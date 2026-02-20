Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. That’s because hair growth starts in follicles located below the surface of the skin — a healthy scalp means stronger, shinier, thicker hair and less breakage and hair loss, says Dr. Craig Ziering, a board-certified dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon in California.

One way to ensure you’re giving your scalp the proper care is by adding regular scalp treatments to your hair care routine. An even better way is by using a scalp brush or massager, which are tools specifically designed to stimulate blood flow to the follicles without causing damage. They have soft, malleable bristles to help exfoliate, remove all that buildup of sebum and dead skin cells, and redistribute the oil, says Dr. Margarita Lolis, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group.

Do scalp massagers work for hair growth?

For most people, scalp massagers won’t be the sole reason for hair growth. “However, in certain circumstances, they can help by decreasing an inflammatory cascade impacting the hair follicles, helping stimulate blood flow and removing microbes that are impairing growth,” says William Gaunitz, a certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology. So, they help support a healthier scalp environment, which can in turn help healthy hair growth.

Some studies support that: A small study in 2016 found that four minutes of scalp massage a day over the course of six months led to increased hair thickness in men. Another study published in 2019 found that scalp massage could even help improve alopecia.

“I typically use scalp massagers with a broader treatment plan to improve overall results rather than trying to use it as a single solution,” says Gaunitz. Typical treatments for hair growth include oral medication, topical solutions like minoxidil and various dermatology treatments, including platelet-rich plasma injections (PRP) or prescription-only laser caps, according to experts in our guide to thinning hair treatments.

If you are using a scalp massager to stimulate growth, you should use one three times a week for 15 minutes, typically right before you take a shower, says Gaunitz. “The scalp massage is going to increase blood flow and exfoliate the scalp. It’s best followed by shampoo and then a topical scalp serum,” he says.

I asked hair experts (including a trichologist specializing in natural textures) and dermatologists for their recommendations for the best scalp massagers. Here’s what to keep in mind based on their guidance:

Scalp brushes versus scalp massagers: Scalp brushes, which have thinner bristles, are designed to exfoliate the scalp, helping to remove flakes and the buildup of dead skin cells, while also distributing healthy oils throughout the hair as you brush. Scalp massagers have thicker, stouter bristles. While they will also help remove buildup, they are designed to use in the shower (specifically while you shampoo) to help promote circulation and help the product better penetrate your scalp, says Lolis. Both tools can have a place in your scalp care routine.

Both scalp brushes and scalp massagers should have soft, malleable bristles, experts say. “You don’t want to be too aggressive right on the scalp and cause irritation,” says Lolis. “You also don’t want to overly traumatize the hair follicle itself.” For this reason, she recommends silicone scalp brushes and massagers. Find the right hair brush: While you should not use a regular hair brush to massage the scalp, finding the right brush for your hair type can support scalp health. You don’t want something that is going to rip out hair, causing breakage and putting stress on the follicles, says Dr. Azza Halim, a board-certified physician in Boca Raton, Florida who specializes in topical treatments, including those for the scalp.

The best scalp massagers and brushes

Best overall

Ocoa Scalp Massager $ 12.98 Ocoa Beauty What to know What we like Soft, flexible bristles

Ergonomic design Something to note Nothing to note at this time

This Ocoa scalp massager is a favorite of NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio, who uses it every time she washes her hair (about once every two to three days). “I have very fine hair, so most scalp massagers cause a lot of breakage,” she says. “This one has soft silicone bristles that don’t tug or pull at my hair, so I’m never worried about it damaging my roots.” It also has a small grip at the top that makes it easy to hold, plus it’s small enough to take comfortably on the go, says Godio.

Ocoa’s scalp massager has soft, flexible bristles that feel gentle even on sensitive scalps, according to our editors. Courtesy of Mili Godio)

Most flexible

This flexible brush’s bristles can mold to the shape of your scalp, says Lolis. The bristles also won’t snag your hair, which is key, she says. It’s suitable for all hair types, including fine and coily hair, and you can even use it if you wear extensions, according to the brand.

Most gentle

Diane Shampoo Massage Brush $ 8.99 Amazon What to know What we like Budget-friendly

Comfortable hand strap

Feels durable Something to note Nothing to note at this time

This scalp massager comes recommended by NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown, who uses it exclusively in the shower during and after shampooing. “The silicone bristles are really gentle, which I appreciate: I think there’s this unhealthy assumption that natural hair is tough and resilient, but it actually requires a lot of gentle care, in my experience,” says Brown. “I don’t have any major scalp issues and I think it’s partly because I’m using this massager to get the blood flowing up there once or twice a week. I also have long-ish acrylic nails so this decreases the risk of the tips scratching my scalp.” You can use the massager on both wet and dry hair, and it’s great for applying dry shampoo, too, according to the brand.

Brown says the soft bristles on this scalp massager make caring for her natural hair much easier and gentler. Courtesy of Nikki Brown

Most versatile

Tangle Teezer’s version of the classic scalp brush also comes recommended by the International Trichology Congress, an educational and professional platform for certified scalp experts. Afope Atoyebi, a UK-based, certified trichologist specializing in natural hair textures, likes it for its two-tier bristle design, which makes it a brush and massager hybrid. Its long flexible bristles exfoliate the scalp and remove flakes, while shorter firmer bristles stimulate circulation and boost blood flow to the scalp, according to the brand. Consider this a do-it-all scalp tool: you can use it in or out of the shower and with or without product.

