Is there anyone who should avoid red light therapy for hair loss? Red light therapy is generally considered safe for most people. That said, individuals with photosensitive conditions, such as lupus, or those on medications that increase light sensitivity should consult a physician before starting treatment, says Palm. Both experts I spoke to also stressed the importance of seeing a doctor if you are experiencing sudden or unexplained hair loss to rule out underlying medical conditions before trying any treatment. How long does it take for red light therapy for hair loss to work? Don’t expect a quick fix. Hair regrowth is a gradual process. “Patients typically need consistent red light therapy sessions for at least 3-4 months to notice reduced shedding, with visible improvements in hair density often taking 6 months or more,” says Palm. “Consistency is crucial, and combining therapy with other treatments may enhance results.”

