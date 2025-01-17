If you have a trip to the slopes coming up, it’s important to make sure your family has on the proper winter apparel, especially a good pair of snow pants for kids. Just like adults, kids need snow pants that are both warm and comfortable but also easy to move in. This means you shouldn’t just reach for any pair of jeans or sweatpants.

Snow pants are made to keep your legs warm but still provide breathability, that way you still feel comfortable while gliding down the slopes.To find the best snow pants for kids and learn more about what features to look for in them, I spoke with several winter apparel experts for their guidance and recommendations. I also included items that are highly rated on Amazon.

How I picked the best snow pants for kids

In building this list, I considered my own research and input from my sources. Here’s everything they recommend I keep in mind:

Sizing: Unlike jeans or chino pants, snow pants for kids don’t always come with sizes in the form of numbers (like a 10 for women or 33 x 30 for men). They’re typically labeled as small, medium, large and extra-large, with some brands offering extra-small, petite or double XL and more. Brands and retailers have helpful size charts that tell you the range of each size in inches. In making this list, I made sure to include snow pants that come in at least small, medium, large and extra-large. I also included snow pants with adjustable waistbands and suspenders.

Since most people who wear snow pants either take part in winter sports that require walking or standing in snow, it’s important to choose a pair that mentions water resistance or proofing in its product details. When the snow melts it can permeate through your clothing depending on the material. All of the snow pants on this list are made of waterproof or water resistant materials, according to their brands. Leg gaiters and adjustable cuffs: Another common and essential feature of a good pair of snow pants is adjustable elastic cuffs on the hem. For some pants, this means a flexible hem that fits securely around the ankle or calf to prevent snow from getting inside the pant legs, according to Swindle. These are commonly called “powder cuffs.” Many snow pants also have leg gaiters which serve the same purpose, but aren’t always attached to the pants themselves. Instead, they wrap around the bottom of snow boots and fit securely on the lower leg. I made sure to include snow pants that have powder cuffs or options that come with leg gaiters.

The best snow pants and bibs for kids

All of the snow pants and bibs below are either direct recommendations from our experts or have at least a 4-star average rating from at least 500 reviews on Amazon or at least 50 reviews on their respective brand sites. Some products are also from brands that we’ve covered before and/or are staff favorites.

These snow pants from Columbia come in a large range of shades and sizes, and have both adjustable waist tabs and cuffs. They have a medium warmth level, articulated knees that allow for all types of movement, multiple zippered pockets, elastic cuff linings to keep snow and dirt out and a unique thermal lining to maintain body heat, according to the brand. The pants also have subtle reflective features to help with visibility and the exterior is made of a water- and windproof polyester material.

The Powder Town snow pants have an insulated dual-layer lining that helps maintain warmth, but also helps block out snow, thanks to the flexible cuffs at the bottom of each pant leg. It has a regular fit, a water-repellent finish on the outside and is great for both boys and girls. Plus, it has a yoke-style stitch on the back to help them fit more securely, according to the brand. The bottom of the pant legs have elastics that grip to the ankle and internal gaiters which further keep water, cold weather and snow out.

Also available in girl’s sizing, the Freedom Insulated pants have ankle gaiters to keep out snow and water, reinforced kickpatches, extendable cuffs at the bottom (up to 2 inches) and an adjustable waistband with belt loops. The outside of the pants are made of a water-repellent and ventilated polyester material that provides both warmth and comfort.

REI Co-Op Timber Mountain Pants $99.95 at REI What we like Available in many sizes

Elastic waistband

Extremely warm Something to note May be too warm for some

The snow pants are ideal for kids who want to try out snow sports or ones who just enjoy fun activities like tubing or sledding. They have a ventilated, water-repellent and windproof outer layer to keep them warm as they move, zippered pockets, a microfleece lining and scuff guards to block out melting snow or debris.