Best with firm bristles

If you have dandruff or oily hair, Lolis recommends this Jupiter scalp brush because of its firm but not too firm bristles, which are still gentle enough for everyday use, according to the brand. “If you want to really exfoliate the scalp or have extra sebum production, I like this one,” she says. Its small size also makes it ideal for travel.

Best in-shower brush

Lolis likes this option from Leonor Greyl as an in-shower massager. “The bristles are the perfect combination of soft and strong,” she says. “It helps enhance product penetration, eliminate dandruff and residue, while making your scalp feel so nice and nourished.”

Best budget-friendly

For a more wallet-friendly option, Dr. Navin Arora, board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor at the Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, likes this sub-$10 option. “You can use it every time you shampoo or with a scalp oil,” to help lift any flakes and buildup while also promoting circulation, he says.

Best vibrating

Vibrating scalp massagers aren’t technically necessary, according to the experts I spoke with; though, theoretically, the gentle vibration may have the same benefits of a good old-fashioned manual massage, says Atoyebi. Arora says patients in his practice really seem to like the Comfier Cordless Hair Scalp Massager. It has four intensity modes and you can use it on the scalp, neck and back, according to the brand.

How to shop for scalp brushes and massagers

To find the right scalp brush for you, experts recommend considering your hair type and scalp condition. Here’s what to identify before you buy:

Identify your hair type. Whether you have fine, straight hair, thick coils or something in between will partially dictate what brushes will work best for you. Consider a scalp brush or massager that won’t pull or tug at your hair, or won’t cause breakage if you have very fine hair.

Whether you have fine, straight hair, thick coils or something in between will partially dictate what brushes will work best for you. Consider a scalp brush or massager that won’t pull or tug at your hair, or won’t cause breakage if you have very fine hair. Identify the condition of your scalp. Common scalp issues include flakiness, itchiness, irritation, sensitivity and oiliness. But the root cause of these issues, and therefore the right products to treat them, might not always be clear. Consider talking to an expert, like your hairstylist or dermatologist, to advise on whether you could benefit from more scalp exfoliation, hydration or massaging.

Common scalp issues include flakiness, itchiness, irritation, sensitivity and oiliness. But the root cause of these issues, and therefore the right products to treat them, might not always be clear. Consider talking to an expert, like your hairstylist or dermatologist, to advise on whether you could benefit from more scalp exfoliation, hydration or massaging. Always look for gentle bristles. Remember, you never want to scrape or stress the scalp by adding tension to the follicles, which can lead to hair loss and increased scalp sensitivity. Any scalp brush or massager you buy should have soft flexible bristles that you can easily manipulate with your fingers and shouldn’t snag your hair.

Frequently asked questions Do you actually need a scalp massager? You don’t technically need to use a special tool to reap these benefits. “You can literally use your fingers,” says Halim. “The whole goal of scalp massaging is really to increase blood flow and circulation, it’s not there to scrape your scalp.” How often should you use a scalp massager? Lolis recommends doing a dedicated scalp massage (using a scalp massager or just your fingers) once or twice a week — though there’s no harm in doing it daily. “If you are trying to have some me time and you want to pamper yourself a little bit, scalp massagers are great for that,” says Atoyebi. What products can you use with a scalp massager for hair growth? Gaunitz recommends a complete hair growth solution plan alongside using a scalp massager, such as getting blood work, identifying the core reason for hair loss and correcting it internally. Use a scalp serum and a chemical-free shampoo (which doesn’t include sulfates, silicones or artificial fragrances) during or after using a scalp massager to help exfoliate the scalp, says Gaunitz. How do you use a scalp massager? You can use scalp brushes and massagers on wet or dry hair. In fact, most scalp massagers are designed for shower use with shampoo, experts say. The key is to make sure your brush or massager doesn’t snag or pull your hair because you don’t want to accidentally cause breakage. You should be very careful using a scalp massager on wet hair or a wet scalp because it can pull or tug at the hair, which can cause more harm than good, says Gaunitz.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Craig Ziering is a board-certified dermatologist, fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and hair transplant surgeon.

is a board-certified dermatologist, fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and hair transplant surgeon. William Gaunitz is a certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology, a hair growth treatment brand.

is a certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology, a hair growth treatment brand. Afope Atoyebi is a certified trichologist based in the UK. She specializes in natural hair textures, addressing both the physical and social impacts of scalp issues with her treatments.

is a certified trichologist based in the UK. She specializes in natural hair textures, addressing both the physical and social impacts of scalp issues with her treatments. Dr. Margarita Lolis is a board-certified dermatologist at Skin and Laser Surgery Specialists, a division of Schweiger Dermatology Group in Hackensack, New Jersey. She specializes in noninvasive cosmetic treatments and skin cancer removal.

is a board-certified dermatologist at Skin and Laser Surgery Specialists, a division of Schweiger Dermatology Group in Hackensack, New Jersey. She specializes in noninvasive cosmetic treatments and skin cancer removal. Dr. Navin Arora is a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor at the Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. He is the founder of Borealis Dermatology in New York.

is a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor at the Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. He is the founder of Borealis Dermatology in New York. Dr. Azza Halim is a board-certified physician in Boca Raton, Florida. She specializes in laser treatments and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a journalist and former Glamour editor who has covered beauty and wellness treatments for over a decade. For this article, I spoke to five dermatologists, a hair restoration expert and a trichologist specializing in natural textures about the importance of scalp health and the best scalp brushes and massagers that will work for various hair types and textures.