This snow bib provides extra warmth compared to traditional snow pants, since it covers the chest and hooks along the shoulders. It has a zipper in the midsection and two suspenders on each shoulder to keep it in place while they move in the snow or simply outside in freezing temps. The outer material is both wind- and waterproof, according to the brand, and they have zippered cuffs at the bottom to help them fit over snow boots. The bib has a 4.8-star average rating from 193 reviews on Amazon.

The Arctix Insulated Snow Bib Overalls, which have a 4.6-star average rating from 26,473 reviews on Amazon, come in a large range of colors, designs and sizes. The windproof and water-resistant bib protects against snow and rain and they can help keep them warm in temperatures as low as 20 degrees, according to the brand. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, the bib has fleece-lined pockets, scuff guards and boot gaiters.

The best-selling, multi-toned snow bib has a 4-star average rating from 583 reviews at Helly Hansen. It comes with adjustable buckled suspenders, reinforced and articulated knees, seat and pant leg cuffs, a built-in elastic waistband, snow gaiters and pants legs that you can adjust if your child gets taller. The bib also has the brand’s logo written in a reflective material on both the top and waist for increased visibility.

This snow bib comes in both sizes for “kids” and “little kids,” with a range of 4 to 18. The overalls, which have a 4.6-star average rating from 436 reviews at L.L. Bean, have a high warmth level, an elastic waistband, zippered leg cuffs and adjustable suspenders. They also have a variety of sizes to choose from, you can get them at a slightly large size to leave room for layering and growth, which the brand also recommends. The outside is made of 100% polyester and the inside has a nylon taffeta lining.

What are snow pants?

Snow pants are a necessity for skiers, snowboarders and other winter athletes. Before they hit the slopes they make sure to slip into their snow pants. They’re designed to keep the legs warm and ventilated, but also allow the body to move freely while walking or moving in the snow. They often look like your average pair of cargo pants, but they are made of waterproof material and usually have features like zippered pockets, articulated knees (knees in pants sewn to give the body more range of motion), adjustable and elastic cuffs (also called gaiters) and belt loops.

What are snow bibs?

Snow bibs are basically snow pants with suspenders attached to them. They sort of resemble overalls. Whether to choose snow pants or a bib depends on a few aspects and preferences. “Snow bibs are recommended for younger kids as they provide more warmth and protection and can accommodate a wider size range as kids grow,” says Kari Swindle, a children’s apparel buyer at REI. “Bibs tend to provide more protection during activities where kids spend time sitting in the snow, such as during early ski and snowboard lessons or when they’re building a snowman.” Bibs are also similar to a snowsuit.

How to shop for snow pants for kids

Before finally choosing a pair of snow pants, be sure to consider the below aspects, as recommended by our experts:

Layering:

Similar to buying a winter coat, it’s important to look for snow pants that either come with a regular fit and/or choosing one size up from your child’s usual size to leave room for layering. This will make sure they can wear layers of clothing without it being uncomfortable or too warm. This applies to both snow pants and overall-style snow bibs.

Anticipate growth:

Depending on your child’s age, they are likely growing fast every couple years or so. With this in mind, you should look for snow pants and bibs that have a regular fit that they can grow in and one that has extendable cuff lengths, meaning you can make them longer by at least a couple inches.

Frequently asked questions How do you choose between snow pants or a snow bib for kids? Can you use snow pants for skiing and snowboarding? Yes, snow pants and bibs are made for several types of activities and sports. “Children can use the snow pants for skiing and snowboarding as well as other outside winter activities, i.e. sledding, skating, playing in the snow,” says Didio.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Kari Swindle is a children’s wear buyer at outdoor and winter sport retailer REI.

is a children’s wear buyer at outdoor and winter sport retailer REI. Meryl DiDio is the marketing manager at Thunder Ridge Ski Area based in Paterson, New York/

*Any inclusions of REI in this story were made independently of Swindle, who we only consulted for shopping tips and guidance. We did not ask Swindle for product recommendations.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about home, kitchen and lifestyle topics. I’ve also reported on other winter accessories such as electric blankets and how to clean beanies. I spoke with travel and winter sports and apparel experts for their guidance for this story.

